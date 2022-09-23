 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Tesla to fix window software on 1 million of its U.S. cars

Trevor Mogg
By

Tesla is sending out an over-the-air update to a million of its vehicles in the U.S. to fix faulty window software that could leave occupants with pinched fingers.

According to a document issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla engineers discovered that the affected vehicles may not meet certain automatic window reversal system requirements. It said that in some cases, the window may exert more force before automatically retracting when sensing an obstruction such as a person’s fingers. The condition “may increase the risk of a pinching injury to the occupant,” the NHTSA’s document says.

Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries, or fatalities related to the issue.

The recall covers certain Model 3 sedans of model years 2017 to 2022; a number of Model Y SUVs of model years 2021 and 2o22; and some Model S sedans and Model X SUVs of model years 2021 and 2022.

The automaker said that 1,096,762 of its vehicles require updated software to resolve the issue.

Tesla engineers discovered the problem during routine tests in August, and since then have been working on determining the extent of the problem and how to put it right.

Earlier this month, pre-delivery and production Tesla vehicles received a firmware release that properly calibrates the vehicle’s automatic window reversal system. Affected cars already on the road will also receive the fix in the form of a free over-the-air software update.

The electric-car maker says it will notify owners of affected vehicles by mail from November 15. Concerned owners can call Tesla at 877-798-3752. Tesla’s own number for this recall is SB-22-00-013.

You can also input your Tesla vehicle’s unique 17-digit identification number on the NHTSA’s website to see if it has the issue, or if it’s involved in any past recall. Indeed, the online tool is also a great way for any vehicle owner to check if their automobile is subject to a recall.

This isn’t the first over-the-air update that Tesla has been forced to issue this year. In May, for example, the automaker said nearly 130,000 of its vehicles needed attention over a touchscreen issue that could’ve resulted in the device overheating or losing its image.

Editors' Recommendations

We tested the self-driving Mercedes tech so advanced, it’s not allowed in the U.S.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan with Drive Pilot.
We drove Mercedes’ hand-built EQXX concept, and it’s unlike any other EV
Front view of the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX.
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB first drive review: An EV better than its gas sibling
Front three quarter view of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB.
Ford recalls 100,000 hybrid cars over fire risk
2020 ford escape review se sport hybrid
The all-electric BMW i7 is a home theater on wheels
Front three quarter view of the 2023 BMW i7.
Lincoln Star concept previews upcoming EVs
Front three quarter view of the Lincoln Star concept.
Elon Musk eyes 2024 for Tesla robotaxi sans steering wheel, pedals
Elon Musk - Tesla CEO
Ford recalls over half a million vehicles over safety issues
ford recall concerns steering wheels logo
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid first drive review: Style and substance
Front three quarter view of the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
The best iPhone car mounts for 2022
best iphone car mounts
BMW shipping cars without advertised Apple and Google features
2014 BMW M235i back logo
Tesla recalls 130,000 U.S. vehicles over touchscreen safety issue
tesla wants youtube on touchscreens touchscreen
Mercedes issues urgent do-not-drive recall for 292,000 SUVs
2018 mercedes amg e63 s 4matic +