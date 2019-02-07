Digital Trends
2020 Subaru Legacy gains 260-horsepower turbo engine, massive touchscreen

Stephen Edelstein
By
The Subaru Legacy sedan has always played second fiddle to its Outback wagon sibling. Where the Outback has successfully co-opted car buyers’ love of SUVs to generate more sales, the Legacy has had to fight against the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry for a slice of the ever-shrinking sedan pie. But the redesigned 2020 Subaru Legacy, which debuts at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, makes a strong case for itself.

It may not look that different but the 2020 Legacy is totally new inside and out. The sedan migrates to the Subaru Global Platform that debuted with the current-generation Impreza, and is also used by the Forester, Crosstrek, and Ascent. So far, we’ve been impressed with Subarus based on this platform, which bodes well for the new Legacy. Expect the 2020 Legacy to spawn a new Outback as well, as that vehicle is essentially a Legacy wagon on stilts.

Subaru didn’t change its traditional powertrain recipe, keeping the Legacy’s boxer engines and standard all-wheel drive. The base 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine is pulled from the Forester and makes 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque. Equipped with this engine, Subaru claims the Legacy will do 0 to 60 mph in 8.4 seconds, and achieve Environmental Protection Agency-rated fuel economy of 27 mpg city and 35 mpg highway.

The 2020 Legacy will also be available with a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, which makes 260 hp and 277 lb.-ft. of torque. Subaru claims 0 to 60 mph in 6.1 seconds, and 24 mpg/32 mpg city/highway. The first turbocharged engine offered in Subaru’s midsize sedan since 2012, it brings back memories of the old Legacy GT performance models. But unlike those cars, the 2020 Legacy won’t be available with a manual transmission. A CVT is the only option for both engines.

The Legacy alsogets more tech in the cabin. The available 11.6-inch touchscreen is the largest ever offered in a Subaru. Its portrait orientation apes tablets, and it includes a split-screen function that can show two types of information at once, such as navigation and audio. The large size of the screen also enables a new Front View Monitor feature that shows a 180-degree view around the front of the car. The Legacy also gets a built-in Wi-Fi hot spot for the first time, while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto carry over as standard features.

As before, the Legacy is available with Subaru’s EyeSight camera-based driver-assist system. In addition to the previously available adaptive cruise control, the system adds a lane-center function for 2020. The Legacy also gets the driver-attention monitor that debuted in the Forester. It uses a driver-facing camera and facial-recognition software to detect signs of distraction or fatigue.

The 2020 Subaru Legacy goes on sale this fall. Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date.

The 2020 Toyota Tacoma goes under the knife to look and feel younger
Locan Clampitt Mazda Hot Lap Challenge
Mazda Hot Lap Challenge winner to test drive in MX-5 Cup car

Mazda Motorsports and iRacing partnered to find undiscovered talent in the gaming world. Now there’s a winner who has earned a test day in a Global MX-5 Cup car, and a new chance to win in 2019.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition
Land Rover gives the Range Rover Velar a dose of V8 muscle with special edition

The Land Rover Range Rover Velar was all about luxury, but Land Rover is giving it a dose of performance with the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition. The one-year-only special edition packs a 550-horsepower V8.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Toyota TRD Pro teaser
Toyota teases new TRD Pro ‘off-road beast’ for Chicago Auto Show

Toyota will add a new model to its TRD Pro lineup of off-road vehicles at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. The automaker already sells TRD Pro versions of the Tacoma, Tundra, and 4Runner.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD
The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD boasts monstrous torque, intimidating front end

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD boasts impressive towing and payload figures, but polarizing exterior styling will likely be what everyone talks about. Chevy definitely took more risks in that department than Ford or Ram, but will that pay…
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
2019 mazda mx 5 rf review fullwide
Weak no more. The 2019 Mazda MX-5 finally gets the power it deserves

We’ve always just accepted the Miata’s puny power for the sake of its sensational handling and featherweight fun. No more, however, because Mazda’s engine tweaks for the 2019 model year finally give the MX-5 the perfect amount of…
Posted By Miles Branman
waymo taxi
Waymo may take a ride with Nissan-Renault for robo-taxi services

Autonomous car company Waymo is reportedly preparing to partner with the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance to develop driverless taxis and other services connected with the technology.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tesla model 3
Tesla cuts the price of the Model 3 again, this time by $1,100

The Tesla Model 3 is getting its second price cut of 2019. Tesla reduced the price by $1,100, bringing the base price of the electric car down to $42,900 before government incentives.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Aston Martin Lagonda All-Terrain concept teaser
Aston Martin’s intrepid plan to compete with Rolls-Royce takes shape

Aston Martin is preparing to resurrect the Lagonda nameplate to use it on a sub-brand focused on making luxurious electric cars. It's taking aim at Rolls-Royce and Bentley, among other rivals.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Ram 1500 multifunction tailgate
2019 Ram 1500 takes aim at GMC Sierra with new ‘multifunction’ tailgate

The 2019 Ram 1500 gets a reconfigurable tailgate to counter the GMC Sierra 1500's Multi-Pro tailgate. Ram's version can open like a conventional tailgate, or split into individual doors.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport
2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport continues luxury brand’s crossover obsession

The 2019 Cadillac XT5 gets a new Sport package to bring it in line with the smaller XT4, and the family-oriented XT6 launching later this year. The XT5 Sport debuts at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Toyota Tacoma
The 2020 Toyota Tacoma goes under the knife to look and feel younger

Toyota wants to keep its No. 1 position in the midsize pickup truck segment. It updated the hot-selling Tacoma to keep it fresh as more modern rivals arrive on the market. Changes include a new-look front end and more comfort features in…
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro
Toyota’s aging Sequoia gets a shot of adrenaline with TRD Pro off-road model

The 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro is the latest model in Toyota's TRD Pro line of off-roaders. The Sequoia gets upgraded suspension, and all TRD Pro models get new infotainment systems for 2020.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI spices up the compact sedan segment

Volkswagen unveiled the 2019 Jetta GLI at the annual Chicago Auto Show. The hot-rodded model receives a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine from the GTI plus an array of brake and suspension upgrades.
Posted By Ronan Glon
driving winter wonderland tesla model s in snow
AAA report: Freezing temps slash electric vehicle range almost in half

Extremely cold temperatures can decrease EV operating range by 41 percent, according to a report by the American Automobile Association. The excess battery drain results primarily from using the vehicle's HVAC to warm the interior.
Posted By Bruce Brown