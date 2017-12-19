4MOTION INNOVATION HUB

Driving in the winter conditions is often unavoidable. Every year, car owners face the anxiety of how to equip their vehicle with the best safety features possible. 4MOTION AWD from VW makes exceptional moments possible in the harshest conditions.

The 4MOTION AWD system includes four driver-selectable modes, including on-road, snow, off-road, and off-road customizable, which allows you to set parameters as you like them. That’s enough to get the benefit of safety and confidence in all weather conditions. Which means you never need to wait for fair weather to go adventuring, year-round.