New V8 power and smart tech are helping the CT6 make Cadillac great again

Cadillac’s first-ever twin-turbocharged V8 engine will make its debut under the hood of the CT6 V-Sport, a new addition to the brand’s lineup for the 2019 model year. We’ll see the V-Sport for the first time next week at the New York Auto Show. In the meantime, let’s peel back the shapely sheet metal and take a look at what’s underneath.

Born from a clean sheet of paper, the eight-cylinder engine is a mechanical work of art. It’s a 4.2-liter unit that delivers a Cadillac-estimated 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. It features direct fuel-injection, oil jets to keep the temperature in check, and a stop-start system that promises to improve fuel economy. Official gas mileage figures won’t be published until closer to when the model goes on sale.

In the V-Sport, the eight-cylinder shifts through a 10-speed automatic transmission and a rear-biased all-wheel drive system. The CT6 V-Sport isn’t just a big engine in a pretty body, though. Cadillac also added huge Brembo brakes to keep the horses in check, and it dialed in sportier settings for the steering and the suspension to make its flagship sedan more engaging to drive. The driver can flick on a track mode to further examine the car’s performance genes.

The hottest CT6 yet inaugurates the updated look that will trickle down to all members of the lineup. Inspired by the well-received Escala concept, the update brings new lights on both ends and a wider grille. Note that only the V-Sport model will get the 20-inch wheels and the mesh grille insert shown in the photos above.

Cadillac is leveraging tech to make the CT6 a credible player in the German-dominated luxury segment. It’s available with the Super Cruise system, a truly hands-off driver assistance feature developed for freeway use. Buyers can also order a 5-watt wireless charger, Cadillac’s trick Rear Camera Mirror with zoom and tilt features, and cloud-connected navigation that provides real-time traffic information. In other words, the CT6 has brawn and brains.

The 2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport will go on sale in the coming months. The standard 2019 CT6 will receive its own version of the 4.2-liter V8 engine tuned to 500 hp and 553 lb-ft. of torque. It’s reasonable to assume other models in the company’s family of cars will benefit from the engine sooner or later. We could also see it under the hood of Chevrolet-badged models, including the Bow Tie’s performance-oriented models, though nothing is official yet.

The bad news for horsepower fans is that the V-Sport is as hot as the CT6 will get. Cadillac boss Johan de Nysschen previously confirmed the brand won’t introduce a full-blown CT6-V in the vein of the ATS-V and the CTS-V.