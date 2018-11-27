Digital Trends
Cars

Thanks to all-wheel drive, the 2019 Toyota Prius is ready for winter

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 8
2019 Toyota Prius
2019 Toyota Prius
2019 Toyota Prius
2019 Toyota Prius
2019 Toyota Prius
2019 Toyota Prius
2019 Toyota Prius
2019 Toyota Prius

The Toyota Prius is the quintessential hybrid, but that doesn’t mean it is a good fit for everyone. To date, the Prius has been front-wheel drive only, which has made the hybrid less appealing in snowy climates. But the 2019 Toyota Prius is ready to face winter, thanks to all-wheel drive.

The updated Prius, which debuts at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, will still get front-wheel drive as standard equipment. But Toyota is adding the option of all-wheel drive, using a system similar to its existing hybrid crossovers. An additional electric motor powers the rear wheels, with no direct connection to the front wheels. The rear motor kicks in from a standstill to 6 mph, and continues working as needed up to 43 mph. Unless the extra traction is needed the system, dubbed “AWD-e” by Toyota, defaults to front-wheel drive in the name of fuel economy. That’s the whole point of a Prius, after all.

Speaking of fuel economy, Toyota expects the 2019 Prius AWD-e to achieve 50 mpg combined (52 mpg city, 48 mpg highway) in EPA testing. Ratings for front-wheel drive Prius models are expected to remain unchanged for 2019, with the Prius L Eco netting 56 mpg combined (58 mpg city, 53 mpg highway), and all other models getting 52 mpg combined (54 mpg city, 50 mpg highway).

The entire Prius lineup also gets some minor changes for 2019, including tweaks to the exterior styling. The updates don’t cover tech, however. The 2019 Prius has the same Entune infotainment system, with a 6.1-inch touchscreen, from 2018. It doesn’t get the Entune 3.0 system with an 8.0-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay used in some other Toyota models.

The 2019 Prius also gets the Toyota Safety Sense P bundle of driver aids as standard equipment, including adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, automatic high beams, and lane-keep assist. While the Prius does get a limited steering assist feature, it doesn’t have the Lane Trace Assist lane-centering feature rolling out in some other Toyota models. The Prius also lacks Toyota’s new Road Sign Assist, which uses a camera to read stop, yield, do not enter, and speed limit signs.

The 2019 Toyota Prius debuts at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show alongside another Toyota hybrid model. A new variant of Toyota’s evergreen compact sedan, the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid shares the same basic platform as the Prius, and is expected to offer 50 mpg combined. It also gets some of the tech features the Prius lacks, and more conventional exterior styling. Adding all-wheel drive to the Prius will provide an important differentiator between the two models, and a lifeline to snowbound environmentalists.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Volkswagen's electric retro van could deliver your Amazon parcels in 2022
awesome tech you cant buy yet mundo trailboards feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Glass galaxies, trailboards, tetrahedral chairs

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
Cars

2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid delivers 50 mpg in a compact package

The 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid marks the first time a hybrid powertrain has been offered in Toyota's compact car over its 52-year history. The hybrid model is based on the updated 2020 Corolla sedan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Bentley Continental GT Convertible
Cars

The Bentley Continental GT Convertible is a jet setter’s dream come true

Bentley has released the convertible variant of the third-generation Continental GT. The 626-horsepower, V12-powered roadster is identical to the hardtop with the exception of a power-operated top that opens or closes in 19 seconds.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Rivian R1T
Cars

Rivian R1T electric pickup boasts 400-mile range, supercar-baiting acceleration

The R1T electric pickup truck is the first vehicle from startup Rivian. Expected to enter production in 2020, it features one of the most impressive spec sheets of any recent vehicle.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2018 Chevrolet Impala
Cars

General Motors purges factories, staff, vehicle lineup to fund future tech

General Motors is reducing staff and closing factories in a major cost-cutting plan meant to fund tech such as electric powertrains. GM will kill off the Chevrolet Impala, Volt, and Cruze, as well as the Buick LaCrosse, as part of the plan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
how to drive in the snow poster for 5744011198001
Cars

Caught in a winter wonderland? Here's how to safely traverse it in your car

Snow is fun for kids, but not so much for drivers. If you're going to be driving in winter conditions, don't wipe out; follow these useful tips to avoid getting into an accident.
Posted By Will Nicol
volvos self driving trucks are ready to start work at a mine in norway volvo autonomous truck
Cars

Volvo’s self-driving trucks are ready to start work at a mine in Norway

Volvo is about to launch its first-ever commercial operation using its driverless truck technology. A deal with a mining company will see six of its autonomous vehicles put to work at a limestone mine in Norway.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Porsche 911 prototypes
Cars

The biggest production and concept car debuts at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show

The 2018 edition of the Los Angeles Auto Show is unusually big because it falls between a quiet Paris show and the smallest Detroit show in recent memory. From luxury cars to pickup trucks, here's a preview of what we'll see.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Volkswagen ID Cargo race support vehicle
Cars

Volkswagen’s electric retro van could deliver your Amazon parcels in 2022

The Volkswagen I.D. Cargo concept is an electric, connected delivery van based on the I.D. Buzz concept from 2017. It boasts up to 350 miles of range and cool features like solar panels on the roof and a 230-volt outlet for power tools.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Volvo 360c concept
Cars

Luminar lidar sensor aims to detect if you’re sipping a latte or crossing a road

Volvo and sensor company Luminar Technologies have made a breakthrough in lidar technology that will greatly improve the vision of autonomous cars. The lidar allows an autonomous car to see up to 270 yards away.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Rivian R1S
Cars

Rivian’s all-electric, seven-seat R1S isn’t your typical family SUV

Electric-car startup Rivian's second vehicle is the R1S, a seven-seat SUV with a claimed 400-mile range. The R1S can also do zero to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds, according to Rivian, which hopes to start deliveries in 2020.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein