 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

The gas-guzzling Cadillac Escalade is going all-electric with the IQ

Christian de Looper
By

It looks the gas-guzzling Escalade is headed for a more eco-friendly future. General Motors has announced that it’s working on an all-electric version of the large SUV set to be called the Escalade IQ.

Very little about the Escalade IQ is known at this point, apart from the fact that it exists and that it will be called the IQ. Presumably, the new SUV will be built on GM’s Ultium platform, which is the platform underpinning the Chevrolet Equinox and Silverado, along with the GMC Hummer EV.

Recommended Videos

The Escalade IQ will join GM’s other electric cars in the Cadillac lineup, including the Lyriq SUV and the luxurious Celestiq. And, it’s another step in GM’s plan to make all of Cadillac’s cars electric by 2030.

two 2021 Cadillac Escalades in profile.

Depending on when the Escalade IQ comes out, it could be one of only a handful of electric SUVs. The upcoming Kia EV9 is set to be released later this year, and as such will beat the IQ to market — but there’s a need for more electric SUVs, especially in the U.S. where large cars are much better sellers. Apart from the EV9, the IQ will join the more expensive Rivian R1S. It’s likely that the Escalade IQ will be closer in price to the Rivian than the EV9, especially considering the fact that the Hummer EV starts at an eye-watering $111,000.

Of course, because so little is known about the IQ, it’s entirely possible that it’ll be relatively different than the combustion engine model, beyond just the drivetrain. Many carmakers are using electrification as an excuse to radically change the designs and features on offer by their cars. And, for the most part, that has been successful. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a Mustang in name only, but it’s one of the better-selling electric. The Kia EV6 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 are radically different in design than other cars in their respective brands’ lineups, but they’re also among the better-reviewed EVs out there.

The release date of the Escalade IQ is also unknown, though as mentioned, GM wants all of Cadillac’s cars to be all-electric by 2030. Hopefully, we’ll have more details on the IQ within a year or so.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christian de Looper
Christian de Looper
Contributor
Christian’s interest in technology began as a child in Australia, when he stumbled upon a computer at a garage sale that he…
This Tesla-powered electric go-kart has an insane 600 horsepower
this tesla powered electric go kart has 600 horsepower electroc

We had already seen an electric pickup truck with Tesla’s Cybertruck debut last year, but now, we are getting a glimpse into the possibilities of a Tesla-powered all-electric race car. 

Damian Butcher of Driftech Electric Racing built an electric race car that is powered by a Tesla Large Drive Unit. The 992-pound vehicle is able to put out 603 horsepower (450kw), according to Electrek, which, for a go-kart-sized car, is pretty darn fast. 

Read more
Cadillac will give its biggest SUV a gargantuan 38-inch curved screen
2021 cadillac escalade will have 38 inch curved oled screen teaser

The Cadillac Escalade is all about excess. A massive SUV slathered in chrome and leather, it's a car for anyone who believes bigger is better. So it's appropriate that the next-generation Escalade will have one of the biggest screens ever installed in a production car.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade won't be unveiled until February 4, 2020, but an early teaser confirmed the SUV will be available with a 38-inch curved OLED display screen that stretches about halfway across the dashboard. This means the Escalade will have the largest screen in a car built by a major manufacturer. Byton plans to use a 48-inch screen in its electric cars, but the company is a relatively new startup that hasn't produced a single car yet. Given the rocky history of automotive startups, it's entirely possible Byton's massive screen will never make it to production.

Read more
Cadillac’s 2020 CT4 small sedan starts at $33,990, sporty V model tops $40,000
2020 cadillac ct4 photos and specs

Previous

Next

Read more