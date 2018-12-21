Digital Trends
Cars

What is Santa Claus doing in an electric Volkswagen dune buggy?

Ronan Glon
By
Volkswagen Christmas buggy

Volkswagen looks set to resurrect the emblematic Meyers Manx beach buggy as an electric vehicle. The company hasn’t announced the model yet, but its 2018 Christmas card clearly shows a blacked-out image of a topless, dune buggy-like vehicle with Santa Claus behind the wheel. We can’t say we blame him; it’s likely quieter than a herd of reindeer, and it smells better.

British magazine Autocar published the image on its website. It might just be a sketch commissioned to celebrate the holidays, but the publication reports the image is our first look at a battery-powered, two-seater dune buggy that channels the spirit of the original, Beetle-based Manx sold between 1964 and 1971. The yet-unnamed car is allegedly built on the MEB (modular electrification toolkit) platform, though technical details haven’t been published yet.

Your guess is as good as ours when it comes to design. One thing is certain: Judging by the sketch, it’s not merely a retro-inspired interpretation of the Manx.

The buggy will make its global debut during the 2019 Geneva auto show, according to Autocar. While Volkswagen will present it as a concept car, insiders told the magazine that turning it into a production model is under “active consideration.” If built, it would showcase the MEB platform’s unusually high level of flexibility. Volkswagen has also used the architecture as the basis for a Golf-sized hatchback, a Microbus-inspired van, an SUV, and a sleek-looking sedan. All of these vehicles have been previewed by concept cars over the past two years.

It sounds like we haven’t seen everything the MEB platform is capable of underpinning yet. Decision-makers reportedly envision the buggy as one of three heritage-inspired additions to Volkswagen’s ID-badged lineup of electric cars. It will join the production version of the retro ID Buzz concept from 2017, which has already been confirmed for production, and Autocar reports the third model will arrive as a four-door interpretation of the emblematic Beetle, which is scheduled to retire for the third time in 2019.

So, what’s next? Time will tell. Volkswagen hasn’t commented on the Christmas card and it hasn’t announced what it will unveil during the 2019 Geneva auto show yet. We’re looking forward to learning more about the buggy over the coming months.

