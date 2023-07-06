 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Volkswagen is launching its own self-driving car testing program in the U.S.

Christian de Looper
By

Volkswagen is taking autonomous driving a little more seriously. While the likes of Tesla and Waymo have largely led the development of next-gen driving tech, the legacy automakers are certainly starting to invest more heavily. To that end, Volkswagen has announced its first autonomous driving program in the U.S.

As part of the program, Volkswagen has outfitted 10 all-electric ID. Buzz vans with autonomous driving tech, in partnership with autonomous car tech company MobileEye. Over the next few years, Volkswagen says it’ll grow this fleet of autonomous cars to cover at least four additional cities, with the current fleet operating in Austin, Texas. By 2026, Volkswagen hopes to commercially launch autonomous cars in Austin.

Volkswagen self-driving ID. Buzz in Austin
Volkswagen

“We are thrilled to bring our exciting ID. Buzz vehicles to American road,” said Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America. “Expanding Volkswagen Group’s global autonomous driving vehicle program to the United States marks an important milestone for us. In the future, we will tap into rising demand for new mobility services, and with our iconic ID. Buzz, we will also offer a truly captivating product to support transportation services American consumers can rely upon and trust.”

Related

Of course, while the cars are being tested in the U.S. right now, it doesn’t necessarily mean much for Austin residents. It doesn’t appear as though the cars will be used for any ride-sharing program, like Waymo in San Francisco. Volkswagen says it hopes to

Recommended Videos

That said, the end goal for Volkswagen, of course, is to launch cars that can drive themselves on American roads. It’s unclear if this means selling self-driving cars to individual customers or introducing the cars as part of a ride-hailing service.

Volkswagen, of course, is far from the only company building self-driving tech. All of the major automakers appear to be working on it in some capacity. For now, self-driving tech is largely limited to adaptive cruise control and other more basic technologies. That said, many manufacturers have been rolling out more advanced systems that can handle things like lane changes, and drive themselves on the highway without driver intervention. Then, there’s the likes of Tesla, which has what it calls “full self-driving” — though it certainly still needs driver attention and regular intervention.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christian de Looper
Christian de Looper
Contributor
Christian’s interest in technology began as a child in Australia, when he stumbled upon a computer at a garage sale that he…
Apple’s rumored car could cost the same as a Tesla Model S
Apple Car rendering from Vanarama.

Rumors have been swirling around for years regarding Apple’s plans for an electric, self-driving car.

The latest report, which arrived on Tuesday via a usually reliable source, suggests Apple has scaled back its plan for an autonomous car, with some elements yet to be agreed upon.

Read more
Ford and VW close down Argo AI autonomous car unit
An Argo AI autonomous car on the road.

Autonomous-car specialist Argo AI is closing down after Ford and Volkswagen, Argo's main backers, ended support for the Pittsburgh-based company.

First reported by TechCrunch and later confirmed by the two auto giants, some of the 2,000 workers at Argo will transfer to Ford and Volkswagen, while others without an offer will receive a severance package. Argo’s technology is also set to end up in the possession of the two companies, though at this stage it’s not clear how it might be shared.

Read more
Tesla hopes full self-driving beta will be out globally by the end of 2022
Beta of Tesla's FSD in a car.

At the Tesla AI Day 2022 event, the electric car maker revealed some key statistics about the Full Self Driving (FSD) tech that is currently still in the beta testing phase. The company divulged that the number of FSD beta testers has gone up from 2,000 last year to roughly 1,60,000 users in 2022, despite a few regulatory hiccups and incidents that raised questions about its safety.

Tesla still hasn’t provided a timeline for when the FSD package will formally exit the beta phase, but it doesn’t seem too far off. In a TED interview this year, Musk claimed that the FSD system, which now costs $15,000, will most likely be out by the end of 2022 for all customers. There are also plans for a global rollout by the end of this year, pending regulatory approval, of course.

Read more