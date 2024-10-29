Scout Motors invited roughly 300 people to the hills of Franklin, Tennessee, to reveal the Scout Traveler SUV and Terra truck electric concept vehicles. The automaker brought in journalists such as myself, active lifestyle bloggers, YouTubers, automotive industry analysts, and enthusiasts and fans of the original International Harvester Scout.

Scout Motors calls the new, rugged vehicle the Connection Machine. The reveal event aimed to establish a solid connection between the concept EVs and the attendees. The automaker also used the occasion to announce the immediate ability to reserve a Scout vehicle with a $100 fully refundable deposit.

The Scout legend



International Harvester was an agricultural and commercial vehicle manufacturer. In 1961, IH introduced the Scout as a small, multipurpose utility vehicle. The original Scout preceded the popularity of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) by over 30 years. Still, it caught on with farmers, hunters, and other outdoor sportspeople who used it for off-road adventures when there were few alternatives other than early Jeeps.

The earliest Scouts were two-wheel-drive pickup trucks, but interest in four-wheel-drive vehicles with tops or roofs that extended to the back of the truck bed grew quickly. Most of the Scouts manufactured during the 19-year production run were SUVs. The 1970s gas crisis and economic conditions resulted in the Scout’s demise, and production ceased in 1980.

The Scout community



Since International Harvesters stopped manufacturing the Scout, it has maintained a cultlike following, with active owner and enthusiast groups, social media groups, and special interest forums worldwide.

Scout Motors has committed on its blog to engaging with existing owners and fan communities to keep the spirit of the original Scout alive, respect the vehicle’s heritage, and listen to suggestions to improve the modern Scout trucks and SUVs.

Scout Motors invited numerous original Scout owners and enthusiasts to the event in Franklin. Some brought vehicles to display to attendees.

The Scout Motors reveal



Scout Motors constructed stadium seating for the 300 guests and a large compass face stage on a mountaintop in Franklin. After describing the International Harvester Scout as the “original SUV,” President and CEO Scott Keogh spoke about the active Scout community and thanked several elected officials in attendance from South Carolina, where the Scout Motors factory is being built in Blythewood.

I was standing on the top row in the middle of the stadium when the vehicles entered, and the crowd’s approval was palpable.

“Two years in the making, the day has finally come to share the next generation of Scout vehicles with the world,” said Keogh. “The original core idea — rugged, versatile vehicles capable of off-road adventure and family duty — is more relevant than ever. We couldn’t be prouder to revitalize this iconic American brand, create thousands of American jobs, and put American ingenuity back to work.”

Then, as the crowd looked to the right of the stage, Keogh revealed the Scout Traveler SUV and Scout Terra truck as they drove onto the stage.

I was standing on the top row of seats in the middle of the stadium when the vehicles entered, and the crowd’s approval was palpable. The audience clapped loudly, which you’d expect if just from courtesy, but the smiles, laughter, and enthusiasm were much greater than usual. Sure, this audience was skewed for a positive reaction, but I thought both vehicles were gorgeous, and most others seemed to have the same reaction.

Scout Motors Chief Design Officer Chris Benjamin took the stage next to highlight many ideas and concepts that inspired the Scout Traveler and Scout Terra during the design stages. Versatility and adaptability are key design concepts.

“A Scout vehicle should always be a helpful companion,” Benjamin said. “It should always enable the customer to do the things they want to do and make their experience easier, better, faster.”

Several important features shared by both vehicles were received with positive outbursts from the audience as Benjamin recounted them.

Rugged off-road readiness : Both models will have body-on-frame chassis, four-wheel drive, a solid rear axle, and front and rear mechanical lockers

: Both models will have body-on-frame chassis, four-wheel drive, a solid rear axle, and front and rear mechanical lockers Great than average capacities: Both vehicles will have nearly 2,000 pounds of payload, with 7,000 pounds projected towing capability for the Scout Traveler and more than 10,000 pounds for the Scout Terra.

