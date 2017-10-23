Where are you going this weekend? These 10 off-road vehicles say ‘anywhere’

Broadly speaking, new 4x4s are less capable off the beaten path than they were ten years ago. That’s because the best off-road vehicles — rugged, body-on-frame SUVs — are quickly going extinct, and car-based crossovers reign supreme. While crossovers are more comfortable and usually markedly more efficient than traditional SUVs, the most challenging terrain they’re designed to conquer is a dirt road.

All is not lost if you’re planning on hitting the backcountry, though. There are still several great off-roaders on the market, including a handful that were designed specifically to excel when the going gets tough. Not sure where to start? Check out the ten best off-roaders on the market today, hand-picked by Digital Trends’ car experts.

2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 ($40,160) The ZR2 model turns the Chevrolet Colorado midsize pickup truck from a normal work vehicle into an off-road missile. The bodywork is stretched out to accommodate 31-inch Goodyear tires, and the ZR2 rides on beefed-up suspension that incorporates sophisticated Multimatic DSSV shock absorbers. Like the standard Colorado, the ZR2 is available with a 2.8-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder engine, with an impressive 369 pound-feet of torque. All of this makes for a truck that can tackle pretty much anything you throw at it, and keep moving. The ZR2’s relatively compact proportions make it easier to maneuver off road than bigger pickups, and those high-tech shocks and other suspension components let the Chevy cover ground at high speeds. Downsides? Well, the bed-mounted spare tire takes up valuable cargo space, but other than that, we’re not really seeing any.

2017 Jeep Cherokee ($23,695+) The Jeep Cherokee is the most capable compact crossover on the market. Although its primary vocation is hauling a family and their gear from point A to point B, the Trailhawk model can handle serious off-roading with standard four-wheel drive, a beefed-up suspension, and a locking rear differential. The Cherokee speaks tech, too. Jeep’s Selec-Terrain technology lets the driver choose from several driving modes including Auto, Snow, Mud, Sand, and Rock. A catalog of performance parts lets owners customize the Cherokee without voiding the factory warranty.

2017 Jeep Wrangler ($23,995+) The Jeep Wrangler is undeniably the most iconic off-roader in the United States. It’s also one of the most capable, one of the most affordable, and one of the most fun. It’s built for top-less, door-less motoring in the great outdoors. Even a stock, base-model Wrangler can hold its own off-road. It’s a blank canvas for owners looking to make modifications, but Jeep offers several variants of the Wrangler that are ready to get muddy right out of the factory. The Rubicon trim benefits from heavy-duty axles, skid plates that protect vital mechanical components, and a trick system that lets the driver disconnect the front sway bar.

2017 Land Rover Range Rover ($85,650+) The name Range Rover has been synonymous with eyebrow-raising off-road prowess since the original model was introduced in England in 1970. Like most of its rivals it has become much more upscale in recent years, but it remains a true off-roader at its core. While fuel economy has never been one of the Range Rover’s strong points, the newest model is much more efficient than before thanks to smaller engines and the widespread use of weight-saving aluminum in its construction. An available turbodiesel engine provides solid low-end torque, which is a real boon when clambering over boulders.

2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class ($122,400+) The Mercedes-Benz G-Class (short for Geländewagen) is unlike any other off-roader on the market today. It was billed as Mercedes’ answer to the Land Rover when it was introduced in 1979, and it has been used as a military vehicle by dozens and dozens of nations over the past few decades. Surprisingly, it’s still built entirely by hand in Austria. Don’t let its chrome trim and its frequent appearances in rap videos fool you, the G is one of the most rugged vehicles ever built. It features full body-on-frame construction, three differential locks, solid axles on both ends, and skid plates. The downside is that it’s gotten exponentially more expensive, so driving one off the pavement isn’t for the faint of heart.

2018 Nissan Armada ($45,600) Like the Toyota Land Cruiser, the Nissan Armada is a body-on-frame behemoth that’s virtually unstoppable when the pavement ends. It traces its roots to the Patrol, which is one of the most common SUVs seen in places like the Middle East, Africa, and Australia. In short, the Armada is new for the latest model year but its capability is recognized globally. Bucking the industry’s downsizing trend, the Armada relies on a big 5.6-liter V8 engine that makes 390 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque. An advanced four-wheel drive system sends the engine’s grunt to the rear wheels only in normal driving conditions in order to save fuel, and seamlessly transfers power to the front axle when it detects that extra traction is needed.

2018 Ram 1500 Rebel ($45,295+) The Rebel is the most capable member of Ram’s 1500 lineup. Only offered as a crew cab with a five-foot-seven-inch-long bed, its biggest selling point is an air suspension system that allows it to provide over ten inches of ground clearance. 33-inch Toyo tires help the Rebel feel at home on even the most challenging terrain. No one will mistake the Rebel for a standard Ram 1500, either. It wears a more rugged-looking front fascia, and the cabin offers durable vinyl upholstery that can be easily wiped down if it gets dirty. Go ahead, get muddy.

2018 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro ($42,675+) The Toyota 4Runner is one of the last remaining vestiges from the era when midsize SUVs were all built around a body-on-frame architecture. It’s consequently not as efficient as many of its more family-focused competitors, but few can match it in terms of ruggedness and off-road capacity. The pick of the litter is the TRD Pro model. To turn the 4Runner into a mountain-taming beast, Toyota added a lifted suspension with an extra inch of travel, Blistein shocks, and stronger springs. It’s more expensive than a standard 4Runner, but being able to explore the desert in a lifted SUV without canceling the factory warranty is priceless.

2018 Toyota Land Cruiser ($83,665+) The Toyota Land Cruiser has commanded the respect of off-road aficionados for decades. It’s bigger, more posh, and more expensive than it’s ever been, but it comes loaded with some of the most high-tech features you’ll encounter on the trail. Notably, Toyota has designed a system that can brake individual wheels on-demand in order to reduce the truck’s turning radius. The Land Cruiser is unlike the average off-roader because it offers wall-to-wall leather upholstery, soft-touch surfaces on the dash, and real wood trim. It’s not always the most practical vehicle due to its gargantuan size, but it allows Toyota’s boldest SUV to carry up to 81 cubic feet of gear with the second and third rows folded flat, or seven adults.