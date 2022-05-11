Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Tesla is recalling 129,960 of its electric cars in the U.S. over an issue with the touchscreen that could result in the device overheating or losing its image.

This is considered a safety issue as the display provides a feed from the rearview camera, as well as settings linked to the vehicle’s windshield defrosters. It also shows if the vehicle is in drive, neutral, or reverse. Tesla said it isn’t aware of any crashes, injuries, or deaths linked to the issue.

Impacted Tesla vehicles include certain Model S sedan and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022, along with 2022 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles that are operating particular firmware releases.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in documents released on Tuesday that the central processing unit on affected devices may not cool down enough after the fast-charging process. This can result in the display exhibiting unexpected behavior such as slower-than-usual operation or the loss of the image.

The good news is that the issue can be resolved by an over-the-air update, saving affected owners a trip to the dealer.

Those impacted will receive a notification letter in early July 2022, though there’s a good chance that affected vehicles will have received the over-the-air update by then. Anyone with concerns about the situation can contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla’s reference number for the recall is SB-22-00-009.

If you’re in the U.S. and want to check if your Tesla vehicle is the subject of this or any other recall, head to the NHTSA’s website and enter your automobile’s unique 17-digit identification number. In fact, the online tool is a quick and easy way for any U.S.-based vehicle owner to check if their automobile is subject to a recall.

Vehicles pack in so much software these days that over-the-air updates have become a common way to resolve particular issues that are identified, though they can also be used to add new features. Of course, more complex software issues, or problems with a vehicle’s mechanical components, will still require a visit to the dealer for a fix.

Editors' Recommendations