Both vehicles will have nearly 2,000 pounds of payload, with 7,000 pounds projected towing capability for the Scout Traveler and more than 10,000 pounds for the Scout Terra. Fast acceleration: The standard electric powertrain will have more than 1,000 lb-ft of torque, with 0-60 mph times as fast as 3.5 seconds.

The standard electric powertrain will have more than 1,000 lb-ft of torque, with 0-60 mph times as fast as 3.5 seconds. High range: The fully electric standard model will have up to 350 miles of range. An inverted hybrid option with a gas generator that supplies electricity to the battery that powers the drivetrain is estimated to have more than 500 miles of range.

The fully electric standard model will have up to 350 miles of range. An inverted hybrid option with a gas generator that supplies electricity to the battery that powers the drivetrain is estimated to have more than 500 miles of range. Yes, there will be a hybrid : Scout Motors is responding to consumer demand with an extended-range variant that uses a gas combustion generator.

: Scout Motors is responding to consumer demand with an extended-range variant that uses a gas combustion generator. Charging: Scout vehicles will use the North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging plug ans 800-volt architecture, and have up to 350-kilowatt charging capability. They will also support bidirectional charging to power a home electrical system.

Scout vehicles will use the North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging plug ans 800-volt architecture, and have up to 350-kilowatt charging capability. They will also support bidirectional charging to power a home electrical system. Zonal architecture software: They will receive over-the-air (OTA) updates and remote diagnostics.

They will receive over-the-air (OTA) updates and remote diagnostics. Buttons and dials: Scout Motors won’t require buyers to use screens to adjust audio or HVAC settings.

Scout Motors won’t require buyers to use screens to adjust audio or HVAC settings. Spacious frunks: Both models will have front storage large enough for golf bags and more, plus multiple power outlets.

Both models will have front storage large enough for golf bags and more, plus multiple power outlets. Optional front bench seat: They will have optional front seat accommodation for a third passenger.

They will have optional front seat accommodation for a third passenger. Direct-to-consumer sales and service: Scout Motors will sell directly to customers.

The Scout Traveler in pictures

I was surprised by the Scout Traveler’s size. It’s probably larger than the photographs would lead you to believe because there’s no visible reference vehicle for comparison. The Scout Traveler is 207.9 inches in overall length, 91.6 inches wide, and 76.3 inches high, which is only two inches shorter in length and two inches thinner than a 2025 Ford Expedition at 210 inches long, 93.1 inches wide, and 76.4 inches high. The Scout Traveler is a much larger SUV than a 2025 Ford Explorer in every dimension.

The Scout Terra in pictures

The Scout Terra pickup truck is close in size to a 2025 Ford F-150 Supercrew with a 5.5-foot bed. The Terra’s 229.2 inches overall length is three inches less than the Ford’s, and its 91.6-inch width is only four inches narrower.

Scout Motors expects the Scout Terra to start at $60,000 and cost $51,500 with energy incentives.

Scout community acceptance



After the mountaintop Scout Motors reveal, the crowd shuttled to a social hour followed by a dinner for the 300 attendees. I sat with a group of Scout forum members who owned original Scouts. We discussed our reactions to the Scout Terra, the Scout Traveler, and Scout Motors.

The enthusiasts I dined with had already made reservations on the Scout Motors website … in the few hours since the reveal event.

I wasn’t surprised that their comments were overall extremely positive. They liked the vehicles’ size, off-road features, spaciousness, and capabilities, and especially the wide range of options and accessories that Scout Motors is developing.

One forum group member told me he had talked with a few Scout owners who didn’t want anything to change and were not in favor of any modernized version, but those people weren’t in attendance.

I was also unsurprised that the enthusiasts I dined with had already made reservations on the Scout Motors website with a $100 fully refundable deposit in the few hours since the reveal event. I laughed when one of the forum members said that when they called home, their partner suggested putting in deposits for two new Scouts, the pickup and the SUV.