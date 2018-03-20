Cadillac’s glitzy Escala concept may be headed for production in 2021

Share

Cadillac has come a long way over the last couple of decades, clawing back some prestige from the hegemonic German brands. But Cadillac still lacks a luxurious flagship to rival the likes of the Audi A8, BMW 7 Series, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. That may change soon, as Autoline claims General Motors will put the stunning Cadillac Escala concept into production in 2021.

The Escala (the name is Spanish for “scale”) first appeared at the 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and made a strong case for itself thanks to handsome styling, a 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, and sophisticated tech features like an infotainment system built around three curved LED screens. It’s unclear how much of the original concept car could transition to the production model but, given how Cadillac’s rivals use their big sedans to launch new tech, we wouldn’t be surprised to see some form of that infotainment interface make it to showrooms.

Autoline cited a report from Auto Forecast Solutions showing that a car named Escala will go into production in 2021. The report claims it will be built at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, which currently manufactures the Chevrolet Volt, Impala, and Buick LaCrosse.

Like the concept version, the production-spec Escala would likely be based on the same basic platform as the Cadillac CT6 sedan. That platform uses a mix of aluminum and high-strength steel to keep weight down, but the Escala would be larger. The concept version measured 210.5 inches long, about 6 inches longer than a CT6. The Escala would also be priced above the CT6, likely bringing the new sedan into the six-figure range. If Cadillac stays committed to the Escala name, get ready for search engines to confuse it with the Escalade SUV.

If Cadillac really does build the Escala, it will be the culmination of years of teases. Prior to the Escala, Caddy launched two other luxury flagship concepts, the Ciel convertible and Elmiraj coupe. As a more practical sedan, the Escala likely has the strongest business case of the three, which may be why it’s potentially getting the nod for production. Regardless, it’s about time Cadillac moved on from unveiling gorgeous concept cars and actually put one on sale.