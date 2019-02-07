Digital Trends
Cars

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI spices up the compact sedan segment

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 21
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

Let’s face it: The compact sedan segment is hardly the most exciting space in the automotive industry. Volkswagen wants to make it more alluring with the 2019 Jetta GLI, a hot-rodded sedan decked out with looks, tech, and power. The model made its debut during the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.

Volkswagen boasts that the GLI has the heart and soul of a Golf GTI. We’ll reserve our judgment on its soul until we drive it, but the heart is certainly there. Power for the GLI comes from a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder plucked directly from the GTI’s engine bay. It delivers 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels through an electronic limited-slip differential and either an enthusiast-approved six-speed manual transmission, or a quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The GLI rides lower than the standard Jetta thanks to a sport suspension made firmer and more advanced to improve handling on twisty roads. Volkswagen upgraded the brakes by pulling the discs and the calipers from the parts bin labeled “Golf R.” On paper, all of the ingredients needed to make an engaging sport sedan are accounted for.

It’s not a stripped-out track special, though. The list of standard features includes dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, automatic headlights, and rain-sensing wipers. Volkswagen’s touchscreen-based infotainment system — which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — also comes standard. Buyers who want an extra serving of tech can order the GLI with a digital, driver-configurable instrument cluster, while those who want to rock out can select the 400-watt BeatsAudio sound system.

Right away, the Jetta GLI catches the eye with a muscular-looking design characterized by black trim and red accents. It rides on model-specific 18-inch alloy wheels, and it wears a body kit that adds a rear spoiler and an air diffuser flanked by a pair of round exhaust tips. It stays true to the GTI/GLI lineage; these models have always taken a low-key approach to performance. You’ll need to shop elsewhere if you want a massive wing.

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI will reach American showrooms in the spring of 2019. Pricing information hasn’t been released yet. When it goes on sale, the lineup will include two trim levels called base and Autobahn, respectively, and a limited-edition model released to commemorate the GLI nameplate’s 35th anniversary. The Jetta GLI will compete directly against the Honda Civic Si.

Don't Miss

The 2020 Toyota Tacoma goes under the knife to look and feel younger
Locan Clampitt Mazda Hot Lap Challenge
Cars

Mazda Hot Lap Challenge winner to test drive in MX-5 Cup car

Mazda Motorsports and iRacing partnered to find undiscovered talent in the gaming world. Now there’s a winner who has earned a test day in a Global MX-5 Cup car, and a new chance to win in 2019.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
'Recommissioned' Porsche Carrera GT
Cars

Porsche overhauls a Carrera GT supercar, complete with silver-coated wheels

The Porsche Carrera GT went out of production about 15 years ago, and one customer wanted to give the supercar a refresh. So Porsche completely dissembled the rare Carrera GT and rebuilt or upgraded virtually every part.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Ducati Scrambler
Cars

Ducati: Electrification will affect design of motorcycles more than cars

As Ducati prepares to release its first electric model, Digital Trends spoke to Andrea Ferraresi, the company's head of design, about the possibilities that electrification creates.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition
Cars

Land Rover gives the Range Rover Velar a dose of V8 muscle with special edition

The Land Rover Range Rover Velar was all about luxury, but Land Rover is giving it a dose of performance with the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition. The one-year-only special edition packs a 550-horsepower V8.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Toyota TRD Pro teaser
Cars

Toyota teases new TRD Pro ‘off-road beast’ for Chicago Auto Show

Toyota will add a new model to its TRD Pro lineup of off-road vehicles at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. The automaker already sells TRD Pro versions of the Tacoma, Tundra, and 4Runner.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD
News

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD boasts monstrous torque, intimidating front end

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD boasts impressive towing and payload figures, but polarizing exterior styling will likely be what everyone talks about. Chevy definitely took more risks in that department than Ford or Ram, but will that pay…
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
2019 mazda mx 5 rf review fullwide
Product Review

Weak no more. The 2019 Mazda MX-5 finally gets the power it deserves

We’ve always just accepted the Miata’s puny power for the sake of its sensational handling and featherweight fun. No more, however, because Mazda’s engine tweaks for the 2019 model year finally give the MX-5 the perfect amount of…
Posted By Miles Branman
waymo taxi
Cars

Waymo may take a ride with Nissan-Renault for robo-taxi services

Autonomous car company Waymo is reportedly preparing to partner with the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance to develop driverless taxis and other services connected with the technology.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tesla model 3
Cars

Tesla cuts the price of the Model 3 again, this time by $1,100

The Tesla Model 3 is getting its second price cut of 2019. Tesla reduced the price by $1,100, bringing the base price of the electric car down to $42,900 before government incentives.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Aston Martin Lagonda All-Terrain concept teaser
Cars

Aston Martin’s intrepid plan to compete with Rolls-Royce takes shape

Aston Martin is preparing to resurrect the Lagonda nameplate to use it on a sub-brand focused on making luxurious electric cars. It's taking aim at Rolls-Royce and Bentley, among other rivals.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Ram 1500 multifunction tailgate
Cars

2019 Ram 1500 takes aim at GMC Sierra with new ‘multifunction’ tailgate

The 2019 Ram 1500 gets a reconfigurable tailgate to counter the GMC Sierra 1500's Multi-Pro tailgate. Ram's version can open like a conventional tailgate, or split into individual doors.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport
Cars

2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport continues luxury brand’s crossover obsession

The 2019 Cadillac XT5 gets a new Sport package to bring it in line with the smaller XT4, and the family-oriented XT6 launching later this year. The XT5 Sport debuts at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Toyota Tacoma
Cars

The 2020 Toyota Tacoma goes under the knife to look and feel younger

Toyota wants to keep its No. 1 position in the midsize pickup truck segment. It updated the hot-selling Tacoma to keep it fresh as more modern rivals arrive on the market. Changes include a new-look front end and more comfort features in…
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Kia Sportage
Cars

2020 Kia Sportage gets a bigger standard touchscreen and more driver aids

The 2020 Kia Sportage rolls into the 2019 Chicago Auto Show with small but significant updates. Kia tweaked the exterior styling, added an 8.0-inch touchscreen as standard equipment, and gave the Sportage more driver aids.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein