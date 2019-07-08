Share

Volkswagen and Ford previously established an alliance focused on commercial vehicles, but the two automakers may also work together on electric cars, according to a new report. Reuters reports that VW and Ford have reached an “outline agreement” to share electric-car tech. Both companies have aggressive plans to launch more electric cars over the next decade.

Citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter, Reuters reports that Volkswagen will share its MEB platform with Ford. MEB will be the basis for a family of electric Volkswagens, starting with the I.D. 3 hatchback, and eventually encompassing models like a crossover based on the I.D. Crozz concept, as well as a reborn electric version of the classic Microbus. When it comes to electric cars, MEB is one of VW’s most valuable assets.

Volkswagen’s supervisory board will discuss expanding the partnership with Ford at a July 11 meeting, a second source told Reuters. Spokespeople for both automakers would not confirm anything to Reuters, only saying that talks were ongoing. Collaboration on electric cars — as well as autonomous-driving tech — was discussed as a possibility when VW and Ford announced their alliance in January.

As it stands, the Volkswagen and Ford partnership mainly focuses on commercial vehicles. The two automakers previously said that Ford would develop medium-sized pickup trucks launching in 2022 for global markets. Ford will follow that with a large commercial van for Europe, while VW will develop a smaller van aimed at urban use.

This would be Ford’s second notable electric car partnership. The Detroit automaker recently announced a deal with startup Rivian. Ford will invest $500 million in Rivian, and use the startup’s “skateboard” platform to develop a future electric vehicle. Rivian’s platform was designed for a pickup truck and SUV, so it’s likely Ford will use it for similar purposes. This is a very different application from the smaller cars Volkswagen’s MEB platform was designed to underpin.

In addition to the model co-developed with Rivian, Ford plans to launch an all-electric version of its bestselling F-150 pickup truck, and a “Mustang inspired” electric crossover. Access to Volkswagen’s MEB platform would give Ford an easy way to develop electric passenger cars to go with these more rugged vehicles, but Ford’s current disinterest in selling cars in North America could mean those models never reach our shores.