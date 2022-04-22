 Skip to main content
Ford recalls over half a million vehicles over safety issues

Trevor Mogg
Ford is recalling more than 650,000 trucks and SUVs in the U.S. over an issue with the windshield wipers.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the wipers could suddenly stop working, or even detach from the vehicle, causing a possible safety hazard.

Vehicles affected by the recall include:
• 2020-2021 Ford F-150 pickup trucks
• 2020-2021 Ford Expedition SUVs
• 2020-2021 Lincoln Navigator SUVs
• 2020-2022 Ford Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 trucks

The issue has been caused by a manufacturing defect that means the wiper could detach from the wiper motor while in use. The concern is that the fault could result in the driver suddenly losing sight of the road ahead in poor weather conditions such as heavy rain, while the detached part could become a hazard for other drivers.

Ford dealers will replace the windshield wiper arms at no cost to the owner, and affected owners who have previously paid for a wiper repair outside of warranty coverage are able to apply for a refund.

According to the NHTSA, there have been 754 reports of wiper failures on the recalled vehicles, though fortunately no crashes or injuries have occurred as a result.

Ford says it will begin contacting owners by mail from May 23. Impacted owners can discuss the matter by calling Ford’s customer service department at 1-866-436-7332 and using the reference number 22S26.

You can quickly find out if your vehicle is subject to this or any other recall — by any automaker — by heading to the NHTSA’s website and entering your vehicle’s 17-digit VIN (vehicle identification number).

