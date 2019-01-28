Digital Trends
Cars

If you go electric, Porsche will pay for your electricity for three years

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 2
Porsche Mission E factory teaser
2020 porsche mission e specs rumors performance teaser factory 2

Porsche won applause when it confirmed plans to make the all-electric Mission E concept a reality. The Tesla-baiting sedan was so well-received by enthusiasts and would-be buyers that the German firm announced not a lot will change as it transitions from a show car to a production model. But one key aspect will evolve: The name. Porsche confirmed the Mission E will be called Taycan when it arrives in showrooms. And to erase all doubts about its main rival, it will be priced at the same level as the Model S.

Pronounced “tie-con,” the name roughly translates to “lively young horse” in an unspecified Eurasian dialect. It’s a reference to the company’s logo.

“The external design will be very similar,” Porsche CEO Oliver Blume told Top Gear. Of course, Porsche will have to make a few tweaks to get the Taycan to comply with safety regulations all around the world, so it won’t be exactly identical to the concept. In terms of size, the firm’s first battery-electric vehicle will be shorter and a little lower than the Panamera. Making it smaller will help the company avoid overlapping.

The Taycan will offer a driving position similar to the one found in the 911, a so-called “hovering” center console, and an entirely digital instrument cluster. Porsche promises to give the two rear passengers what it calls a “foot garage,” a solution that creates more space by making the foot wells noticeably deeper than the rest of the floor. It will be practical, too, because it will offer a trunk on both ends.

E-power, and lots of it

At launch, the Taycan will feature two electric motors, one powering each axle. They will produce up to 600 horsepower, according to Porsche. But Automobile Magazine has reported that the lineup could eventually include multiple variants with different power outputs. In addition to standard all-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive could be offered a little later in the production run. The list of extra-cost options will include a limited-slip rear differential. Anything is possible at this point — except an internal combustion engine, of course.

The Taycan will be all-electric, all the time. It will perform the benchmark 0-to-60-mph sprint in under 3.5 seconds in its fastest configuration. Top speed will be electronically limited to 155 mph. The battery pack stuffed under the passenger compartment will store enough electricity for about 300 miles of real-world range, according to Porsche’s estimates, and it will be compatible with Porsche’s novel 800-volt technology. Porsche is working with external suppliers like LG and Panasonic to develop the lithium-ion pack.

“The past history [of LG and Panasonic] makes them battery experts, in particular when it comes to smartphones and their requirements,” Uwe Michael, the head of electrics/electronics development at Porsche, said in an interview.

The pack will be designed specifically for the [Taycan]. “The batteries have a major influence on driving dynamics, for example. Off-the-shelf procurement is simply not an option for Porsche,” he added.

Looking ahead, the firm is spending its development dollars on solid-state batteries. It doesn’t expect the technology to be ready for series production until the late 2020s, though. Lithium-ion will be the standard chemistry in electric cars in the coming years.

Let’s talk in volts

Unique on the market for the time being, an 800-volt charging system will give the battery an 80-percent charge (about 250 miles) in under 20 minutes — at least theoretically. Porsche predicts 800-volt technology will help make the Taycan more convenient to drive while also making it more dynamic. It’s not just an electric car — it’s an electric Porsche.

“Up until now, all the automotive manufacturers have [added more power] by increasing the current. But this means that the cables have to get thicker, which in turn means a huge increase in weight, and the limits of the system are quickly reached. To circumvent this problem, we’re increasing the voltage in our charging system,” Michael explained.

Porsche concedes that, while bringing an EV with an 800-volt charging system to the market is feasible, it’s a little bit useless unless there’s a vast network of 800-volt charging stations that it can be plugged into. Blume said Porsche is currently talking to government officials in Europe, the United States, and China about investing in 800-volt stations. For its part, Porsche is testing the technology in Berlin. Joe Lawrence, the chief operating officer of Porsche’s North American division, told Digital Trends the company has already installed 800-volt chargers at its Atlanta headquarters. We can reveal inductive charging technology will be offered on the Taycan, too.

