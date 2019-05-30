Digital Trends
Cars

This tuned Volkswagen Golf GTI sports a hologram-controlled audio system

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 7
Volkswagen Golf GTI Aurora concept
Volkswagen Golf GTI Aurora concept
Volkswagen Golf GTI Aurora concept
Volkswagen Golf GTI Aurora concept
Volkswagen Golf GTI Aurora concept
Volkswagen Golf GTI Aurora concept
Volkswagen Golf GTI Aurora concept

Every year, Volkswagen brings a fleet of modified cars to the Wörthersee meet in Austria as a token of appreciation to fans. VW is always under pressure to surpass the previous year’s batch of cars with something even crazier. Which is why the German automaker equipped a Golf GTI with a hologram projector.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI Aurora concept uses tech straight out of Star Wars to control its 2,500-watt audio system. A holographic image floats above a module housed in the trunk, and can be seen without any special glasses or other addenda — just like in the movies. The hologram includes multiple “screens,” allowing it switch from the GTI logo to a playlist, to an equalizer, to a basic control panel with volume, start, stop, and pause buttons. You won’t see this in a production GTI anytime soon, however.

“The holographic system can be realized using technology modules that are already available today; it is no longer just in the realm of science fiction,” Mark Möller, head of development for Volkswagen Group Components, said in a statement. “However, it will be some time before it can be used in production vehicles.”

The hologram wasn’t the only upgrade for the Aurora. It also received additional display screens that show car-related data, and can be controlled using a tablet. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine was upgraded to produce 380 horsepower — 152 hp more than a stock U.S.-spec GTI. A body kit with a big front splitter, rear diffuser, and rear spoiler, along with a custom paint scheme of Nardo Gray and Deep Black Pearl Effect with Mint Green accents, give the Aurora more visual oomph.

The Aurora was built by a team of VW apprentices based in the automaker’s hometown of Wolfsburg, Germany. A second team of apprentices from Zwickau, Germany, built their own car — a modified Golf R Estate. Called FighteR, the car doesn’t have onboard holograms, but it does boast a modified 2.0-liter, turbo-four engine making 400 hp — 100 hp more than a stock Golf R Estate. It also sports a roof-mounted 360-degree camera, which VW used to record a lap of Germany’s Sachsenring race track, which Wörthersee visitors will be able to watch using virtual reality glasses.

Volkswagen is working on the next-generation Golf, which will spawn new GTI and Golf R models. The new Golf is expected to be a clean-sheet redesign, incorporating new features like a mild-hybrid powertrain and over-the-air software updates. It should also lead to plenty more crazy Wörthersee concept cars.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Uber's earnings report could give a clearer picture on self-driving cars
Up Next

Caltech's new CO2 recycler could be a game-changer for space exploration
moto z4 review hands on feat
Product Review

Motorola’s Moto Z4 is totally fine, and that’s not good enough

Motorola’s new phone is the Moto Z4, a midrange device powered by the Snapdragon 675 with 4GB of RAM. It has a 48-megapixel rear camera and uses Quad Pixel technology for better low-light photos, but it’s not as impressive as it sounds.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
2020 mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette
Cars

Tuners may have a big problem with Chevy’s mid-engine Corvette, report says

The upcoming mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette will feature a "unique encrypted ECU," according to a new report. That ECU will include protections against tampering that may make it impossible to tune, the report claims.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2021 chevrolet trailblazer joins the small crossover segment rs
Cars

The Chevrolet Trailblazer will return in 2020 after shrinking in the dryer

Chevrolet is filling the razor-thin space that separates the Trax from the Equinox with a new crossover that resurrects the Trailblazer nameplate. The 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer wears a sporty design inspired by the Camaro.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Ferrari SF90 Stradale
Cars

Ferrari’s SF90 Stradale, its most powerful road car ever, is a plug-in hybrid

Ferrari's latest supercar features a hybrid powertrain that's expected to produce more than 900 horsepower. Boasting 986 horsepower and all-wheel drive, it will be a terror on any racetrack
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
hondas new electric car will feature side camera mirrors as standard honda e mirror system
Cars

Honda E compact electric car will feature side camera mirrors as standard

The Honda E will feature side camera mirrors as standard when it lands in showrooms in 2020. But until local regulators change the rules, U.S.-based drivers will have to make do with physical mirrors on Honda's new electric car.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Hyundai N Nürburgring
Cars

Hyundai is flying Veloster N owners to the Nürburgring to watch its cars race

Hyundai is hosting an "N Homecoming" for fans of its budding N performance sub-brand at the 2019 Nürburgring 24 Hours race. Hyundai i30 N TCR and Veloster N TCR race cars will compete in the race.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 bmw x1 gets new look front end interior upgrades official 2
Cars

BMW argues bigger is better as it gives the X1 crossover a nip-and-tuck

BMW is giving the X1, its entry-level crossover, updates inside and out for the 2020 model year. The soft-roader receives a new-look front end, a bigger touchscreen for the infotainment system, and a new trim level structure.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Bentley Flying Spur
Cars

Bentley Flying Spur aims to balance old-school luxury with modern agility

Good news, business tycoons! The next-generation Bentley Flying Spur is on its way. The new luxury sedan will get upgrades from the latest Bentley Continental GT, as well as a model-specific all-wheel steering system.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Volksawgen ID R 5-8
Cars

VW may shift $56 billon in battery spending from Samsung over concerns

Volkswagen may shift some of its electric-car battery business away from Samsung over concerns that a deal with the Korean firm will unravel. Volkswagen plans to spend $56 billion on batteries to power a growing lineup of electric cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Alaka'i Technologies Skai
Cars

The Skai is a multipurpose flying car powered by hydrogen fuel cells

Alaka'i Technologies is the latest startup to attempt to launch a flying car. But unlike its rivals, the Alaka'i Skai is powered by hydrogen fuel cells. Alaka'i plans to use the Skai as a flying taxi, delivery van, and ambulance.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Volvo augmented reality
Cars

Volvo wants to use augmented reality tech to help design future cars

Volvo and Finnish tech firm Varjo developed an augmented reality headset that can be used while driving a real car. Volvo claims this will help speed up the development process of future cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
waymo returns its huge autonomous trucks to the roads of arizona truck
Cars

Waymo’s huge autonomous trucks return to the roads of Arizona

Waymo is ramping up testing of its autonomous trucks with the relaunch this week of tests on freeways near Phoenix, Arizona. The company last tested there in 2017 before starting similar trials in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2018.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
uber multiple stops feature
Mobile

Get your walking shoes on. Uber kicks low-rated riders to the curb

Uber is changing the rules. Falling in line with drivers, poorly rated passengers now face the risk of being booted off the service, too. The company says it's going to send out messages to riders to remind them how to play nice.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2020 lexus rx gets touchscreen smartphone connectivity official 2
Cars

For 2020, the Lexus RX finally gets the tech that owners are clamoring for

Lexus is making significant tech updates to the RX crossover for the 2020 model year. The model finally receives a touchscreen-based infotainment system, and it's finally compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Posted By Ronan Glon