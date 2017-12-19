Digital Trends

4MOTION INNOVATION HUB

Driving in the winter conditions is often unavoidable. Every year, car owners face the anxiety of how to equip their vehicle with the best safety features possible. 4MOTION AWD from VW makes exceptional moments possible in the harshest conditions.

The 4MOTION AWD system includes four driver-selectable modes, including on-road, snow, off-road, and off-road customizable, which allows you to set parameters as you like them. That’s enough to get the benefit of safety and confidence in all weather conditions. Which means you never need to wait for fair weather to go adventuring, year-round.

Why VW's remarkable I.D. Crozz EV is only the the start of its electric plans

By Jeff Zurschmeide - Dec 19, 2017

What you need to know to winterize your car

By Digital Trends Staff - Feb 6, 2018
Review

All grown up, VW's new Tiguan piles on features along with the pounds

By Jeff Zurschmeide - Jun 27, 2017
Review

The biggest VW ever built comes loaded with gadgets, and a surprise in back

By Andrew Hard - Dec 11, 2017
Best camping cars

Built-in coolers, tents, and kitchenettes make these the best cars for camping

By Andrew Hard - Dec 24, 2017

Volkswagen could launch a Golf-sized crossover with removable roof panels

By Ronan Glon - Jan 18, 2017

VW’s Atlas Weekend Edition concept is an accessories brochure on four wheels

By Ronan Glon - Feb 9, 2017

Volkswagen shows its rugged side with the 2016 Golf SportWagen Alltrack

By Ronan Glon - Mar 31, 2015