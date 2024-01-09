VinFast has had a rocky start with its VF 8 electric SUV, but the Vietnamese automaker is pushing ahead with plans for more models. At CES 2024, it unveiled an electric pickup truck concept, and confirmed that the smaller VF 3 will be available globally.

The VF 3 was unveiled in June 2023, but VinFast said at the time that it would initially be sold only in Vietnam. The two-door, four-seat VF 3 measures 122.5 inches long — shorter than a Mini Cooper — features a 10.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and targets more than 125 miles of range based on the Environmental protection Agency’s testing cycle. That may not sound impressive, but VinFast aims to make up for it with a low base price. That price, as well as specific timing for a U.S. launch, will be revealed at a later date. VinFast would only say that it will begin accepting early reservations later this year.

Dubbed VF Wild, VinFast’s electric truck concept is close in size to midsize pickups like the Ford Ranger, measuring 209.0 inches long and 79.0 inches wide. That also means it’s much smaller than most electric trucks currently in production or development, like Ford’s F-150 Lightning or the Chevrolet Silverado EV. The VF Wild has a clever midgate like the Chevy, allowing the bed to expand from 5.0 feet to 8.0 feet by folding down the rear seats. VinFast didn’t discuss production plans for this vehicle, however.

VinFast’s plans to sell electric cars in the U.S. haven’t gone smoothly so far. The company initially said it would start deliveries of its VF 8 in December 2022, but the first cars didn’t reach customers until March 2023. The first VF 8 City Edition models were also thoroughly panned by reviewers. And while VinFast originally hoped to distinguish itself from other EV brands with a battery-leasing scheme that might have boosted the value proposition of its vehicles, that was scrapped before sales started.

Nonetheless, in keeping with its name, VinFast isn’t slowing down. Its next model will be the VF 9, a three-row electric SUV with a claimed 330-mile range. That will be followed by VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs slotting between the VF 8 and VF 3 in size. Some of these models will be built at a $2 billion North Carolina factory with an annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles that’s scheduled to open in 2025.

