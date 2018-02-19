Volkswagen’s electrification plan takes a luxurious turn with the I.D. Vizzion

Share

Volkswagen stopped selling a flagship sedan in 2016 when it ended production of the Phaeton, the luxurious model famously built in a glass-walled factory in Germany. The brand still has its eye on the segment, and the new I.D. Vizzion concept illustrates what form its comeback could take. The design study will break cover in a few short weeks at the Geneva Auto Show.

The Vizzion stretches 201 inches from bumper to bumper, a figure that places it right between the short- and long-wheelbase variants of the stately Phaeton. Early design sketches released by Volkswagen depict a long, low-slung sedan with a rakish roofline that reminds us of the Audi A7. The thin headlights and the back-lit emblem make the front end fall in line with other I.D.-branded concepts like the Buzz and the Crozz. We will have to wait a little bit longer to see the real car, though.

Volkswagen stresses the Vizzion rides on its modular MEB platform, an architecture it’s currently developing specifically for electric vehicles. The Vizzion illustrates the MEB platform’s flexibility; it’s also found under the aforementioned design studies and the original I.D. concept from 2016, which is a Golf-sized hatchback. The currently MQB platform is similarly flexible; it underpins nearly everything from the Polo to the Atlas by way of the Golf and the all-new Jetta.

On paper, the specifications sheet cements the Vizzion’s flagship positioning. It uses a 300-horsepower electric drivetrain built around two electric motors that draw power from a massive 111-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Regenerative braking (a technology which converts kinetic energy into electricity and channels it to the battery) helps the Vizzion offer up to 414 miles of range. It’s worth noting Volkswagen achieved that number using the famously optimistic European testing cycle. Still, it should offer enough range to eliminate most motorists’ range anxiety.

The Vizzion also benefits from the latest advances Volkswagen made in the field of autonomous driving. It drives, steers, and navigates traffic without any input from the driver. It offers a virtual host, which passengers communicate with using voice and gesture commands, which knows the individual preferences of all four passengers and automatically adjusts parameters like the seat and climate control settings.

Volkswagen remains committed to introducing more than 20 electric vehicles by the year 2025, and we know it wants to replace the Phaeton sooner or later. It’s not too far-fetched to speculate a stylish sedan like the Vizzion will be part of its electric car offensive.

“The I.D. Vizzion clearly demonstrates the great potential of the all-electric architecture from Volkswagen,” the brand wrote in a statement. “The premium class sedan shows the direction Volkswagen is taking the technology and design of its future electric models.”