 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

VinFast is bringing a mini electric SUV to the U.S., and maybe a pickup, too

Stephen Edelstein
By
Front three quarter view of the VinFast VF 3 electric SUV.
VinFast
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

VinFast has had a rocky start with its VF 8 electric SUV, but the Vietnamese automaker is pushing ahead with plans for more models. At CES 2024, it unveiled an electric pickup truck concept, and confirmed that the smaller VF 3 will be available globally.

The VF 3 was unveiled in June 2023, but VinFast said at the time that it would initially be sold only in Vietnam. The two-door, four-seat VF 3 measures 122.5 inches long — shorter than a Mini Cooper — features a 10.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and targets more than 125 miles of range based on the Environmental protection Agency’s testing cycle. That may not sound impressive, but VinFast aims to make up for it with a low base price. That price, as well as specific timing for a U.S. launch, will be revealed at a later date. VinFast would only say that it will begin accepting early reservations later this year.

Recommended Videos

Dubbed VF Wild, VinFast’s electric truck concept is close in size to midsize pickups like the Ford Ranger, measuring 209.0 inches long and 79.0 inches wide. That also means it’s much smaller than most electric trucks currently in production or development, like Ford’s F-150 Lightning or the Chevrolet Silverado EV. The VF Wild has a clever midgate like the Chevy, allowing the bed to expand from 5.0 feet to 8.0 feet by folding down the rear seats. VinFast didn’t discuss production plans for this vehicle, however.

Related

VinFast’s plans to sell electric cars in the U.S. haven’t gone smoothly so far. The company initially said it would start deliveries of its VF 8 in December 2022, but the first cars didn’t reach customers until March 2023. The first VF 8 City Edition models were also thoroughly panned by reviewers. And while VinFast originally hoped to distinguish itself from other EV brands with a battery-leasing scheme that might have boosted the value proposition of its vehicles, that was scrapped before sales started.

Nonetheless, in keeping with its name, VinFast isn’t slowing down. Its next model will be the VF 9, a three-row electric SUV with a claimed 330-mile range. That will be followed by VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs slotting between the VF 8 and VF 3 in size. Some of these models will be built at a $2 billion North Carolina factory with an annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles that’s scheduled to open in 2025.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Stephen Edelstein
Stephen Edelstein
Contributing Editor
Stephen is a freelance automotive journalist covering all things cars. He likes anything with four wheels, from classic cars…
Ford and GM EV drivers will be able to charge at Tesla Superchargers in February
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E from the front passenger side in a grassy field with dark clouds in the back.

General Motors and Ford are getting Supercharger access quicker than we thought. According to a Tesla employee who recently spoke at a city planning committee meeting about a new Supercharger station, Ford and GM will get Supercharger access as early as 2024.

Almost all major automakers have announced that they'll switch to NACS (the same Tesla connector that Tesla uses) by 2025 -- meaning that we should start to see non-Tesla cars with the connector sometime in mid-2024. Of course, it's unlikely Ford and General Motors cars with the connector will be out by February -- however, existing cars with a CCS connector may be able to take advantage of Superchargers with an adapter.

Read more
Tesla’s Cybertruck could soon transform into a boat, says Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk behind the wheel of a Cybertruck.

Picture the scene. You’re out on a lake, rowing a boat, enjoying the sunny weather. And then, from nowhere, a Cybertruck bobs by.

If Elon Musk gets his way, such a scenario could become a reality, after the Tesla CEO suggested on social media on Tuesday that the automaker is “going to offer a mod package that enables Cybertruck to traverse at least 100m of water as a boat,” adding: “Mostly just need to upgrade cabin door seals.”

Read more
This couple just did something remarkable in an EV
Chris and Julie Ramsey in their EV at the South Pole.

Chris and Julie Ramsey in their Nissan EV after arriving at the South Pole. Chris and Julie Ramsey

A couple from Scotland has completed an epic pole-to-pole drive in an electric vehicle (EV) in what’s believed to be a world first.

Read more