 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Features

Scout Motors creates connections with its new electric Terra truck and Traveler SUV

By
Scout Terra and Traveler driving onto the compass-face stage.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends

Scout Motors invited roughly 300 people to the hills of Franklin, Tennessee, to reveal the Scout Traveler SUV and Terra truck electric concept vehicles. The automaker brought in journalists such as myself, active lifestyle bloggers, YouTubers, automotive industry analysts, and enthusiasts and fans of the original International Harvester Scout.

Scout Motors calls the new, rugged vehicle the Connection Machine. The reveal event aimed to establish a solid connection between the concept EVs and the attendees. The automaker also used the occasion to announce the immediate ability to reserve a Scout vehicle with a $100 fully refundable deposit.

Recommended Videos

The Scout legend

Original Scout models of all types gathered for the event in Franklion, Tennessee.
International Harvester was an agricultural and commercial vehicle manufacturer. In 1961, IH introduced the Scout as a small, multipurpose utility vehicle. The original Scout preceded the popularity of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) by over 30 years. Still, it caught on with farmers, hunters, and other outdoor sportspeople who used it for off-road adventures when there were few alternatives other than early Jeeps.

1 of 2
A restored 1961 International Harvester Scout, the first year of production.
1961 International Harvester Scout Bruce Brown / Digital Trends
A restored 1980 International Scout, the last year of production.
1980 International Harvester Scout Bruce Brown / Digital Trends

The earliest Scouts were two-wheel-drive pickup trucks, but interest in four-wheel-drive vehicles with tops or roofs that extended to the back of the truck bed grew quickly. Most of the Scouts manufactured during the 19-year production run were SUVs. The 1970s gas crisis and economic conditions resulted in the Scout’s demise, and production ceased in 1980.

Related

The Scout community

International Harvester Scouts ready to go on a tour.
Since International Harvesters stopped manufacturing the Scout, it has maintained a cultlike following, with active owner and enthusiast groups, social media groups, and special interest forums worldwide.

Scout Motors has committed on its blog to engaging with existing owners and fan communities to keep the spirit of the original Scout alive, respect the vehicle’s heritage, and listen to suggestions to improve the modern Scout trucks and SUVs.

A vintage International Harvester Scout truck.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends

Scout Motors invited numerous original Scout owners and enthusiasts to the event in Franklin. Some brought vehicles to display to attendees.

The Scout Motors reveal

Scout Motors CEO Scott Keogh addressed the crowd of 300 awaiting the reveal of the new Scout concept models.
Scout Motors constructed stadium seating for the 300 guests and a large compass face stage on a mountaintop in Franklin. After describing the International Harvester Scout as the “original SUV,” President and CEO Scott Keogh spoke about the active Scout community and thanked several elected officials in attendance from South Carolina, where the Scout Motors factory is being built in Blythewood.

I was standing on the top row in the middle of the stadium when the vehicles entered, and the crowd’s approval was palpable.

“Two years in the making, the day has finally come to share the next generation of Scout vehicles with the world,” said Keogh. “The original core idea — rugged, versatile vehicles capable of off-road adventure and family duty — is more relevant than ever. We couldn’t be prouder to revitalize this iconic American brand, create thousands of American jobs, and put American ingenuity back to work.”

Scout Motors Terra electric truck and Traveler electric SUV driving onto a compass-face stage.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends

Then, as the crowd looked to the right of the stage, Keogh revealed the Scout Traveler SUV and Scout Terra truck as they drove onto the stage.

I was standing on the top row of seats in the middle of the stadium when the vehicles entered, and the crowd’s approval was palpable. The audience clapped loudly, which you’d expect if just from courtesy, but the smiles, laughter, and enthusiasm were much greater than usual. Sure, this audience was skewed for a positive reaction, but I thought both vehicles were gorgeous, and most others seemed to have the same reaction.

Chief Design Officer Chris Benjamin explaining the design decisions of the Scout Terra and Traveler
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends

Scout Motors Chief Design Officer Chris Benjamin took the stage next to highlight many ideas and concepts that inspired the Scout Traveler and Scout Terra during the design stages. Versatility and adaptability are key design concepts.

“A Scout vehicle should always be a helpful companion,” Benjamin said. “It should always enable the customer to do the things they want to do and make their experience easier, better, faster.”

Several important features shared by both vehicles were received with positive outbursts from the audience as Benjamin recounted them.

  • Rugged off-road readiness: Both models will have body-on-frame chassis, four-wheel drive, a solid rear axle, and front and rear mechanical lockers
  • Great than average capacities:  Both vehicles will have nearly 2,000 pounds of payload, with 7,000 pounds projected towing capability for the Scout Traveler and more than 10,000 pounds for the Scout Terra.
  • Fast acceleration: The standard electric powertrain will have more than 1,000 lb-ft of torque, with 0-60 mph times as fast as 3.5 seconds.
  • High range: The fully electric standard model will have up to 350 miles of range. An inverted hybrid option with a gas generator that supplies electricity to the battery that powers the drivetrain is estimated to have more than 500 miles of range.
  • Yes, there will be a hybrid: Scout Motors is responding to consumer demand with an extended-range variant that uses a gas combustion generator.
  • Charging: Scout vehicles will use the North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging plug ans 800-volt architecture, and have up to 350-kilowatt charging capability. They will also support bidirectional charging to power a home electrical system.
  • Zonal architecture software: They will receive over-the-air (OTA) updates and remote diagnostics.
  • Buttons and dials: Scout Motors won’t require buyers to use screens to adjust audio or HVAC settings.
  • Spacious frunks: Both models will have front storage large enough for golf bags and more, plus multiple power outlets.
  • Optional front bench seat: They will have optional front seat accommodation for a third passenger.
  • Direct-to-consumer sales and service: Scout Motors will sell directly to customers.