In January 2019, Porsche announced every Taycan will come with three years of complimentary unlimited charging at Electrify America chargers scattered across the nation. The network will include 300 highway locations in 42 states, according to the firm, and 180 sites in 17 metro area. Each station will consist of five chargers, though some will boast up to 10 if Electrify America foresees significant demand. Additionally, every Porsche dealership in the United States will install charging stations in preparation for the Taycan’s arrival.

An intelligent Porsche

Like most modern, high-end electric cars, the Taycan will be fully connected and come with some level of autonomy. Level five — full autonomy, where a driver isn’t required — isn’t a priority for Porsche, according to Michael, but the sedan will offer driver-assistance systems (like InnoDrive) designed to take over in a traffic jam or on a long road trip, for example. Porsche is also investing in an over-the-air updating system it calls the “Car for Life” concept. In the not-too-distant future, it will be possible to update the infotainment system and many other systems at the push of a button. The driver could, conceivably, unlock more range.

“Connectivity is certainly something customers are asking for. I think there’s also some degree of creative engineering going on to solve questions that may not yet even be in the minds of customers. That’s what innovation is about. That’s something we will continue to push forward,” Lawrence told Digital Trends.

When can I buy one?

Camouflaged prototypes are already crisscrossing the globe. We expect the Porsche Taycan to make its public debut at a major auto show either late this year or in early 2019. If this prediction is accurate, the company’s first full-production electric model will arrive in showrooms in time for the 2020 model year. Porsche could later keep the momentum going — and leverage the benefits of economies of scale — by introducing at least one additional electric model. The basic platform (called J1 internally) won’t spawn an SUV, though.

“Our target with the Mission E was to have a very sporty and low car. Using this platform for a high-floor car [like an SUV] would be tough. But if you talk about low-floor cars, something like the Cross Turismo, or if you talk about two-door cars, or if you talk about convertibles, the platform will be ready for that. You can modify the wheelbase to a certain extent without losing battery capacity. It’s very flexible,” Stefan Weckbach, the head of Porsche’s EV program, told Digital Trends in a round-table interview on the sidelines of the 2018 Geneva Auto Show.

The rugged-looking Mission E Cross Turismo concept introduced in Geneva will join the Taycan in showrooms, though it won’t arrive until a few years into the standard model’s production run. Production of both models will take place in a dedicated facility located on the outskirts of Stuttgart, Germany, the company’s hometown.

How much will it cost?

In terms of pricing, the Taycan will slot between the Cayenne and the Panamera. It will carry a base price of about $75,000 before incentives are factored in. In other words, it will fight in exactly the same segment as the Tesla Model S. That figure also places it in the same price bracket as the Audi E-Tron SUV, among other premium electric cars. The catalog won’t stop there. Porsche will expand the Taycan family later in the production run with more powerful models that it could charge about 200,000 euros (nearly $230,000) for, according to Automotive News. Details about those variants haven’t been released.

Though it hasn’t been unveiled, and Porsche isn’t taking pre-orders yet, the battery-powered sedan has already generated quite a buzz in the United States and abroad.

“As you can imagine, the Taycan has been positively received by the public as well as the media. While we haven’t disclosed details around the level of public interest yet, Porsche enthusiasts and dealers are telling us that they can’t have this car soon enough,” a Porsche spokesperson told Digital Trends via email. British magazine Autocar learned from Porsche that customers in the United Kingdom have given the Taycan the same reception.

“I think of all the work we’ve done in terms of racing, and in the development of our production models moving toward electrification with the hybrids, with the 918. We’ve done a lot to prove to our customers that, yes, electric can be exciting, electric can be Porsche, and electric can even enhance the Porsche experience,” Lawrence said.

