 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Some on Apple’s failed car project reportedly had a cruel name for it

Trevor Mogg
By

Apple reportedly canceled its electric-car project earlier this week, ending around a decade of research and development on the ambitious project.

While we knew the tech giant had spent billions on its efforts, a New York Times report on Wednesday put a precise figure on it: $10 billion. It’s an astonishing amount of money for a project that will never see the light of day, and even more so when you consider that many of those working on it apparently suspected that the endeavor would come to nothing.

Recommended Videos

Internally, the effort was known as “Project Titan,” but workers who harbored doubts about its ability to succeed reportedly referred to it as “the Titanic disaster,” according to former members of Apple’s car project who spoke to the Times.

Related

Apple never officially acknowledged that it was trying to build a car, but over the years, numerous leaks and job postings revealed much of what was going on. The project appeared to be hindered by numerous personnel changes as well as conflicts at the top over what exactly the so-called “Apple Car” should be.

According to the Times, Steve Zadesky, who steered the project early on, was keen to create an electric vehicle that would take on Tesla, while former Apple design guru Jony Ive pushed for a self-driving car with more autonomous capabilities.

It seemed that Apple gradually moved away from any plan to build a driverless vehicle, and eventually settled on creating an electric car with a number of driver assist features.

The Project Titan team team grew to more than 2,000 people and included expert engineers who had been previously employed by the likes of NASA and Porsche.

The Times’ report paints a picture of a troubled project that lacked leadership and direction, and eventually became overwhelmed by multiple challenges that included how exactly to manufacture the vehicle.

But there are some positives, it seems, as some of those who were involved in the car effort have said that Apple is intent on taking what it’s learned from autonomous and AI technologies to its current and future devices. But whether that’ll be worth $10 billion is too early to say.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Apple reportedly approached Nissan about possible EV project
apple patent virtual keyboard hover sensors typesoft dryft logo

Apple approached Japanese auto giant Nissan about the idea of partnering to build an autonomous electric car, but the talks ended when the companies couldn’t agree on branding for the vehicle, Financial Times reported on Sunday, February 14.

The news comes just days after talks between Apple and Korean automaker Hyundai (and its Kia subsidiary) reportedly ended over a similar issue, suggesting the tech company has its work cut out for it in finding a suitable partner to enable it to enter the auto industry.

Read more
Apple Car: What you need to know about Project Titan
apple car release date price specs interior news 3 970x647 c 720x720

Rumors about Apple's on-again, off-again car have been making headlines for nearly a decade.

Some are credible, while others are completely bonkers. The ones claiming we'd see the iCar before 2020 were evidently false, but that doesn't mean an Apple Car isn't on its way. Cupertino's famous code of secrecy makes deciphering its plans stunningly difficult, and the firm seems to change its mind about the project on a regular basis.
The enigmatic Hyundai-Kia connection
What's increasingly certain is that Apple has little interest in developing a car from scratch.

Read more
Apple talks with Hyundai and Kia about electric vehicle are reportedly ‘paused’
A close-up of the Apple logo on a 2020 M1 Mac Mini, with MacOS Monterey reflecting onto its surface.

There have been rumors flying around for months about the "Apple Car" -- a project believed to be under development by Apple to produce an electric vehicle (EV). Confirmed details about the project are scarce, though just this week a new report suggested that the proposed vehicle would be fully autonomous and would be able to operate without a human driver.

Now, though, there may be a kink in Apple's plans. Apple has been in talks with Hyundai and Kia about potentially collaborating to produce an electric vehicle, but according to sources who spoke to Bloomberg, these talks are now "paused."

Read more