The Scout Traveler in pictures

1 of 7
Front view of the Scout Traveler electric SUV
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends
Scout Traveler electric SUV frunk.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends
Scout Traveler electric SUV dashboard.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends
Cargo space of the Scout Traveler electric SUV.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends
Rear view of a Scout Terra electric truck.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends
Optional external spare tire carrier for the Scout Traveler electric SUV.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends
cout Traveler electric SUV with 35-inch tires.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends

I was surprised by the Scout Traveler’s size. It’s probably larger than the photographs would lead you to believe because there’s no visible reference vehicle for comparison. The Scout Traveler is 207.9 inches in overall length, 91.6 inches wide, and 76.3 inches high, which is only two inches shorter in length and two inches thinner than a 2025 Ford Expedition at 210 inches long, 93.1 inches wide, and 76.4 inches high. The Scout Traveler is a much larger SUV than a 2025 Ford Explorer in every dimension.

Scout Motors expects the Scout Terra to start at $60,000 and cost $50,000 after energy incentives.

The Scout Terra in pictures

1 of 8
Front view of the Scout Terra electric truck.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends
Front seat and dashboard of the Scout Terra electric truck.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends
Front seat floor mats, seats, and pedals with plaid design in the Scout Terra electric truck.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends
Scout Terra electric truck second-row seats.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends
Scout Terra electric truck's 5.5-foot bed.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends
Scout Terra electric truck external power panel.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends
Scout Terra electric truck can accept 35-inch tires.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends
Rear view of a Scout Terra electric truck.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends

The Scout Terra pickup truck is close in size to a 2025 Ford F-150 Supercrew with a 5.5-foot bed. The Terra’s 229.2 inches overall length is three inches less than the Ford’s, and its 91.6-inch width is only four inches narrower.

Scout Motors expects the Scout Terra to start at $60,000 and cost $51,500 with energy incentives.

Scout community acceptance

Scout Terra electric truck right profile at night.
After the mountaintop Scout Motors reveal, the crowd shuttled to a social hour followed by a dinner for the 300 attendees. I sat with a group of Scout forum members who owned original Scouts. We discussed our reactions to the Scout Terra, the Scout Traveler, and Scout Motors.

The enthusiasts I dined with had already made reservations on the Scout Motors website … in the few hours since the reveal event.

I wasn’t surprised that their comments were overall extremely positive. They liked the vehicles’ size, off-road features, spaciousness, and capabilities, and especially the wide range of options and accessories that Scout Motors is developing.

One forum group member told me he had talked with a few Scout owners who didn’t want anything to change and were not in favor of any modernized version, but those people weren’t in attendance.

I was also unsurprised that the enthusiasts I dined with had already made reservations on the Scout Motors website with a $100 fully refundable deposit in the few hours since the reveal event. I laughed when one of the forum members said that when they called home, their partner suggested putting in deposits for two new Scouts, the pickup and the SUV.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Contributing Editor
Bruce Brown Contributing Editor   As a Contributing Editor to the Auto teams at Digital Trends and TheManual.com, Bruce…
Karma’s EVs are getting a Master & Dynamic audio upgrade
Karma Kaveya featuring Master & Dynamic sound.

Karma Automotive has partnered with Master & Dynamic (M&D) to bring the New York City-based boutique audio company's sound to two of its electric vehicles. It's the first time that M&D has designed an in-cabin sound system. It says it will also design a selection of "sound tools" exclusively for Karma, including wireless headphones.

The Karma cars in question are Karma’s third-gen Karma Revero, set to begin deliveries later in 2024, and the upcoming $300,000 Karma Kaveya super-coupe. In the meantime, owners of existing Karma Reveros can enjoy Tune, an over-the-air audio upgrade for the Karma Revero sport sedan. According to M&D, Tune lets drivers seamlessly download a proprietary equalization package that "enhances the in-vehicle audio experience with Master & Dynamic’s signature rich, warm sound."

Read more
The 2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali is $10K cheaper than the 2024 model
GMC Sierra EV

Electric trucks have a bit of a pricing problem, but it looks like truck manufacturers are aware of the issue. In fact, one of the newest electric truck options out there is getting a price cut. The 2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali is an impressive $10,000 cheaper than the 2024 model before it. That's without cutting features -- in fact, the 2025 model has a higher range than the 2024 model did.

