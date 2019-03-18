Share

Cadillac is moving from New York City back to Detroit, but the General Motors luxury brand will unveil a new car at the 2019 New York Auto Show even as it continues to back its bags. The 2020 Cadillac CT5 replaces the CTS, and proves Cadillac hasn’t given up on sedans.

The CT5 bears a familial resemblance to the face-lifted CT6 sedan, as well as the Escala concept car. The exterior is a bit more restrained than that of the CTS, but certain design elements, notably the vertical lighting strips at the front corners of the car, carry over.

The car is based on an updated version of General Motors’ Alpha platform, meaning it gets standard rear-wheel drive (all-wheel drive will be available as an option). Cadillac will offer 2.0-liter turbocharged, four-cylinder and 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engines, both coupled to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Performance specs will be revealed at a later date.

Cadillac did not offer much detail on tech, only noting that the CT5 will feature a Bose Performance Series audio system. We expect the CT5 to get Cadillac’s Super Cruise driver-assist system, which handles acceleration, braking, and some steering on clearly-marked highways. Cadillac previously said that all models would get the feature by 2020.

The CT5 will be built at General Motors’ Lansing Grand River factory in Lansing, Michigan. GM is in the midst of cutting staff, facilities, and vehicles, a move the automaker has said will help fund investments in emerging technologies like electric powertrains and self-driving cars. The Cadillac CT6 was initially announced as one of the models to be axed, but GM later gave it a stay of execution until January 2020.

Cadillac has a few other new models in the pipeline. It’s expected to launch a small sedan called the CT4 as a replacement for the ATS, and is preparing to start production of the 2020 XT6 three-row crossover. An electric Cadillac is also in the works, as the first step in GM’s plan to make Cadillac its leader for electric cars. All told, Cadillac plans to launch a new car roughly every six months until 2021.