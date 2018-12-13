Digital Trends
Cars

The redesigned 2020 Passat shows Volkswagen still believes in sedans

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 3
2020 Volkswagen Passat
2020 Volkswagen Passat
2020 Volkswagen Passat

Though the holidays are right around the corner, the automotive industry is collectively looking toward the trade shows taking place in January. The 2020 Volkswagen Passat will break cover during the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, and the German firm has released a trio of teaser sketches to give us a preview of its next sedan. The segment is shrinking, but Volkswagen still believes in it.

The sketches suggest the Passat will boast a bolder front end characterized by a three-slat grille that stretches into a pair of angular headlights. The back end receives sharper-looking lights. The 2020 isn’t a brand-new model — it’s still based on the platform that has underpinned the current model since 2011 — but Volkswagen noted that every body panel with the exception of the roof is new.

We haven’t seen the interior yet, but we’re not expecting a drastic departure from today’s Passat. The clean, straight line that emphasize the cabin’s sense of width will likely remain. Kai Oltmanns, the product marketing manager for the Passat, told Digital Trends the sedan will come with an 8-inch touchscreen that will display the latest version of Volkswagen’s infotainment system. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility will come standard.

Volkswagen hasn’t released technical specifications, but Digital Trends got the opportunity to drive a preproduction 2020 Passat at the company’s proving grounds in sunny Arizona. We learned that power comes from an updated version of the turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine found in the 2019 model. It makes 174 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque, an increase of 23 lb-ft. over the current model. The four-cylinder spins the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

Volkswagen won’t offer a manual transmission, unsurprisingly. The V6 won’t be available at launch, but Autoblog learned a model with more power, in the vein of the Passat GT, could appear a little bit later in the production run. Your guess is as good as ours when it comes to what will be under the hood. Volkswagen has the six in its stable, but it also has access to a number of high-performance, turbocharged four-cylinder engines.

Made in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the 2020 Volkswagen Passat will arrive in showrooms din 2019. Pricing information will be released closer to its on-sale date. To add context, the 2019 model currently in showrooms carries a base price of $25,295.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Aston Martin's 1,000-hp Valkyrie will boast the Mona Lisa of the engine world
automated car parking robot valet garage avsrs interior of system
Emerging Tech

With this robotic garage, retrieving your car is like using a vending machine

Remembering where we parked our cars can be a real pain. But what if our cars came to find us, rather than the other way around? A new automated robot parking valet system aims to help.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
2018 Chevrolet Cruze Hatch Diesel review
Cars

Thinking of opting for a car with a diesel engine? Here's what you need to know

Modern diesel-powered models prove that it is possible to build a clean, efficient diesel engine without sacrificing performance. Here's what you need to know about diesel cars, and how they differ from gasoline-powered models.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Best Products 2018
Cars

Best Products of 2018

Our reception desk has so many brown boxes stacked up, it looks like a loading dock. We’re on a first-name basis with the UPS guy. We get new dishwashers more frequently than most people get new shoes. What we’re trying to say is: We…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
best cars for the snow volvo v90 header
Cars

These winter-warrior cars will never leave you out in the cold

Snow can be an absolute pain if your vehicle isn't optimized to handle that sort of terrain. If brutal snowstorms are an annual part of your life, we recommend you pick up one of these winter-ready vehicles.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Toyota Supra MKV leak
Cars

2020 Toyota Supra caught hiding in a trailer without a shred of camouflage

Toyota's plan to once again lure enthusiasts into showrooms involves bringing back the Supra, one of its most emblematic nameplates. Here's what we know so far about the upcoming coupe, which Toyota is developing jointly with BMW.
Posted By Ronan Glon
uber settles driver background check case man driving in car the city ride share lyft getaround zipcar
Cars

NYC mandates minimum wage for Uber, Lyft, other app-based rideshare drivers

New York City's Taxi and Limousine Commission approved a rule that drivers for companies such as Uber and Lyft must be paid at least minimum wage, even though they are independent contractors. The new pay rate includes operating costs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2020 Volkswagen Passat
Cars

Driving a prototype 2020 Passat at Volkswagen’s Arizona Proving Ground

Volkswagen’s Arizona Proving Ground is where new cars are tested to the breaking point, including the 2020 Passat midsize sedan. Ride along as the new Passat completes testing ahead of its 2019 launch.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
local motors olli driverless bus at phoenix lm 2
Cars

LM Industries’ autonomous shuttles head to Phoenix, Sacramento campuses

LM Industries will deploy Olli low-speed autonomous shuttles at school campuses in Arizona and California as part of its ongoing "fleet challenge," which asks local groups to propose uses for autonomous vehicles.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Bosch IOT shuttle official images
Cars

Bosch’s CES-bound shuttle concept takes us on a trip to a not-too-distant future

Bosch envisions a future in which driverless shuttles occupy their own market segment. The German firm won't build the shuttles, but it wants to provide everything else, ranging from the drive system to the apps used to hail them.
Posted By Ronan Glon
lidar tech knoxville ice roads snowy road
Emerging Tech

A lidar-equipped truck knows exactly how much de-icer to apply on roads

Lidar is best known as the laser-based technology that helps self-driving cars sense their surroundings. But the city of Knoxville has another, more seasonal use for it: De-icing roads.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
2019 toyota corolla hatchback review fullwide
Product Review

Boring takes a back seat as 2019 Corolla Hatchback mixes fun with practicality

We drive the 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback, the latest hatchback to bear the Corolla name. As the best-selling nameplate in automotive history, Toyota has high expectations to meet. This model mostly lives up to the legacy.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
hertz is speeding up car rentals with biometric scan technology biometrics
Cars

Hertz speeds up car rentals with biometric scan technology

Biometric security technology that uses face, fingerprint, and voice recognition is gaining traction, with Hertz emerging as the latest company to incorporate it into its daily operations.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Maserati Levante GTS
Product Review

Inside Maserati's Levante SUV beats the heart of a Ferrari

Maserati’s luxury SUV gets a shot in the arm by way of Ferrari-derived V8 power, but is it enough to go toe-to-toe with the established players in the high performance sport-utility segment? Let’s find out.
Posted By Bradley Iger
oneplus 6t mclaren edition impressions feat
Mobile

McLaren puts the pedal to the metal in special-edition OnePlus 6T

The OnePlus 6T is yet another flagship killer smartphone, bringing powerful specifications to a much lower price than the competition. Now, OnePlus has teamed up with McLaren for the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu