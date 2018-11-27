Digital Trends
Cars

Rivian’s all-electric, seven-seat R1S isn’t your typical family SUV

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 3
Rivian R1S
Rivian R1S
Rivian R1S

Electric-car startup Rivian is getting off to a strong start. Ahead of the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, it unveiled the R1T, an all-electric pickup truck with a claimed 400-mile range and zero to 60 mph acceleration of 3.0 seconds. Without giving anyone a chance to let that sink in, Rivian followed up by introducing a seven-seat SUV called the R1S.

Like the R1T, Rivian plans to offer the R1S with three battery-pack sizes: 180 kilowatt hours, 135 kWh, and 105 kWh. The 180 kWh model offers a claimed 400 miles of range, while Rivian claims the 135 kWh and 105 kWh packs will be good for 310 miles and 240 miles, respectively. Each battery pack comes with a different power output — the 180 kWh model has a claimed 700 horsepower and 826 pound-feet of torque, the 135 kWh model has the same torque output but 745 hp, and the 105 kWh model is rated at 402 hp and 413 lb-ft.

The R1S may be a seven-seat family SUV, but Rivian claims its acceleration can rival that of supercars. Rivian claims the 135-kWh version will do zero to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds. The company quotes times of 3.2 seconds and 4.9 seconds for the 180 kWh and 105 kWh models, respectively. All versions are limited to 125 mph.

All performance figures match those of the R1T pickup truck, which shouldn’t be too surprising, as the vehicles share almost all mechanical components. Both feature four electric motors (one per wheel, enabling all-wheel drive), and what Rivian calls a “skateboard” chassis. All mechanical components are contained within the chassis itself, allowing Rivian to plop different bodies on top to make different vehicles. That means the R1S gets the same off-road capability as the R1T (Rivian claims both vehicles can drive through up to 3.2 feet of water), as well as a Tesla-like front trunk.

Rivian plans to equip its vehicles with what it calls “Level 3” autonomous-driving capability, meaning the R1S and R1T will be able to able to steer, accelerate, and brake autonomously in certain situations during highway driving. Both vehicles will also be equipped with a 15.6-inch central touchscreen display, supplemented by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 6.8-inch rear touchscreen.

Pricing for the Rivian R1S starts at $72,500, or $65,000 after the $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles is applied. As with the R1T, Rivian plans to begin deliveries of the R1S in 2020, starting with the 180-kWh and 135-kWh models. The base 105-kWh version will arrive “within 12 months” of the start of production, according to Rivian. The startup is accepting $1,000 refundable deposits and has secured a former Mitsubishi factory in Normal, Illinoi,s to build its vehicles. But startups like Faraday Future have shown that having a cool vehicle is no guarantee of success in the car business.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Volvo's self-driving trucks are ready to start work at a mine in Norway
awesome tech you cant buy yet mundo trailboards feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Glass galaxies, trailboards, tetrahedral chairs

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Rivian R1T
Cars

Rivian R1T electric pickup boasts 400-mile range, supercar-baiting acceleration

The R1T electric pickup truck is the first vehicle from startup Rivian. Expected to enter production in 2020, it features one of the most impressive spec sheets of any recent vehicle.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Bentley Continental GT Convertible
Cars

The Bentley Continental GT Convertible is a jet setter’s dream come true

Bentley has released the convertible variant of the third-generation Continental GT. The 626-horsepower, V12-powered roadster is identical to the hardtop with the exception of a power-operated top that opens or closes in 19 seconds.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 Chevrolet Impala
Cars

General Motors purges factories, staff, vehicle lineup to fund future tech

General Motors is reducing staff and closing factories in a major cost-cutting plan meant to fund tech such as electric powertrains. GM will kill off the Chevrolet Impala, Volt, and Cruze, as well as the Buick LaCrosse, as part of the plan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
how to drive in the snow poster for 5744011198001
Cars

Caught in a winter wonderland? Here's how to safely traverse it in your car

Snow is fun for kids, but not so much for drivers. If you're going to be driving in winter conditions, don't wipe out; follow these useful tips to avoid getting into an accident.
Posted By Will Nicol
volvos self driving trucks are ready to start work at a mine in norway volvo autonomous truck
Cars

Volvo’s self-driving trucks are ready to start work at a mine in Norway

Volvo is about to launch its first-ever commercial operation using its driverless truck technology. A deal with a mining company will see six of its autonomous vehicles put to work at a limestone mine in Norway.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Porsche 911 prototypes
Cars

The biggest production and concept car debuts at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show

The 2018 edition of the Los Angeles Auto Show is unusually big because it falls between a quiet Paris show and the smallest Detroit show in recent memory. From luxury cars to pickup trucks, here's a preview of what we'll see.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Volkswagen ID Cargo race support vehicle
Cars

Volkswagen’s electric retro van could deliver your Amazon parcels in 2022

The Volkswagen I.D. Cargo concept is an electric, connected delivery van based on the I.D. Buzz concept from 2017. It boasts up to 350 miles of range and cool features like solar panels on the roof and a 230-volt outlet for power tools.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Volvo 360c concept
Cars

Luminar lidar sensor aims to detect if you’re sipping a latte or crossing a road

Volvo and sensor company Luminar Technologies have made a breakthrough in lidar technology that will greatly improve the vision of autonomous cars. The lidar allows an autonomous car to see up to 270 yards away.
Posted By Ronan Glon