Digital Trends
Cars

2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid delivers 50 mpg in a compact package

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 17
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Toyota is now synonymous with hybrids, and not just because of the Prius. Japan’s largest automaker has added hybrid versions of several of its biggest sellers, from the Camry and Avalon sedans, to the RAV4 and Highlander crossovers, to the sleek Lexus LC luxury coupe. But the compact Corolla hasn’t gotten the hybrid treatment — until now.

The 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is the first model of its kind in the Corolla’s 52-year history. Debuting at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, the Corolla Hybrid is based on the revamped gasoline 2020 Corolla sedan (Toyota won’t offer a hybrid version of the Corolla hatchback). The hybrid goes on sale in the United States in Spring 2019.

The hybrid model looks virtually identical to a non-hybrid Corolla sedan, but under the skin it features the familiar Toyota Hybrid Synergy Drive system, which works with a 1.8-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine to drive the front wheels. Toyota estimates total system output of 121 horsepower, and promises the hybrid powertrain won’t decrease interior space despite the need to house a nickel-metal hydride battery pack.

Toyota expects the Corolla Hybrid to get 50 mpg combined — just 2 mpg short of a standard Prius (the Prius Eco model is rated at 56 mpg combined). But just as the standard Corolla competes with the Honda Civic, the Corolla Hybrid’s main rival will likely be the Civic-based Honda Insight hybrid sedan. The Insight is rated by the EPA at 52 mpg combined in all trim levels except the Touring model, which is rated at 48 mpg combined.

The Corolla Hybrid gets many of the same tech features as other Corolla variants. The Entune 3.0 infotainment system includes an 8.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay (Android Auto isn’t available), Amazon Alexa connectivity, and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. The Corolla Hybrid also gets the Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite of driver aids, which bundles autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, automatic high beams, Toyota’s Lane Trace Assist automated lane-centering feature, and Road Sign Assist, which uses a camera to read stop, yield, do not enter, and speed limit signs.

The 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid makes its public debut in L.A. alongside the updated 2019 Toyota Prius, as well as the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid plug-in hybrid, which uses Toyota powertrain tech. We wouldn’t expect Toyota to stop at just one hybrid, after all. Pricing information for the Corolla Hybrid will be released closer to the car’s Spring 2019 launch.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Volkswagen's electric retro van could deliver your Amazon parcels in 2022
Up Next

Thanks to all-wheel drive, the 2019 Toyota Prius is ready for winter
awesome tech you cant buy yet mundo trailboards feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Glass galaxies, trailboards, tetrahedral chairs

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
2019 Toyota Prius
Cars

Thanks to all-wheel drive, the 2019 Toyota Prius is ready for winter

The 2019 Toyota Prius adds all-wheel drive as an option for the first time, which should expand the appeal of this quintessential hybrid car. But the updates may not extend far enough.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Bentley Continental GT Convertible
Cars

The Bentley Continental GT Convertible is a jet setter’s dream come true

Bentley has released the convertible variant of the third-generation Continental GT. The 626-horsepower, V12-powered roadster is identical to the hardtop with the exception of a power-operated top that opens or closes in 19 seconds.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Rivian R1T
Cars

Rivian R1T electric pickup boasts 400-mile range, supercar-baiting acceleration

The R1T electric pickup truck is the first vehicle from startup Rivian. Expected to enter production in 2020, it features one of the most impressive spec sheets of any recent vehicle.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2018 Chevrolet Impala
Cars

General Motors purges factories, staff, vehicle lineup to fund future tech

General Motors is reducing staff and closing factories in a major cost-cutting plan meant to fund tech such as electric powertrains. GM will kill off the Chevrolet Impala, Volt, and Cruze, as well as the Buick LaCrosse, as part of the plan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
how to drive in the snow poster for 5744011198001
Cars

Caught in a winter wonderland? Here's how to safely traverse it in your car

Snow is fun for kids, but not so much for drivers. If you're going to be driving in winter conditions, don't wipe out; follow these useful tips to avoid getting into an accident.
Posted By Will Nicol
volvos self driving trucks are ready to start work at a mine in norway volvo autonomous truck
Cars

Volvo’s self-driving trucks are ready to start work at a mine in Norway

Volvo is about to launch its first-ever commercial operation using its driverless truck technology. A deal with a mining company will see six of its autonomous vehicles put to work at a limestone mine in Norway.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Porsche 911 prototypes
Cars

The biggest production and concept car debuts at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show

The 2018 edition of the Los Angeles Auto Show is unusually big because it falls between a quiet Paris show and the smallest Detroit show in recent memory. From luxury cars to pickup trucks, here's a preview of what we'll see.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Volkswagen ID Cargo race support vehicle
Cars

Volkswagen’s electric retro van could deliver your Amazon parcels in 2022

The Volkswagen I.D. Cargo concept is an electric, connected delivery van based on the I.D. Buzz concept from 2017. It boasts up to 350 miles of range and cool features like solar panels on the roof and a 230-volt outlet for power tools.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Volvo 360c concept
Cars

Luminar lidar sensor aims to detect if you’re sipping a latte or crossing a road

Volvo and sensor company Luminar Technologies have made a breakthrough in lidar technology that will greatly improve the vision of autonomous cars. The lidar allows an autonomous car to see up to 270 yards away.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Rivian R1S
Cars

Rivian’s all-electric, seven-seat R1S isn’t your typical family SUV

Electric-car startup Rivian's second vehicle is the R1S, a seven-seat SUV with a claimed 400-mile range. The R1S can also do zero to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds, according to Rivian, which hopes to start deliveries in 2020.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein