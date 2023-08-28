Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Escalade is getting the electric treatment. Cadillac has finally taken the wraps off of the electric version of its big, flashy SUV — and, boy, does it deserve the Escalade marquee. The luxury SUV will end up being one of the most luxurious electric SUVs to date, and it’ll have a price tag to match.

Curious about the Escalade IQ and what it’ll end up offering? Here’s everything we know about the Cadillac Escalade IQ so far.

Recommended Videos

Cadillac Escalade IQ design

The design of the Escalade is iconic, and it’s getting a serious face-lift for the electric model. The new Escalade has a huge faux grille on the front, with vertical headlights along the the sides and an imposing Cadillac logo emblazoned in the middle.

The EV version of the Escalade is actually bigger than the standard model — though it doesn’t necessarily look like it. The SUV measures in at 224.3 inches long, and 85.3 inches wide — and it has massive 24-inch wheels.

Toward the back, the SUV mixes things up a little with a more curved rear — unlike the current Escalade. Overall, the Escalade IQ looks sportier than the gas-guzzling model — and that’s a good thing.

Cadillac Escalade IQ price

Like its gasoline-powered predecessor, the Escalade IQ will demand a hefty premium. That’s to be expected, though — it’s a luxury car and always has been.

So what about that price tag? The Escalade IQ will start at around $130,000, making it one of the most expensive electric SUVs to date. Prices will range up from there, and you can expect that there will be multiple models on offer.

Cadillac Escalade IQ release date

We don’t yet know exactly when the Cadillac Escalade IQ will go on sale, but we do know around when it’ll be available. The Escalade IQ will be released as part of 2025 model year, and will go into production in summer 2024 in Michigan. It’ll likely be available for purchase starting in the fourth quarter of 2024. And when it does, it may be hard to purchase — depending on the state of the supply chain at that point.

Cadillac Escalade IQ colors and models

Cadillac has yet to announce the models of the Escalade IQ. It’s likely, however, that the base model won’t offer the 450-mile range that Cadillac is touting, nor the sub-5-second 0-to-60 acceleration speeds. Ultimately, you’ll probably have to pay for those. We’ll have to wait and see.

We do, however, have an idea of the colors that will be on offer. You can see them all for yourself at the Escalade IQ website, and there are quite a few of them. Most of them are different variations of white, gray, and black, however, there are a few blues in there, and some great-looking deep reds.

Cadillac Escalade IQ charging speed and range

The Escalade IQ will be no slouch as an electric car. It’ll be built on the General Motors Ultium battery platform, and Cadillac says that it’ll offer a range of 450 miles, which is excellent. That puts the car ahead of most other electric cars out there right now — except for the Lucid Air — and it gives us high hopes for other Ultium-based EVs.

The Escalade IQ will come with an NACS connector, and will be able to charge at a rate of 100 miles of range every 10 minutes.

Cadillac Escalade IQ performance

The Escalade IQ is built for a luxury driving experience — so it won’t necessarily drive faster than the sportier and more nimble cars out there, but it certainly won’t be slow either. According to Cadillac, the Escalade IQ will be able to reach 60 miles per hour in 5econds, which is no small feat for such a big and heavy vehicle.

The IQ may be a little more nimble than you might expect, too. Cadillac says that it’ll offer rear-wheel steering as standard, helping reduce the turning circle while remaining more stable. Cadillac also says that it can move diagonally out of a parking space, which should come in handy.

Cadillac Escalade IQ tech features

The tech on the inside of the Escalade IQ is particularly impressive. At the front of the car, there’s a massive 55-inch display that stretches all the way along the dashboard, similar to the Hyperscreen on offer in the Mercedes EQS. You won’t be able to use CarPlay or Android Auto on the display, however, it will make use of Android Automotive, which will offer access to Google apps and services.

The optional Executive Second Row of seats will offer some sweet tech too. With these optional seats, you’ll get 12.6-inch rear headrest monitors for private watching. Apart from that, the second row can also include fold-out tray tables and reclining seats.

Overall, the Escalade IQ should offer a comfortable ride for the driver and passengers alike.

Cadillac Escalade IQ tax credit status

The Cadillac Escalade IQ will not be eligible for the federal tax credit, as it’s too expensive. The limit for EVs is $80,000 — and the Escalade IQ starts at $130,000.

Our Cadillac Escalade IQ wish list

As far as an Escalade goes, the Escalade IQ seems to offer more or less everything we would have wanted. It has a long range, fast charging speed, and relatively speedy performance. We’re hoping that the base model at least offers a range of 350 miles or so, if not more.

Editors' Recommendations