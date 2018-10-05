Digital Trends
Cars

Road Rave – Deep Dive Into VW’s New EV Architecture

VW Doubles Down on EVs as the Company’s Future

Jeff Zurschmeide
By
vw i.d. vizzion concept
VW

Volkswagen is betting its company on electric vehicles in the next decade. In the wake of legal troubles with diesel engines, the company’s new management has decided to go all-in with green cars, SUVs, and vans. VW’s new EV architecture is called MEB, for Modular Electric Toolkit. It makes more sense in German as Modularer Elektrobaukasten. The new vehicle platform is scalable, flexible, and usable only for EVs.

“As early as 2020 we intend to sell 150,000 e-cars, of which 100,000 will be the ID and ID SUV,” stated VW brand board member Thomas Ulbrich. “Speeding up the shift to e-mobility will help us to meet the extraordinarily ambitious CO2 targets that have been set in Europe, China, and the USA.”

VW recently invited Digital Trends to tour it Transparent Factory in Dresden, Germany for a deep dive into the MEB architecture, the new battery pack that will power MEB vehicles, and its plans for affordable charging.

What’s Different About MEB?

MEB is an entirely new vehicle chassis platform, developed from first principles and optimized to be exclusively an EV architecture. The central fact about MEB is that it’s based on a thick, flat foundation with the wheels moved almost out to the four corners of the vehicle.

1 of 4
vw meb car bottom
Jeff Zurschmeide/Digital Trends
vw meb engine
Jeff Zurschmeide/Digital Trends
vw meb seats
Jeff Zurschmeide/Digital Trends
vw meb back
Jeff Zurschmeide/Digital Trends

Jeff Zurschmeide/Digital Trends

The MEB’s slab design allows the batteries to be placed underneath the passenger compartment in the center of the vehicle. Placing the heavy batteries in the floor keeps the center of gravity low and in the middle of the vehicle. Moving the wheels to the corners helps with overall stability and handling.

VW can place the electric drive motors in the front, in the rear, or at both ends of the vehicle for AWD.

Perhaps the best thing about the MEB is that VW can place the electric drive motors in the front, in the rear, or at both ends of the vehicle for AWD. VW’s engineers told Digital Trends that the primary configuration is expected to be rear-wheel-drive, with all-wheel-drive available as an option. That’s good news for performance driving enthusiasts.

Another advantage of the MEB platform is its adaptability. Because all MEB vehicles will be based on a flat platform with nothing but batteries in the middle, VW can scale the overall size up or down easily, and mount any kind of bodywork on the platform. This allows the company to produce anything from a sports car to a cargo van. Vehicle interior configuration is also adaptable, with a flat floor to build on. VW engineers emphasized that this design also looks forward to increased autonomous capability, when a driver-oriented layout may not be required.

Advanced Battery Tech

Key to the MEB platform transition for VW is the scalable battery pack. With the entire floor area of the vehicle available for battery,VW says the MEB platform will have a base range of about 175 to 300 miles of range, though the battery engineers emphasized that the MEB platform could achieve ranges up to 350 miles. VW used much of the same technology to conquer the Pikes Peak Hill Climb with an EV race car earlier this year.

Jeff Zurschmeide/Digital Trends

The batteries planned for the MEB are to be made in VW’s plant in Braunschweig, Germany, to keep the supply chain under the company’s control. The battery cells can be made as prismatic (in a rectangular case) or in a pouch format. Either design may be used in the MEB battery pack, which is an aluminum case with plug ends at the perimeter. VW engineers stated that the range of any given ID vehicle could be selected by simply placing more or fewer battery cells into the battery pack, offering consumers an easy choice of ranges.

VW’s engineers told Digital Trends that current technology yields about 650 Watt-hours per liter in a lithium-ion battery, but that by 2030 they expect to achieve 1000 Wh/l from a solid-state battery. That will enable greater ranges as Volkswagen believes EVs will become mainstream.

The People’s Wallbox

One key factor in VW’s electrification plan is charging infrastructure. As EV sales grow, existing charging solutions will need to be expanded, and home charging stations will become commonplace. Towards that end, VW unveiled a home charging station it calls the People’s Wallbox. The wallbox connects to common household 240-volt circuits like any charger, but VW expects it to carry a price of around €300 or $350. VW’s basic wallbox will charge at 11kW, which will fully charge an ID vehicle in 5-8 hours. A 22kW Comfort Wallbox will also be available, capable of charging an ID vehicle in 3-4 hours.

vw meb wallbox
Jeff Zurschmeide/Digital Trends

VW estimates that 50% of charging will take place at the vehicle owner’s home, with 25% happening at public charging stations and 20% at workplaces. The final 5% of charging is likely to take place at specialized charging stations along major highways, according to VW’s predictions. The company is partnering with numerous third-party companies, including Ionity in Europe and Electrify America in the United States.

MEB Production Plans

Current production plans include a subcompact VW ID hatchback car for the European market in 2019, followed by the U.S. introduction of the ID Crozz compact crossover in 2020, and the retro-looking ID Buzz in 2022. The full size ID Vizzion sedan is also planned for 2022.

By 2020 VW’s facility in Zwickau will produce up to 330,000 MEB vehicles per year.

As one of the world’s largest automakers, VW will offer MEB-based vehicles under several of its brands, naming Audi, SEAT, and Skoda as likely companies to produce MEB models. VW stated plans to invest up to €34 billion in 16 different MEB production facilities in Europe, China, and the United States.

