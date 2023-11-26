 Skip to main content
Honda recalls more than 300,000 over seat belt safety issue

Honda has recalled more than 300,000 of its 2023-2024 HR-Vs and Accords over a safety issue, according to a document posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The issue concerns a missing seat belt part, which means that in the event of a crash, the belt “will not properly restrain the occupant, increasing the risk of injury,” the NHTSA said.

As of November 16, Honda had not received any reports of injuries or deaths related to the issue.

While Honda is recalling 303,770 vehicles for checks, the Japanese automaker estimates that less than 1% of the automobiles will require a replacement, according to an Associated Press report.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 8, 2024, according to the NHTSA.

When an owner takes their vehicle to a dealer, mechanics will inspect it and, if necessary, replace the seat belt pretensioner assemblies at no cost.

If you own a Honda HR-V or Accord and want to confirm whether your vehicle is listed for any recall, you can visit Honda’s website and enter its unique VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) or call Honda at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s numbers for this recall are MG7 and NG5.

Alternatively, you can enter you vehicle’s VIN on the NHTSA’s website to see if it is subject to a recall. Indeed, this is a useful tool for anyone wishing to check whether their vehicle has been recalled over a particular issue.

Owners can also contact the NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

This latest recall is Honda’s 15th this year and comes just days after another one in which the automaker recalled nearly 250,000 vehicles over a manufacturing error that could potentially damage the engine. Affected vehicles in this recall include 2015-2020 Acura TLX and the 2016-2020 MDX models; 2018 and 2019 Honda Odysseys; 2016, 2018, and 2019 Pilots; and Ridgelines made between 2017 and 2019.

