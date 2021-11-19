  1. Cars
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Apple’s car-building division reportedly focusing on autonomous driving

Ronan Glon
By

Apple’s on-again, off-again entry into the automotive industry is the subject of a great many rumors. Nothing is official yet, Cupertino is famously secretive, but a recent report suggests that the tech giant’s Project Titan division is now hoping to master autonomous driving.

Citing anonymous insiders, Bloomberg reported that Apple has shifted its car-building project into high gear. We mean that metaphorically: the vehicle will allegedly be entirely electric, meaning it likely won’t have gears to shift, and the development team hopes to integrate a high degree of automated technology into the platform. While numerous companies from the car and tech industries are rushing to make autonomous driving a reality, nearly all agree that a long list of legal and technological hurdles stand in the way of a widespread release.

The report adds that developer Kevin Lynch, the man responsible for the Apple Watch, is in charge of Project Titan. His goal is to release a fully autonomous car by 2025; that’s a tall order to fill in merely four years. If the technology isn’t ready by the middle of the 2020s, Apple could either delay the launch or bring its long-rumored car to the market without the ability to drive itself all the time, Bloomberg learned.

Mastering autonomous driving would give Apple bragging rights, but that’s not the team’s only motivation. It’s a feat that would provide designers the freedom to bring the lounge-like interiors we’ve seen highlighted at major auto shows around the world to production; in theory, an autonomous iCar would have no steering wheel, no pedals, no dashboard, and a completely rejigged interior. The notion of a driver’s seat flies out the window if the driver is a computer. In turn, Apple could give users a unique travel experience.

Interestingly, the report suggests that Apple is more interested in selling its car to private motorists than in amassing a fleet of shuttles it can deploy in major urban centers like Waymo is doing and Argo A.I. plans to do with help from Volkswagen. This is a business model that puts even more pressure on the team developing the vehicle because the margin of error is much thinner. To that end, Apple has hired several experienced engineers from the automotive side of the industry, including experts from Volvo, General Motors-owned Cruise, and Tesla.

Apple hasn’t commented on the report. If it’s accurate, we’ll likely hear more about what Project Titan is up to in the coming months — and we’ll start seeing camouflaged prototypes being put through their paces on public roads sooner or later. In the meantime, rival Sony quietly built an electric (but not autonomous) sedan called Vision S, unveiled it at CES 2020, road-tested it in Europe, and made it look easy.

Editors' Recommendations

Battlefield 2042 beginner’s guide: 7 tips and tricks to get you started

A soldier stands next to a downed satellite in Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone.

Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO, and more

The cast of King Richard.

Charging players to access a game early is a dirty tactic

A World War 2 plane flies over Battlefield 2042's robots.

PSA: Buy your video game console gifts early. They will sell out

Xbox Series X Stylized Graphic

These Chrome extensions will put cash-saving coupons right in your browser

Woman shopping online for best Early Prime Day Deals

HDMI ARC and eARC: The one-cable solution for TV audio, fully explained

Panasonic TC P55vt60 review HDMI ports

This Kindle Unlimited Black Friday deal will get you 4 months for $5

Kindle Unlimited service

This Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Black Friday deal has to be seen to be believed

Man wearing Samsung Galaxy watch4 classic fitness.

The best Chromebooks for 2021: Which is the best buy this Black Friday?

Close up of the Chrome logo on the top of a Chromebook.

Best Black Friday Keurig Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Black Friday Keurig Deals 2021

Best Black Friday Roomba Deals 2021: What to buy today

are robot mops safe for children and pets irobot roomba s9 photo lifestyle yogamom dog

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311, shown in two forms.

Brand new Echo Show 5 down to lowest-ever price for Black Friday

New Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release).