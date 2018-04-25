Mustang and Focus crossover only survivors as Ford kills off other cars for U.S.

Share

Ford’s first-quarter 2018 financial release includes some stunning news: sedans are no longer in the brand’s plans for the U.S. market. But the Mustang and Focus Active crossover will live on.

Ford reported 7 percent increased revenue, year over year for the quarter, with a $1.7 billion net income, a 9 percent increase. The company attributed its growth to what it calls “fitness initiatives.”

Ford president and CEO Jim Hackett explained how fitness works for the company’s future plans.

“We are committed to taking the appropriate actions to drive profitable growth and maximize the returns of our business over the long term,” Hackett said. “Where we can raise the returns of underperforming parts of our business by making them more fit, we will. If appropriate returns are not on the horizon, we will shift that capital to where we can play and win.”

Hackett then laid out Ford’s strategic framework for the future with four major initiatives that relate to fitness: