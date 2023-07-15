Almost every major automaker has released an EV by now — or plans to soon — and makers like Ford and Kia already have a variety to choose from. But if you haven’t found one that’s right for you yet, hang tight. There are dozens of announced electric car models that have yet to come out, and it’s clear that the future of EVs is bright.

From longer range to lower prices, the next batch of EVs gives us plenty to get excited about. Here are five upcoming EVs that we can’t wait to drive.

Volvo EX30

Price: $34,950

Release date: Summer 2024

Range: 200-275 miles

U.S. federal tax credit eligibility: No

In a vacuum, the Volvo EX30 probably isn’t as exciting as some of the others on this list. But there is something major that makes the car very exciting — the fact that it’ll be one of the cheapest electric cars you can buy. Considering the fact that the Chevrolet Bolt EV is about to be discontinued, the EX30 will fill a very important void.

Even if it wasn’t so cheap, the EX30 would be a cool car. The car boasts a pretty slick design and a nice-looking interior. It offers Volvo’s Android Automotive-based infotainment system, and has a range of up to 275 miles, depending on the model that you get. The top-trim models will also be Volvo’s fastest production cars to date, with the ability to reach 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds. Deliveries of the Volvo EX30 are set to begin in summer 2024, with a starting price of $34,950.

Volvo EX90

Price: $80,000 (estimated)

Release date: Early 2024

Range: Up to 300 miles

U.S. federal tax credit eligibility: No

The EX30 isn’t Volvo’s only all-electric vehicle. The company is also releasing a three-row SUV with similar overall styling but a whole lot more room on the inside. There’s enough room for seven people in total, and an electric powertrain with 496 horsepower will come standard on the car.

Don’t expect the Volvo EX90 to be as inexpensive or close to the EX30 though. The EX90 is built to offer more advanced features, with a suite of sensors on the top of the car. These will enable next-generation autonomous features, like an improved lane-keeping assistant, adaptive cruise control, and more. Volvo says that more advanced features like Level 3 autonomy may come to the EX90 through a software update in 2025.

So what is that price tag? Well, we don’t know just yet, but we’re expecting it to be around $80,000.

Hyundai Ioniq 7

Price: $50,000 (estimated)

Release date: 2024 (expected)

Range: 300 miles (estimated)

U.S. federal tax credit eligibility: Unknown

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been one of the biggest hits in the EV world so far, and the Ioniq 6 could follow it. But what comes after that? The Ioniq 7, of course. The Ioniq 7 is only a concept right now, but it’s set to be Hyundai’s take on an electric SUV. Like its previous electric cars, the Ioniq 7 will ride on the Hyundai e-GMP platform, but it’s set to offer a futuristic-looking front, and what Hyundai calls a “living room on wheels” on the inside.

Of course, how much of that carries over from the concept to the production car remains to be seen. But at a bare minimum, the Ioniq 7 will likely offer all the best things about the likes of the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, but with more interior space. Hopefully, it’ll also have a long-lasting range and zippy performance.

Lotus Eletre

Price: $84,000+ (estimated)

Release date: 2023

Range: Up to 315 miles (estimated)

U.S. federal tax credit eligibility: No

Lotus is known for its lightweight performance cars, but its EV aspirations apparently have it thinking bigger. The Lotus Eletre is an electric SUV that the company is planning on selling in the U.S. sometime in 2023. There’s almost no chance that the car will be lightweight, considering its size and the weight of electric battery packs, but hopefully, it’ll still get some of that performance car feel.

The Eletre is expected to sell for around $84,000, which puts it about in line with other electric SUVs — a diversion from Lotus’ previous, more expensive, more niche cars. Of course, you’ll be able to customize it up from there — but regardless of which model you get, you’ll be getting at least 603 horsepower and over 315 miles of range, if estimated figures are to be believed.

Lucid Gravity

Price: $120,000 (estimated)

Release date: Early 2024 (expected)

Range: 400 miles+ (expected)

U.S. federal tax credit eligibility: No

Lucid is getting into the SUV game too. After the success of the super long-range and very luxurious Lucid Air, the company is following up with a car that will appeal to those who want Lucid’s tech in a larger car. The Lucid Gravity will likely offer a similar interior to the Air, too — which is good news.

The Lucid Air is currently the longes-range electric car out there, however, it’s unknown if the Gravity will match or beat it. At the very least, with the same battery and platform, the car won’t have the same aerodynamics — but it should still offer a decent range in the grand scheme of things. Regardless, when it is released, the Gravity is sure to be one of the better luxury electric SUVs out there.