VW’s facility in Zwickau – which used to build the infamous Trabant – will be refitted for MEB production in 2019, and by 2020 it will produce up to 330,000 MEB-based vehicles per year. W will include up to 50 EVs and 30 PHEV options throughout its brand family by 2025. The company plans to launch 27 new electric and plug-in hybrid models worldwide by 2022.

When Can You Buy One?

VW plans to offer the ID Crozz SUV in the United States for the 2020 model year with the ID Buzz following in 2022. Digital Trends asked for pricing information relative to current VW options, and board member Ulbrich responded that the company expects ID vehicles will be sold at about the same price premium that diesel vehicles have commanded above comparable gasoline-fueled cars and SUVs. Based on VW’s price differences in 2015 (the last year for U.S. diesel sales), motorists should expect to pay a premium of anywhere between $2,000 to $5,000 for an ID electric vehicle. Having sold comparatively few EVs up to now, VW’s ID line will be eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit and state-based tax credits as they are currently implemented.

VW’s consistent message was that it views the MEB platform and EV production generally as the future of its brand family, and its vision is that MEB-based EVs will become mainstream volume sellers in the next 10 years. “The MEB is one of the most important projects in the history of Volkswagen,” Ulbrich said. “A technological milestone similar to the transition from the Beetle to the Golf.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

One tweet cost Elon Musk his chairman job at Tesla and led to a $40M fine
2019 Chevrolet Volt review
Product Review

Gas or electric? The 2019 Chevy Volt finally delivers the best of both

The Chevrolet Volt is a car that offers you the best of both worlds without compromise. Tricks learned from the Bolt EV allow you to regain some electric range while driving – a novel skill that comes in handy.
Posted By Joel Patel
honda invests in gm cruise mass production driverless vehicle
Cars

Honda hands GM $2.75 billion so it can get the Cruise driving autonomously

American Honda Motor Company and General Motors will partner on GM's Cruise self-driving unit, showing that developing safe, autonomous vehicle tech is too big a task for even the largest automobile manufacturers to handle alone.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ubers first electric scooter service in santa monica uber jump and bike
Outdoors

Uber’s first electric-scooter service takes on Lyft in Santa Monica

Uber and Lyft are expanding their rivalry to services with two wheels, not just four. Both companies now operate scooter- and bike-sharing services in the U.S., with Uber launching its very first scooter scheme on October 3.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
getting up close and personal with bmws vision inext bmw announcement 29467
Cars

Exclusive: BMW to introduce ‘safe’ fully autonomous driving by 2021 with iNext

BMW may be trying to reinvigorate its future lineup with more electrified vehicles. But the automaker isn’t limiting its initiatives to just electrification. BMW also wants to be a leader in developing autonomous driving technology.
Posted By Chris Chin
2019 BMW 3 Series
Cars

2019 BMW 3 Series doubles down on tech with voice assistant, digital key

The 2019 BMW 3 Series represents the seventh generation of BMW's bread-and-butter luxury sedan. Where previous generations emphasized the driving experience, the 2019 3 Series focuses more on tech than ever before.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Porsche 911 Speedster red
Cars

Sexy at 70: Porsche’s limited-edition 911 Speedster gets green light for 2019

The gorgeous 911 Speedster concept Porsche introduced in June has received the green light for production. The 500hp, GT3-powered model will be available in 2019 as a limited edition.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Vayyar Imaging forgotten baby alert
Cars

Vayyar’s in-car breath sensor can save you and your kids from senseless tragedy

Vayyar Imaging claims to have developed sensors that can monitor the inside of a car as well as the area around it. Sensors can do things like count the number of passengers and monitor their breathing.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Google Maps
Mobile

No matter your destination, these seven navigation apps will show you the way

Getting lost is a thing of the past -- your smartphone is the best navigator you'll ever have. Always find your way and stay informed of traffic with the best navigation apps for Android and iOS.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
Ford autonomous car light bar
Cars

Ford wants to avoid chaos by teaching all self-driving cars a common language

Ford stresses communication will play a key part in the safe, orderly, and timely deployment of autonomous cars on public roads. It wants to create a common language they can use to signal their intentions.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Cars

For 2019, the Acura ILX gets more pep in its step and a friendlier price

The ILX, Acura's entry-level model, made its debut for the 2013 model year. The Honda-owned firm has given it a makeover that includes a new-look front end, an option package that gives it a sportier design, and more tech inside.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 indian ftr 1200 s 6
Cars

Indian’s dominating flat-track racer just showed up as a performance street bike

Indian Motorcycle Company just introduced two production street bikes styled after Indian's field-dominating FTR750 flat track racer. The 2019 FTR 12000 and FTR 1200 S are enthusiast motorcycles focused on handling and power.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Bugatti Chiron
Cars

Hybrid, SUV, or both? Bugatti looks at ways to expand its family

Bugatti currently sells a single model, the Chiron, but it's looking at ways to expand its lineup. It hasn't decided when or how yet but an SUV is the most likely option because the sedan segment is declining around the world.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Roadster
Cars

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk reacts to costly SEC settlement with a fiery tweet

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk has settled a lawsuit filed by the SEC. He got the fraud charges dropped by agreeing to step down as Tesla chairman and pay a $20 million fine. The company will pay an additional $20 million.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 Cadillac Super Cruise
Cars

Cadillac Super Cruise beats Tesla Autopilot in Consumer Reports testing

Consumer Reports' first comparison of advanced driver-assist systems pitted Cadillac Super Cruise, Nissan/Infiniti ProPilot Assist, Tesla Autopilot, and Volvo Pilot Assist against each other. Cadillac came out on top.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein