  1. Cars

Tesla recall aims to end the chill in newer vehicles

Trevor Mogg
By

In Tesla’s third recall announcement this month, the electric-car maker is having to address an issue with faulty software that’s affecting heat pump performance. The problem is preventing a number of newer cars from warming up and impacts their ability to sufficiently defrost icy windows, which could compromise safety.

The recall, announced this week by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), involves more than 26,000 Model S, X, 3, and Y vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.

The faulty software may cause a heat pump’s valve to remain open, leading to reduced performance.

Besides leaving drivers in colder climates shivering in their cars, the issue can also prevent an icy windshield from defrosting sufficiently, resulting in reduced visibility that could increase the risk of a collision, the NHTSA said.

Tesla hasn’t received any reports of crashes, injuries, or fatalities linked to the issue, though a number of drivers have filed complaints about the loss of heating performance.

Tesla drivers running the faulty software may receive an alert on the vehicle’s user interface informing them that the cabin heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning system’s performance is limited or unavailable.

The NHTSA said that firmware release 2021.44.30.7 — and releases after that — remedy the condition by reintroducing a particular software command.

Affected owners will be notified by mail in early April and be directed to resolve the issue by ensuring they install the latest firmware via an over-the-air update if they haven’t already done so.

It’s not the best of months for Tesla when it comes to recalls. Another announcement at the start of February involved just over 53,000 vehicles that needed to have an FSD (full self-driving) feature removed to prevent the vehicle from automatically rolling through stop signs, while last week the automaker recalled more than 817,000 vehicles to fix an issue where the seat belt reminder chime was failing to play when the driver hadn’t buckled up.

Wondering if your Tesla vehicle is affected by a recall? A quick way to find out is by heading to Tesla’s website and entering your vehicle’s unique 17-digit identification number.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra pre-order deal we’ve found

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with dog.

The best action movies on Disney+ right now

The cast of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Disney+ has a Dolby Atmos problem. Here’s what you need to know

netflix disney plus go together menu mandalorian

The best kids movies on Disney+ right now

Buzz and Woody in Toy Story.

How to change the language on Disney+

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

How to watch Elon Musk’s Starship update today

watch spacex land next gen starship rocket for first time sn10 high altitude flight test edit

Tag Heuer reinvents its luxury smartwatch with 2 stunning models

Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 smartwatches.

Samsung and Amdocs deploy private 5G at Howard University

Howard University Founders Library.

Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-order — reserve it NOW

Galaxy S22 Ultra in hand.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has 65W charging, coming on February 17

oneplus nord ce 2 5g release date news camera teaser

Disney+ Free Trial: Can you sign up without paying a dime?

Disney+

Elon Musk’s Starlink helping to restore Tonga’s internet

Elon Musk

Best 17-inch laptop deals and sales for February 2022

Dell XPS 17 front view showing display and keyboard.