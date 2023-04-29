 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Features

I review EVs for a living. Here’s the one I’m waiting to buy

Christian de Looper
By

Electric SUVs don’t come cheap. Sure, there are some decent options out there, but for anyone who wants something larger than a midsize crossover like the Tesla Model Y or Kia EV6, you’re looking at spending some serious change. But there’s one EV that will be here soon, and it could finally breathe life into the accessible electric SUV space — the Kia EV9.

After a flashy concept, over a year of rumors, and finally, more public details, the Kia EV9 is finally on the way. And while it won’t be the best EV of the year, it’s certainly the one I’m most excited about. In fact, once it’s released, it could be the car that I eventually buy, after holding out on an EV to date.

Related Videos

A true SUV

As mentioned, there are plenty of excellent electric SUVs out there — if you’re flexible with your definition. Many vehicles are often called SUVs, but are actually closer in size to crossovers. The best of these include the Tesla Model Y, the Kia EV6, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E. At the upper end, you’ll also find cars like the Tesla Model X and Mercedes EQS SUV.

Related

But these really aren’t SUVs, at least not the type Americans are used to SUVs. These are still mostly five-seater cars with a taller body and extra storage space. Yes, I know the Model Y and Model X support up to seven seats, but those extra few seats are cramped, and seriously take away from the storage space in the trunk.

Then there are the true SUVs that are electric, but these are much less common. Perhaps the most obvious of these is the Rivian R1S, which starts at $78,000 — and while you might argue that’s not a terrible price for what you get, it’s still a daunting number.

Kia is king

Kia is the perfect company to take on that challenge of offering a large SUV that’s also a little more affordable. Why? It has been, arguably, the most important SUV maker of the past five years. The Kia Telluride offered, and still offers, a high-quality SUV experience at a reasonable price. I’ve reviewed a few Tellurides over the past few years, and loved them every time. They feel great to drive, and they have plenty of room in them to satisfy that U.S. desire for big cars.

The hope, of course, is that much of what makes the Telluride great will be brought over to the EV9. And it seems like that will indeed be the case. Ultimately, the EV9 looks to be a cross between the Telluride and the EV6, offering some design cues and interior features from the Telluride, coupled with the technical capabilities of the EV6.

Kia

The EV9 has yet to actually release, and it likely will later this year. There are plenty of photos and videos of the car online, and some journalists have experienced it in person. If, however, it can capture the magic of the Telluride, with the tech of the EV6, at a reasonable price, it will radically help push forward the advancement of electric cars, especially where big cars sell better, like in the U.S.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christian de Looper
Christian de Looper
Contributor

Christian’s interest in technology began as a child in Australia, when he stumbled upon a computer at a garage sale that he knew didn’t work, but he bought anyway. Now living in California, he covers the world of mobile technology for Digital Trends, from the latest Apple iPhone and iPad to the vast array of Android smartphones on the market -- and the various apps and services. Apart from writing about tech, Christian spends his time in the music studio as a producer.

AAA Survey: Americans lack the full story about EVs, so buying lags interest
aaa survey americans lack information about evs restricting sales 050919 ev consumer release

The American Automobile Association(AAA)'s third-annual survey of American consumer attitudes about electric vehicles found that even though many expressed interest in them and 16% said they are likely to buy an EV for their next car, few are buying the electric powered vehicles available now. The AAA survey data also indicated consumers lack knowledge about EVs even when they express interest.

“Today, more than 200,000 electric cars can be found on roads across the country as almost every manufacturer sells them,” said AAA director of Automotive Engineering and Industry Relations Greg Brannon. “But, like other new vehicle technologies, Americans don’t have the full story and that could be causing the gap between interest and action.”

Read more
Kia Nero EV crossover produces zero emissions, but plenty of miles per charge
kia nero ev niro

It's been a few months since Kia first showed off its concept of the all new Kia Nero EV at CES 2018, and now, the Korean carmaker has debuted the zero-emissions vehicle in earnest for the first time at the International Electric Vehicle Expo in Jeju, South Korea.

The compact crossover is the latest offering in Kia and sister brand Hyundai's pledge to produce 31 electrified vehicles by 2020, an ambitious goal that the two companies are well on their way to meeting. While the all-new Kia Nero EV will make its official debut in September at the Paris Motor Show, we're learning a bit more about what to expect ahead of time.

Read more
$4 million will buy you the world’s most expensive SUV — if you can find one
karlmann king 03 exterior

Previous

Next

Read more