To be clear, the price cut certainly doesn't make the Sierra EV cheap. Even with the price cut factored in, the truck still starts at an ultra-high $91,995. That's far more expensive than the Rivian R1T and on par with the likes of the Tesla Cybertruck. Here's a look at what's on offer with the new truck.
Design

Read more
How Lenovo Is Powering Formula 1®— the world’s most technologically advanced sport
raceway

Formula 1® is one of the most advanced sports in the world, known for pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering, aerodynamics, and data analysis. Not only are cars constructed with cutting-edge materials using advanced aerodynamic research, they’re also outfitted with hundreds of sensors that provide live data to the drivers’ teams. Tire wear, road conditions, fuel consumption, competitors’ performance—every factor affects the delicate performance of what’s essentially a land rocket in terms of speed, power, acceleration, and danger. With race speeds regularly topping 200 miles per hour, there’s not a lot of room for error.
Behind the scenes, Lenovo is playing a crucial role, providing the technology that helps fuel F1 operations and elevate the experience for drivers, teams, and fans alike. Since 2022, Lenovo has been an Official Partner of Formula 1, and their technology—including through their subsidiary Motorola—lives at the heart of Formula 1 teams. Perhaps most compellingly, the company’s technology is employed to deliver real-time graphics from the track to F1 fans, allowing them unparalleled access to a race’s most pivotal moments.
“The sport’s DNA and values provide a perfect match with industry-leading technology companies like Lenovo, who are focused on transforming how we live, work, and learn through technology innovation,” says Gerald Youngblood, the general manager of SMB sales and previous CMO of Lenovo North America. “Formula 1 and Lenovo share a wide range of values: passion, performance, innovation, premium quality, and customer-centricity, as well as a shared commitment to foster sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and education of the next generation of talent.”
Digital Trends sat down with Youngblood to learn more about the technology that Lenovo is arming F1 with—and how it’s enhancing the fan experience and helping pave the way for the future of automotive racing.
When I’m watching a race and I see those supercars speeding around the track, what role does Lenovo play there? How is it helping to advance the race and the global fan experience?
There are a number of ways that technology is being used at F1. Our technology—including consumer and commercial laptop and desktop devices, monitors, tablets, and Motorola smartphones—supports everyone from executives to track-side operational engineers. Over 600 employees are benefitting from Lenovo devices.
For example, some members of the F1 team are also testing and piloting Lenovo’s latest AI PCs to explore further enhancing the organization’s productivity, creativity and collaboration.
Our High-Performance Computing (HPC) and server solutions are helping the company create engaging, customized content, ultimately elevating the fan experience.
F1 leverages Lenovo edge computing solutions to do on-premise data collection, improve data storage at events, and create better, more engaging content for its fans.
The F1 broadcast team processes live feeds to make split-second decisions, and Lenovo technology provides the team with critical computing power to aid in the creation of high-quality content at pace in two ways. First, high-performance computer hardware solutions are used both for video applications, such as graphics and editing, and supporting on-premises broadcast solutions. Second, high-performance server solutions are leveraged for video transmission applications and for general broadcast command and control applications.

What are the specific Lenovo devices being used by Formula 1?
F1 employees have access to the best that Lenovo has to offer, including laptops and desktop devices, monitors, tablets, Motorola smartphones, and workstations—and they are even piloting and testing the latest AI PCs. That includes the ThinkPad X1 Yoga, ThinkPad X1 Carbon, ThinkPad P14s, ThinkStation P360 Ultra, Lenovo Tab P11, and Motorola RAZR 40 ultra. F1 also takes advantage of services like LenovoCare, Asset Recovery Services, CO2 Offset, and our ThinkSystem Servers.
This really is an innovative idea, especially with Lenovo ARS helping to offset costs. Did Lenovo design or upgrade any technologies for this purpose, or was it more about adapting existing solutions?
Lenovo’s Asset Recovery Service is available to any of our customers. It helps F1 develop and implement a sustainable disposal strategy for technology hardware. By utilizing ARS, F1 is able to offset some of the cost of refreshing technology, as well as enhance security through secure and reliable data destruction. Additionally, the initiative furthers the organization’s sustainability goals by recycling technology in a more socially and environmentally responsible way.
Can you speak a little more about how this partnership allows Lenovo to future-proof F1 technologies and experiences?
In the highly competitive world of motorsports, technology plays an increasingly crucial role, helping companies not only to achieve unprecedented on-track performance, but also to better manage operations in dynamic and challenging environments—not to mention constantly evolve and enhance the fan experience. F1’s partnership with Lenovo is vital to ensure that the sport has access to the best and latest technology, and to guarantee that F1 is set up for success.
* * *
Partnerships between sports and tech companies are increasingly crucial in a world where more and more fans are tuning in around the world. As the stakes of the game get higher, technological innovation can help organizations achieve their goals in sustainability, performance, and enhancing the fan experience. “Technology is a key tool in hitting F1’s targets, as sustainable technology is at the forefront in their minds when they look for systems and solutions,” says Youngblood. “We believe in the importance of supporting the motorsport in their innovation and transformation to a more sustainable future.”
Learn More

Read more