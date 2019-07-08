Digital Trends
Cars

Volkswagen and Ford may team up on electric cars, report says

Stephen Edelstein
By
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept

Volkswagen and Ford previously established an alliance focused on commercial vehicles, but the two automakers may also work together on electric cars, according to a new report. Reuters reports that VW and Ford have reached an “outline agreement” to share electric-car tech. Both companies have aggressive plans to launch more electric cars over the next decade.

Citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter, Reuters reports that Volkswagen will share its MEB platform with Ford. MEB will be the basis for a family of electric Volkswagens, starting with the I.D. 3 hatchback, and eventually encompassing models like a crossover based on the I.D. Crozz concept, as well as a reborn electric version of the classic Microbus. When it comes to electric cars, MEB is one of VW’s most valuable assets.

Volkswagen’s supervisory board will discuss expanding the partnership with Ford at a July 11 meeting, a second source told Reuters. Spokespeople for both automakers would not confirm anything to Reuters, only saying that talks were ongoing. Collaboration on electric cars — as well as autonomous-driving tech — was discussed as a possibility when VW and Ford announced their alliance in January.

As it stands, the Volkswagen and Ford partnership mainly focuses on commercial vehicles. The two automakers previously said that Ford would develop medium-sized pickup trucks launching in 2022 for global markets. Ford will follow that with a large commercial van for Europe, while VW will develop a smaller van aimed at urban use.

This would be Ford’s second notable electric car partnership. The Detroit automaker recently announced a deal with startup Rivian. Ford will invest $500 million in Rivian, and use the startup’s “skateboard” platform to develop a future electric vehicle. Rivian’s platform was designed for a pickup truck and SUV, so it’s likely Ford will use it for similar purposes. This is a very different application from the smaller cars Volkswagen’s MEB platform was designed to underpin.

In addition to the model co-developed with Rivian, Ford plans to launch an all-electric version of its bestselling F-150 pickup truck, and a “Mustang inspired” electric crossover. Access to Volkswagen’s MEB platform would give Ford an easy way to develop electric passenger cars to go with these more rugged vehicles, but Ford’s current disinterest in selling cars in North America could mean those models never reach our shores.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
1959 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz
Cars

These are our picks for the most American cars ever made

To celebrate the birth of our nation, the Digital Trends Cars team gathered around for the most American activity we know - a good 'ol fashioned argument. The topic of the day is what was the most American car ever made? Each of us picked…
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
ford gt supercar announcement 2019 goodwood festival of speed mk ii
Cars

With racing tech aplenty, Ford’s GT Mk II is the ultimate track toy

The Ford GT Mk II is a faster, track-only version of Ford's GT supercar. Developed in partnership with Multimatic, which designed the Ford GT race car, the Mk II boasts more power, less weight, and a massive rear wing.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
harley davidson small bikes for china displacement rendering 338 cc 1
Cars

In depth: Why Harley-Davidson is building small bikes for China but not the U.S.

Harley-Davidson's announcement that it will sell a small displacement motorcycle in China but not the U.S. is no surprise. The iconic American motorcycle company is following a game plan laid out in April 2017.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2020 lexus lc convertible arrives as a futuristic drop top proto 2
Cars

Lexus jumps back into the convertible segment with a topless LC

The LC Convertible concept Lexus introduced at the 2019 Detroit auto Show is about to spawn a production car. The LC Convertible keeps the coupe's futuristic design while gaining a power-retractable top.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 bmw x7 pickup truck concept is perfect for hauling p90357107 highres the 07
Cars

BMW trainees built the luxury pickup truck of your dreams

BMW vowed never to release a pickup, but it made an exception to build a one-off concept truck based on the X7. The design study was developed and manufactured by BMW trainees, and it was designed to carry an F 850 GS motorcycle.
Posted By Ronan Glon
BMW i8 hydrogen fuel-cell prototype
Cars

BMW may finally be ready to sell hydrogen fuel cell cars to the public

BMW will reportedly launch a hydrogen fuel cell version of its X5 SUV in the early 2020s. The X5 will test the waters for a higher-volume BMW fuel cell car, co-developed with Toyota.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 acura nsx vs bmw i8 feat
Cars

Hybrid fight! The Acura NSX vs the BMW i8 is the battle for our driving future

The 2019 Acura NSX and BMW i8 may seem like very different cars, but in fact they are both hybrid, all-wheel drive, two-seaters that retail for around $155,000. In fact, these two are the only two hybrid cars in their class.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
audi r8 lms gt2 race car 2019 goodwood festival of speed
Cars

Audi R8 not hardcore enough for you? Check out the LMS GT2 race car

The Audi R8 LMS GT2 is the latest racing version of Audi's R8 supercar. Audi claims the LMS GT2 is its most powerful R8 race car yet. The car was designed to compete in a new class aimed at amateur drivers.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
formula e extreme electric suv racer 2019 goodwood festival of speed odyssey 21
Cars

Extreme E’s electric SUV will race in some of the toughest environments

Extreme E is a new race series for electric SUVs spun out of Formula E. Teams will race the Odyssey 21 off-roader in extreme environments (hence the name) around the world to highlight the effects of climate change.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Rolls-Royce Sweptail
Cars

From Rolls-Royce to Lamborghini, these are the most expensive cars in the world

If you recently discovered an oil reserve in your backyard, you probably have some extra cash to spend. Look no further, because we’ve rounded up the most expensive cars in the world.
Posted By Ronan Glon
awesome tech you cant buy yet trio laptiop monitor feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Potent portables and magnetic monitors

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
2019 Volkswagen Atlas review
Product Review

Volkswagen’s Atlas plays it safe in its quest for American buyers

Volkswagen has finally realized that Americans like big cars. The VW Atlas is its first attempt at designing a car to cater to the American market, and for the Atlas looks and plays the part pretty well. But have they played it too safe?
Posted By Ed Oswald
toyota has covered a prius in solar cells to add 27 miles its range 9
Cars

Toyota covers a Prius in solar cells to boost its range by 27 miles

Toyota is still exploring how to use solar cells to partially power its Prius. A partnership with Sharp has yielded some interesting results, with the automaker about to start testing a car with highly efficient solar panels.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
samsung 5g goodwood festival of speed drift news car
Mobile

Drift car champ uses Samsung phone and Vodafone’s 5G to do what he does best

How do you demonstrate 5G’s low-latency signal in an exciting way? For Samsung, you put a drift racing champion behind the wheel of a remote-controlled car where his only view is taken from the cameras on multiple Galaxy S10 5G phones.
Posted By Andy Boxall