 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Dubai Police to deploy driverless patrol cars with AI smarts

Trevor Mogg
By
Dubai's autonomous patrol car.
Dubai Police

While U.S. firms like Waymo and Cruise focus on ridesharing services with their autonomous vehicles, the United Arab Emirates’ coastal city of Dubai is aiming to take the technology to another level by deploying it in police patrol cars.

Dubai Police recently announced plans to use fully electric, self-driving patrol cars in residential areas, local media reported this week.

Recommended Videos

The robocar’s battery allows it to patrol non-stop for up to 15 hours, and features an advanced security camera with 360-degree coverage and facial recognition technology. It also has AI-powered smarts that help it spot suspicious behavior.

Related

But don’t expect to see any high-speed chases if it needs to pursue a suspected criminal — the vehicle’s top speed is a mere 4.35 mph (7 kph).

If it does spot something that warrants further investigation, the self-driving car will send an alert to the Command and Control Center at Dubai Police’s General Operations Department, which can then organize a human response.

The vehicle, which was developed and built by 65 engineers over a period of five years, also comes with a camera-equipped drone capable of capturing aerial footage of a particular location.

“We have custom made the entire mechanical system of this vehicle,” Fareed Al Jawhari, a spokesperson for Micropolis Robotics, which designed the machine, told Khaleej Times. “Each wheel has an independent steering, braking, and throttle system. This means the vehicle can move forward, backward, sideways, and even perform donut moves. When it moves, it is so silent that you can barely hear it.”

The autonomous police patrol car requires further testing but is expected to hit the streets by this time next year, according to Micropolis.

Dubai Police is known to favor high-tech solutions for its work. A few years ago it unveiled its first robocop, an admittedly low-spec contraption designed more for giving directions than chasing down robbers or solving complex crimes. It also has a fleet of supercars for getting around in style.

Dubai’s paramedics also have access to some flashy motors, while local firefighters have been equipped with water-powered jet packs that can be deployed from Jet Skis.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
How a big blue van from 1986 paved the way for self-driving cars
Lineup of all 5 Navlab autonomous vehicles.

In 1986, a blue Chevy van often cruised around the streets of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania near Carnegie Mellon University. To the casual observer, nothing about it appeared out of the ordinary. Most people would pass by it without noticing the camcorder peeking out from its roof, or the fact that there were no hands on the steering wheel.

But if any passerby had stopped to inspect the van and peer into its interior, they would have realized it was no ordinary car. This was the world's first self-driving automobile: A pioneering work of computer science and engineering somehow built in a world where fax machines were still the predominant way to send documents, and most phones still had cords. But despite being stuck in an era where technology hadn't caught up to humanity's imagination quite yet, the van -- and the researchers crammed into it -- helped to lay the groundwork for all the Teslas, Waymos, and self-driving Uber prototypes cruising around our streets in 2022.

Read more
Watch folks react to their first ride in GM Cruise’s driverless car
Two people taking their first ride in an autonomous car.

General Motors autonomous car unit, Cruise, has started to offer driverless rides to residents of San Francisco as it moves toward the launch of a full-fledged robo-taxi service.

Following a test run of the service last week, Cruise has released a video (below) showing the reaction of the very first passengers as they rode through the streets of the Californian city in a vehicle that had nobody behind the wheel.

Read more
Waymo’s self-driving cars can’t get enough of one dead-end street
waymo

Waymo has been testing its self-driving cars in San Francisco for the last decade. But an apparent change to the vehicles’ routing has caused many of them to make a beeline for a dead-end street in a quiet part of the city, causing residents there to wonder what on earth is going on.

At CBS news crew recently visited the site -- 15th Avenue north of Lake Street in Richmond -- to see if it could work out why so many of Waymo’s autonomous cars are showing up, turning around, and then driving right out again.

Read more