Digital Trends
Cars

Tesla’s latest over-the-air update lets its cars change lanes on their own

Ronan Glon
By
Novitec Tesla Model X

Tesla countered disappointing news about its first-quarter sales by announcing it’s rolling out an Autopilot update that lets compatible cars change lanes on their own, with or without the driver’s permission. The feature builds on an earlier update of the semi-autonomous software that told the driver when it thought the car should be changing lanes and waited for confirmation.

The California-based company published a blog post to explain owners have logged 66 million miles since it introduced Navigate on Autopilot, and they have approved 9 million lane-change requests. The data gathered and analyzed over the past few months made Tesla comfortable with the idea of allowing its cars to change lanes on their own. Drivers can enable the feature by accessing the “Autopilot settings” menu via the car’s touchscreen, and then pressing the button labeled “Customize Navigate on Autopilot.”

There are several available settings. Drivers who want their car to automatically change lanes on its own can turn off the confirmation option. Those who prefer receiving a warning before the car makes a move can ask it to emit visual and audible alerts. Tesla points out owners whose car was made after August 2017 can also request the steering wheel to vibrate before the car changes lanes. The warnings give motorists time to look around them and cancel the lane change (by tapping a pop-up box on the touchscreen or moving the turn signal stalk) if needed.

The new feature adds an additional degree of autonomy to all Tesla models, including the Model S, the Model X, and the Model 3. Tesla stresses it doesn’t turn its cars into driverless vehicles and motorists need to remain alert at all times.

“This feature does not make a car autonomous, and lane changes will only be made when a driver’s hands are detected on the wheel,” it warned.

Tesla owners who purchased Enhanced Autopilot or Full Self-Driving Capability when they ordered their car have already started receiving the new version of Navigate on Autopilot via an over-the-air software update. As of writing, the feature is only available in the United States. It will spread to other markets — assuming it’s allowed by local regulators — “in the future,” according to Tesla.

Don't Miss

Toyota Supra is more efficient than its swoopy body, straight-six engine suggest
2019 nissan kicks review feat
Product Review

Nissan's value-packed Kicks is small enough to be nimble, and big enough to be usable

The 2019 Nissan Kicks is among the best of the new crop of subcompact crossovers. Call it a hatchback for the next generation, because that’s really what it is. All the reasons that Gen-Xers loved their hatchbacks are still here in the…
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
hyudai virtual cockpit study distracted driving hyundai techday i30 workshop 239 e2e
Cars

Hyundai’s virtual cockpit limits distractions on the road, study finds

A new study testing Hyundai's virtual cockpit concept to determine driver safety found that drivers weren't overly distracted while using the dashboard and found it intuitive to use.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Infiniti Qs Inspiration concept teaser
Cars

Infiniti Qs Inspiration concept is yet another tease of future electrified cars

The Infiniti Qs Inspiration sports sedan concept will debut at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show. Infiniti said it was designed for electrified powertrains, meaning hybrid or all-electric.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
peugeot return to united states e 208
Cars

Vive la France: Peugeot shifts its American comeback plans into high gear

French automaker Peugeot will return to the United States after more than two decades away. Parent company Groupe PSA previously discussed a U.S. return for one of its brands, but would not confirm which one until now.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
Mercedes-Benz GLB
Cars

Baby Mercedes-Benz G-Class we’ve waited for years to see is around the corner

The long-awaited Mercedes-Benz GLB will make its debut as a prototype at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show. The model will slot between the GLA and GLC, with a base price of about $35,000, and its design will borrow styling cues from the G-Class.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Volvo S60, V60, XC60 Polestar Engineered
Cars

415-hp Polestar-engineered powertrains coming to 2020 Volvo V60 and XC60

The Polestar Engineered upgrade originally offered on the 2019 Volvo S60 sedan will be available on the V60 wagon and XC60 crossover for the 2020 model year. Changes to the T8 "Twin Engine" plug-in hybrid powertrain yield 415 horsepower.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Volkswagen e-Golf autonomous prototype Hamburg
Cars

Volkswagen puts self-driving cars to the test on the streets of German city

Volkswagen is testing prototype self-driving cars in Hamburg. The automaker claims this is the first test of autonomous cars on the streets of a major German city. Five self-driving cars operate with human safety drivers on board.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
FIA World Rallycross Championship
Cars

Electric cars will play in the dirt in upcoming Projekt E racing series

The FIA World Rallycross Championship is adding a companion series for electric cars called Projekt E. It will add a whole new dimension to the nascent category of electric racing.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2018 Toyota Prius
Cars

The best hybrid cars save on fuel without sacrificing fun

The best hybrid cars are fuel-efficient and all the rage, but which one should you buy? We’ve broken through the noise to let you know the best hybrid, and a few interesting alternatives from different categories.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
best minivans
Cars

The best minivans you can buy aren’t just for soccer moms

It may be hard for some buyers to accept, but the best minivans are incredibly versatile vehicles. They were developed specifically to haul people, and the best ones on the market don't feel like a penalty box. Check our list and see for…
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
2020 Lincoln Aviator
Cars

Lincoln Aviator’s 28-speaker audio system gives new meaning to surround sound

The 2020 Lincoln Aviator takes flight at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Lincoln's latest SUV packs a 450-horsepower plug-in hybrid powertrain and numerous new tech features and driver aids.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 toyota corolla hatchback 38
Cars

Toyota offers automakers free access to 24,000 of its hybrid-vehicle patents

Toyota has announced it’s now offering royalty-free access to almost 24,000 patents related to its hybrid-vehicle technology. The Japanese automaker says it hopes the move will boost the market and help nations meet emissions goals.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2020 Toyota Supra
Cars

Toyota Supra is more efficient than its swoopy body, straight-six engine suggest

The 2020 Toyota Supra made its long-awaited debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. The resurrected sports car, famous for a role in The Fast and the Furious, goes on sale in the U.S. this summer.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition
Cars

The 2020 Lexus RC F goes on a diet to run faster and hit harder

The Lexus RC F has been one of the heavier cars in its competitive set since its introduction. The Japanese firm's engineers set out to shed weight as they gave the model a mid-cycle update.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein