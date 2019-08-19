Cars

General Motors and Volkswagen are ignoring hybrids to go full electric

Stephen Edelstein
By
general motors and volkswagen ignore hybrids to focus on electric cars 2019 chevrlet volt

It’s always important to know when to pick your battles. Automakers are working to lower emissions in order to meet stricter regulations, but they’re not all following the same strategy. While many automakers plan to use a mix of hybrids and all-electric cars, General Motors and Volkswagen will skip hybrids in order to focus on going fully electric, according to The Wall Street Journal.

That’s largely due to the massive amounts of money GM and VW plan on investing in all-electric cars. GM has said it will launch 20 all-electric models by 2023, including U.S.-market models for Chevrolet and Cadillac. VW has planned a family of electric cars based on its new MEB platform, including a reincarnated Microbus that’s due in 2022. The German automaker is also launching numerous electric cars under its other brands, including Audi and Porsche.

With so much money being spent on electric cars, there is little reason to invest in hybrids, according to The Wall Street Journal. In an interview with the newspaper, GM President Mark Reuss said it made more sense to throw money at “the answer that we all know is going to happen, and get there faster and better than anybody else.”

“Our strong preference is to go all-in where the market is heading, as opposed to hybrids as a way to hedge our bets,” Volkswagen Group of America President Scott Keogh told The Wall Street Journal. VW doesn’t have any hybrids in its U.S. lineup, although it did previously sell a hybrid version of the Jetta. VW-owned Porsche sells plug-in hybrid versions of its Panamera and Cayenne. Plug-in hybrids can recharge their battery packs using either an internal-combustion engine or by plugging into an external power source, hence the name.

GM has had a complicated history with hybrids. Its initial crop of hybrids — including both larger SUVs and a handful of sedans — didn’t offer much of an improvement in fuel economy. But GM managed to outdo its rivals when it launched the first-generation Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid in 2010. Hailed as a “moon shot” at the time, the Volt’s technology was later used in a plug-in hybrid version of the Cadillac CT6, as well as a Chevy Malibu hybrid without a plug. GM discontinued the Volt earlier this year.

Two other major automakers — Ford and Toyota — are taking a different approach, noted The Wall Street Journal. Toyota plans to launch a mass-market electric car, but for now it’s emphasizing its bestselling Prius and other hybrids. Ford has confirmed four all-electric models, but it will also launch hybrid versions of its bread-and-butter pickup trucks and SUVs, as well as a hybrid Mustang. Ford and Toyota have had more consistent success with hybrids than GM and VW, which explains their reluctance to give up on the technology. Having popularized hybrids with the Prius, Toyota in particular has become synonymous with them.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most reliable cars of 2019
Up Next

Ghost Recon Breakpoints PvP is a high-tension battle royale lite
volkswagens electric dune buggy could reach production vw id rg 1
Cars

The electric Volkswagen ID Buggy makes even Ferrari drivers stop and stare

Volkswagen traveled to the 2019 Geneva Auto Show to introduce an electric dune buggy named ID Buggy, and Digital Trends drove it in California. It's a modern-day tribute to the 1960s Meyers Manx.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 audi e tron earns iihs top safety pick
Cars

2019 Audi E-Tron is the first electric car to earn top IIHS safety rating

The 2019 Audi E-Tron is the first electric car to earn an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating. But the IIHS hasn't tested the Audi's two main rivals -- the Jaguar I-Pace and Tesla Model X.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Chevrolet eCOPO Camaro concept
Cars

Chevrolet’s one-of-a-kind electric Camaro drag racer is now for sale

The Chevrolet eCOPO Camaro concept is an all-electric drag racer that points toward a future of zero-emission performance. The 700-horsepower eCOPO can run the quarter mile in under 10 seconds, according to Chevy.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 porsche cayenne turbo s e hybrid delivers 670 hp electrified punch tseh 1
Cars

Porsche expands its hybrid range with three gasoline-electric Cayennes

Porsche expanded its range of electrified performance cars by releasing three hybrid variants of the Cayenne SUV. The range-topping Turbo S E-Hybrids pair a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 engine with an electric motor to deliver 670 hp.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Infiniti Project Black S prototype
Cars

Infiniti’s Formula One-inspired Project Black S may enter production

The Infiniti Project Black S is a Q60 luxury coupe enhanced with a Formula One-inspired hybrid powertrain. The 563-horsepower car can sprint from zero to 62 mph in under four seconds, according to Infiniti.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
toyota raises the curtain on 2020 corolla nightshade editions 14 1
Cars

Toyota raises the curtain on 2020 Corolla Nightshade Editions

The 2020 Toyota Corolla SE sedan and hatchback with a CVT (continuously variable transmission) will be available in Nightshade Editions, joining the Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, and Sienna with the blacked-out trim style option.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2018 Toyota Camry
Cars

Here’s why your Uber or Lyft car always seems to be a Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry is one of the most popular cars sold in the United States, and not just with retail buyers. Uber and Lyft drivers love the Camry for its reliability, according to a new report.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2018 Infiniti QX80
Cars

Infiniti will take on BMW and Mercedes-Benz with its own crossover coupe

Launching in 2020, the Infiniti QX55 will be a crossover coupe similar to models that have proven successful for BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Infiniti said the QX55 will have styling influenced by its early 2000s FX.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 subaru brz wrx and sti pricing ts
Cars

Limited-edition Subaru BRZ tS returns for 2020, WRX and STI get minor tweaks

Subaru performance cars remain mostly unchanged for the 2020 model year. The big news is the return of the limited-edition Subaru BRZ tS sports car, with production capped at 300 units.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
bugatti centodieci dt 1
Cars

The Bugatti Centodieci is only possible because of the latest design tech

Bugatti is celebrating its 110th birthday by releasing a limited-edition hypercar named Centodieci. It's based on the Chiron, but its engine makes 1,600 horsepower, and it's a tribute to the EB110 released during the 1990s.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Ford Explorer ST
Cars

Discover the engineering Easter eggs in the new 2020 Ford Explorer

The 2020 Ford Explorer received a ground-up overhaul, with major changes that include a new hybrid powertrain option. But even the engineering details of the new Explorer are worth checking out.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
acura type s concept 2019 monterey car week dt pebble 2
Cars

Type S concept marks the return of sportier Acura models

Not seen since 2008, the Acura Type S once signified the sportiest Acura models sold in North America. Acura will revive Type S with a concept car debuting at Monterey Car Week, followed by two new production models.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
awesome tech you cant buy yet drl racer4 street feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Racing drones and robotic ping pong trainers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
beach to baja dune buggies make news from vw id concept mcqueens manx 10102
Cars

Beach to Baja: Dune buggies in the news, from VW ID concept to McQueen’s Manx

It was a big week for dune buggies. VW revealed an electric concept vehicle, the ID. BUGGY. Steve McQueen's Thomas Crown Affair buggy is headed to auction. Glickenhaus revealed the Baja Boot, a street-legal Baja-racing-capable dune buggy.
Posted By Bruce Brown