Cars

Volkswagen’s celebrated Golf GTI returns with more power and new tech

By
1 of 16
2021 Volkswagen GTI
2021 Volkswagen GTI
2021 Volkswagen GTI
2021 Volkswagen GTI
2021 Volkswagen GTI
2021 Volkswagen GTI
2021 Volkswagen GTI
2021 Volkswagen GTI
2021 Volkswagen GTI
2021 Volkswagen GTI
2021 Volkswagen GTI
2021 Volkswagen GTI
2021 Volkswagen GTI
2021 Volkswagen GTI
2021 Volkswagen GTI
2021 Volkswagen GTI

Volkswagen introduced the eighth-generation Golf GTI online ahead of its public debut at the 2020 Geneva Auto Show. Although the standard hatchback it’s based on may not come to the United States, the celebrated hot-rodded model has already received clearance to turn its wheels on our shores. It’s more powerful and smarter than before.

Creating a new GTI is a balancing act for everyone involved. On one hand, designers and engineers can’t ignore the nameplate’s 44-year heritage. On the other hand, their task is to move it forward in a meaningful way. Visually, the newest GTI remains true to tradition with subtle changes including a wider grille with honeycomb inserts and integrated LED daytime running lights plus obligatory red accents. GTI emblems hint at the cavalry lurking under the hood, but the overall look isn’t overly loud. Stylists didn’t add gaudy wings and needlessly garish vents.

Step inside, and the GTI tells a different story. Like the eighth-generation Golf, it goes fully digital with a 10.25-inch, driver-configurable instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen for the online-connected infotainment system. There are several model-specific features, like a mode that puts a turbo boost gauge, a tachometer, and an output gauge in the driver’s line of sight. Electronic driving aids (like lane-keeping assist), vehicle-to-everything technology, and USB-C charging ports come standard, so it has everything you want in a modern hatchback, but you’ll still find tartan upholstery and a golf ball-shaped shift knob for the manual transmission. Phew.

Creating a new GTI is a balancing act for everyone involved.

The rumors claiming Volkswagen would add the GTI to its on-going electrification offensive weren’t true. Instead, it carries on with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine turbocharged to send 245 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels via either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. These specifications suggest the GTI will drive at least as well as its predecessor, which deserved the high praise it got from me and my colleagues, and I’d expect nothing less. Performance numbers will be released closer to its on-sale date.

Speaking of, Volkswagen will release information about the American-spec Golf GTI (including its final output and its availability) in the coming months. Sales will likely begin during the 2021 model year, and pricing will start in the vicinity of $30,000. The hot hatch is one of 34 new and updated models the German company will launch in 2020.

Editors' Recommendations

Tesla’s Autopilot is in the hot seat again over driver misuse

tesla v10 update preview video netflix youtube caraoke cuphead release date smart summon

Polestar’s Precept concept is an electric fastback with a recycled interior

Polestar Precept concept

Electrical tape on speed limit signs tricks Tesla vehicles into violations

Novitec Tesla Model X

2020 Corvette Stingray first drive review: Born to dance

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Polestar and Google plan a smartphone-like infotainment system

Polestar HMI

The best diesel cars for 2020

2020 jeep wrangler ecodiesel rubicon

Nissan launches $699-per-month subscription service in Houston

Uber and Lyft face a cheaper ridesharing rival in New York City

This company transforms Tesla’s Model 3 into a supercar-slaying track monster

Uber app adds safety feature to let you report a problem from the car

Tesla allowed to restart work on its first European Gigafactory

2021 tesla model y electric crossover spotted testing in california render red

How does Turo work?

Turo platform

Tesla’s Cybertruck may be polarizing, but the Hot Wheels versions are pretty cool

Cybertruck

Giant new battery pack could give Tesla’s Model S 400-plus miles of range

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Infinitely reusable notepads and ingenious AC