Updated 1-18-2019: Added information about Porsche’s free charging program.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

A robot called Stan aims to take the stress out of airport parking
2019 Lincoln Continental
Product Review

With the roomy and speedy 2019 Continental, you can take Lincoln seriously again

With the 2019 Continental, Lincoln is on a mission to rekindle ties with its glamorous past. The firm's flagship sedan is short on tech, but it's comfortable, spacious, and smooth -- just like a Lincoln should be.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Polestar 2 teaser image
Cars

Polestar gives us an early look at its Android-based infotainment system

Volvo sister company Polestar has released a teaser image to give us our first look at the 2, its second model. Polestar tells us the 2 will arrive as a four-door fastback with a 400-hp electric powertrain and about 300 miles of range.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 ram 1500 review feat
Product Review

Cool tech and a great ride make the 2019 RAM 1500 the best light-duty pickup

The Ram isn’t the most powerful, spacious, or affordable of the light-duty, full-size pickup herd, but a modestly equipped version walks all over rivals in terms of ride quality, technology, and cabin comfort.
Posted By Miles Branman
Tesla Model 3
Cars

Tesla given go-ahead to start deliveries of Model 3 to Europe

Tesla has been given the green light to start deliveries of its Model 3 electric sedan to Europe, giving it the chance to compete more effectively with the likes of BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz in the region's premium car market.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Ford Edge Titanium
Cars

Ford will build a mini pickup truck slotting below the Ranger

Ford will build a smaller pickup truck that will slot below the Ranger in the automaker's lineup. But Ford was mum on whether the new mini truck would be sold in the United States.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
boeing flying taxi first test flight av
Emerging Tech

Boeing enters the autonomous flying taxi race with first successful test flight

Boeing has completed the first test flight for its very own vertical takeoff and landing electric air taxi. The flying demo took place this week at an airport outside of Washington DC.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
V2X and V2I infrastructure
Cars

5G will turn your car into a talking, thinking supercomputer. And it’s coming soon

5G data connectivity can do much more than just let you stream better video to your phone. It will make your next car truly smart, connect it to everything, and it works even when there’s no usable cell signal around.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
tesla model s
Cars

Tesla’s Advanced Summon feature will soon turn vehicles into ‘giant RC cars’

Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce a new Tesla feature: Advance Summon. It will allow Tesla owners to have their car come to them or to control it like a big RC car.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Ronan Glon
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan
Cars

Mercedes-Benz will let drivers add infotainment features after they buy cars

Mercedes-Benz will let customers add navigation, digital radio, and smartphone integration to certain cars after driving off dealer's lots. It's as simple as selecting the options on a car's infotainment screen.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 lamborghini huracan evo review street 2
Product Review

Add mind reading to the list of smarts Lamborghini put in the 2020 Huracán Evo

The 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo looks a lot like its predecessor, but the changes turn it into a smarter, sharper, and more focused machine. Digital Trends traveled to Bahrain to see how the modifications come together on the track.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Fremont Police Tesla S
Cars

The Tesla Model S reports for police cruiser duty in California

The police department in Fremont, California, will soon add a 2014 Tesla Model S 85 to its fleet as part of a pilot program. The agency worked with suppliers to install equipment like a light bar, a prisoner partition, and a push bumper.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Jaguar Projection Pod
Cars

Jaguar is creating a language so autonomous cars can talk to pedestrians

Jaguar wants to teach autonomous cars how to talk to pedestrians. After testing creepy eyes, it has switched to a technology which beams light bars on the ground that move to signal the car is stopping, turning, or accelerating.
Posted By Ronan Glon
ford transit custom nugget van camper for europe 2019ford transitcustomnugget 10
Cars

Ford’s Transit Custom Nugget lines up against the Volkswagen California

Ford announced a camper van outfitted by Westfalia for the European market. Buyers can order the Transit Custom Nugget directly through Ford dealers with one of two wheelbases and a fixed or folding roof.
Posted By Bruce Brown
aaa recommends standardized adas names report 012519
Cars

AAA pushes for standardized names and definitions for driver assistance tech

Consumers are confused by the variety of marketing names for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, says a recent AAA report. Consumers tend to be over-reliant on the technology when manufacturers use different names for assistance features.
Posted By Bruce Brown