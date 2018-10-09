Digital Trends
Cars

The saga continues: Faraday Future sets a court date with its main investor

Ronan Glon
By
Faraday Future FF 91

It sounded like Faraday Future had moved beyond the worst of its nightmare-esque financial problems when it received a $2 billion lifeline from a Hong Kong-based investor in June 2018. The sizable sum, which was to be paid in several installments, promised to keep the company afloat while allowing it to launch production of the FF91, its long-overdue first model. Court documents indicate the relationship between the two firms has turned sour and Faraday wants a divorce.

Jia Yueting, Faraday’s billionaire founder, filed for arbitration in Hong Kong on October 3, according to industry trade journal Automotive News. Posting on its official Twitter account, Faraday Future bitterly claims Evergrande Health Industry Group — the new owner of the company which made the initial investment — provided an initial payment of $800 million but didn’t keep its promise of sending additional installments as the firm met performance-related goals.

“Evergrande held the payments back to try to gain control and ownership over Faraday Future China and all of Faraday Future’s intellectual property,” the statement reads. It concludes Evergrande hasn’t held up its end of the bargain while preventing Faraday Future from securing the funding it needs to remain operational from other sources. Yueting is asking the court to end the partnership between the two companies.

Faraday has spent the $800 million and it is once again in dire financial straits, according to The Verge. It’s considering laying off part of its staff to save money and it stopped paying some of its suppliers.

Evergrande initially told Reuters that it agreed to send Faraday Future the remaining $1.2 million balance in two installments scheduled to be made in 2019 and 2020, respectively. It later added Yueting used “manipulating techniques” to secure $700 million of the total sum ahead of schedule if Faraday meets unspecified goals. It strongly denies the allegations of wrongdoing and stresses it will fight to keep the 45 percent share it holds in the China-funded, California-based automaker. It also accuses Yueting of trying to strip it of the right to have a say in how Faraday Future runs its business.

It’s unclear who the court will side with, and the legal battle could last for months. In the meantime, the quagmire represents the latest in an astonishingly long stream of hurdles placed ahead of Faraday Future as it tries to bring the FF91, an electric sedan with a six-digit price tag, to production. The company’s statement stresses it remains on track to deliver the first examples in 2019. Pre-production finally started in California in July 2018 but insiders told The Verge the first prototype caught fire the following September.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best camper vans
vw i.d. vizzion concept
Cars

Flat, fast, and flexible, Volkswagen’s new electric platform can power any car

VW’s new EV architecture is scalable and adaptable enough to produce anything from sports cars to cargo vans. MEB vehicles can be front-wheel-drive, rear-wheel-drive, or all-wheel-drive, and will travel up to 350 miles on a charge.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
Volvo 360c concept
Cars

The White House will promote autonomous cars without forcing you to use one

The White House has published a policy initiative that outlines how it plans to promote the development of self-driving cars. It will make infrastructure upgrades when necessary, but it won't fund the technology.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Ford Ranger
Cars

2019 Ford Ranger tries to match V6 muscle with four-cylinder turbo torque

The 2019 Ford Ranger marks Ford's long-awaited return to the midsize truck segment, which has seen a resurgence lately. But will being late to the party make Ford's job more difficult?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
honda invests in gm cruise mass production driverless vehicle
Cars

Honda hands GM $2.75 billion so it can get the Cruise self-driving unit moving

American Honda Motor Company and General Motors will partner on GM's Cruise self-driving unit, showing that developing safe, autonomous vehicle tech is too big a task for even the largest automobile manufacturers to handle alone.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2017 Honda CR-V
Cars

Consumer Reports says Honda CR-V is plagued by an engine defect

Consumer Reports reported that 2017 and 2018 Honda CR-Vs sold in the U.S. have an engine problem in which gasoline gets into the oil system. Hundreds of thousands of 2018 CR-Vs sold in China were recalled with a similar defect.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Audi e-tron FE05 Formula E race car
Cars

Audi’s latest Formula E race car is charged up, ready to vie for the green flag

The Audi e-tron FE05 electric car is ready to take the fight to BMW, Jaguar, and Nissan in the upcoming Formula E racing season. Like all new Formula E cars, Audi's latest incorporates some important changes.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
awesome tech you cant buy yet irl glasses feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Screen-blocking specs, cybershoes, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited review
Cars

2018 Jeep Wrangler JL frame defect may force sales stoppage, recall

A frame weld defect that causes steering failure has reportedly resulted in a safety recall and a stop-sale for certain 2018 Jeep Wrangler JLs, some of which may be on dealer lots. FCA has not confirmed the recall publicly.
Posted By Bruce Brown
tesla-autopilot-model s
Cars

‘Navigate on Autopilot’ is conspicuously absent from Tesla software Version 9.0

Tesla began a wide rollout of software update version 9.0 with a number of enhanced features, but without Navigate on Autopilot. New features include mobile apps, a dash cam, obstacle-aware acceleration, and enhanced 360-degree views.
Posted By Bruce Brown
honda smar intersection technology maryville ohio
Cars

Honda is giving cars the ability to see around corners to avoid accidents

Honda is aiming to cut down fatal traffic accidents by introducing new "smart intersection" technology that gives vehicles the ability to see around corners and predict possible peril.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Ford autonomous car light bar
Cars

Ford could let you control a self-driving car with nunchuck-like motions

Ford has received a patent for a technology called non-autonomous steering modes. This futuristic yet puzzling feature could let passengers in self-driving cars steer using their smartphone.
Posted By Ronan Glon
camper vans
Cars

Sell your house and explore the planet with these awesome camper vans

Camper vans aren't just for pensioners. Check out the wildest creations that will go anywhere on the planet while keeping you comfortable no matter how far off the grid you end up.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 McLaren 600LT First Drive
Product Review

When you’re done playing with track toys, get serious with McLaren’s 600LT

With borrowed tech from the 720S and Senna, the 600LT brings big-league performance to the more attainable levels of track-dedicated performance. Lighter, more powerful, and production-limited, McLaren’s latest is a true long tail.
Posted By Miles Branman
vespa elettrica piaggios first all electric scooter is about to hit the road
Cars

Vespa Elettrica: Piaggio’s first all-electric scooter is about to hit the road

Italian scooter manufacturer Piaggio has launched online pre-orders for the Vespa Elettrico — its first all-electric scooter — with shipping starting in Europe toward the end of the year and in the U.S. in early 2019.
Posted By Trevor Mogg