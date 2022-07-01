 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

A weird thing just happened with a fleet of autonomous cars

Trevor Mogg
By

In what must be one of the weirder stories linked to the development of autonomous vehicles, a fleet of Cruise self-driving cars gathered together at an intersection in San Francisco earlier this week, parked up, and blocked traffic for several hours. And to be clear: No, they weren’t supposed to do that.

Some observers may have thought they were witnessing the start of the robot uprising, but the real reason for the mishap was more prosaic: An issue with the platform’s software.

Personnel from General Motors-owned Cruise were called in to take control of some of the errant vehicles, while others were moved via remote intervention, according to TechCrunch.

A Reddit post on the self-driving slip-up described “a bunch of Cruise cars stuck” on Gough and Fulton Streets about two miles from Fisherman’s Wharf. Looking closely at the accompanying images, it appears that at least eight of Cruise’s autonomous vehicles were parked across the street. A Twitter post also captured the scene:

Some @Cruise robotaxis appeared to be stuck in SF last night at the corner of Gough St. and Fulton St.

Human ops apparently had to rescue them. Still some kinks to iron out. pic.twitter.com/eXDocjVfHU

&mdash; Taylor Ogan (@TaylorOgan) June 30, 2022

The bizarre incident comes four months after Cruise began offering autonomous rides to folks in San Francisco as part of a trial robotaxi service, and just days after it started charging passengers for the rides.

At the current time, Cruise’s self-driving cars have permission to operate between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. when the roads are quieter. There’s no backup driver behind the wheel, so passengers are truly alone in the vehicle. It’s not clear if there were any riders in the cars that got stuck.

Commenting on the incident, Cruise spokesperson Drew Pusateri told Digital Trends: “We had an issue earlier this week that caused some of our vehicles to cluster together. While it was resolved and no passengers were impacted, we apologize to anyone who was inconvenienced.”

It’s not yet clear if the authorities will punish Cruise for an apparent traffic violation, or indeed if the city has any kind of system in place for dealing with autonomous cars that are found to have broken the law.

One thing is clear — the city’s cops are still getting used to the idea of pulling over a vehicle with no one in it.

Editors' Recommendations

‘Wordle’ today, July 1: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#377)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Apple CarPlay feature to offer an easy way to pay for fuel

Apple CarPlay interface

Windows 11 vs. Windows 10: Is the upgrade worth it?

Windows 11 and Windows 10 operating system logos are displayed on laptop screens.

Best laptop deals: Get a portable workhorse from $98 today

Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.

NASA chief looks forward to Webb telescope’s first images

James Webb Space Telescope illustration.

Beyond rainbows: 5 tech companies that did more for Pride in 2022

The Pride Month Xbox controller and Apple Watch wrist band.

Samsung releases its 2022 soundbars including an 11.1.4-channel flagship with wireless Dolby Atmos

Samsung HW-Q990B soundbar seen under a TV.

Intel’s flagship Arc GPUs might be right around the corner

Two Intel Arc chips in front of a blue and purple gradient background.

Best standing desk deals for June 2022

Woman working at standing desk

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals for June 2022

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (left) and Galaxy Watch 3 (right).

The best outdoor grills: Weber, Traeger, Kamado Joe, and more

The Traeger Grills Pro Series 575.

4th of July sales: Where (and what) to shop before Prime Day

Open boxes revealing a range of tech purchases including a camera, tablet, smart speaker, laptop, headphones and more.

Edifier’s MP230 is a pint-sized, retro Bluetooth speaker that brings a vintage vibe to any bookshelf

An Edifier MP230 Bluetooth speaker is sitting on a mantle next to a plant and some decorative letters.