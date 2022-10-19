Check out Rolls-Royce’s first all-electric car: Spectre

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has taken the wraps off the Spectre, its first all-electric vehicle.

As you’d expect, Rolls-Royce’s newest motor is as pricey as it is stylish, with super-wealthy customers likely having to drop more than $400,000 once they’ve finished customizing it.

The luxury electric coupe is likely to have a range of 320 miles based on Europe’s WLTP test cycle; 900Nm of torque from its 430kW powertrain; and a 0-60-mph time of 4.4 seconds.

We say “likely” as Rolls-Royce says it’s still refining and testing some of the technology. In fact, the Spectre is still undergoing 1.5 million miles of testing to ensure engineers get everything right for the first deliveries toward the end of 2023.

The Spectre’s sleek design turns out to be Rolls-Royce’s most aerodynamic car ever. This is partly due to the vehicle’s grille, which the automaker says is the widest ever fitted to one of its vehicles, offering a smoother and flusher fit for improved aerodynamics and, ultimately, longer battery life.

Describing its interior, Rolls-Royce goes big on how the design drew inspiration from “the timeless mystique of the night’s sky.” It manifests itself in the form of more than 4,700 softly illuminated stars in the Spectre’s “Starlight Doors.”

The night-time theme continues with another cluster of more than 5,500 stars on the passenger side of the dashboard. And as the images above show, more of these stars appear throughout various parts of the Spectre’s interior.

“Spectre possesses all the qualities that have secured the Rolls-Royce legend,” Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said in a release. “This incredible motor car, conceived from the very beginning as our first fully-electric model, is silent [and] powerful, and demonstrates how perfectly Rolls-Royce is suited to electrification.”

The Spectre landed shortly after General Motors unveiled its first all-electric Cadillac in the form of the Celestiq, which comes with a similarly challenging $300,000 price tag.

