Everything is bigger in Cadillac’s electric Escalade IQ

Stephen Edelstein
By
The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ on a city street.
Cadillac

The massive Cadillac Escalade isn’t exactly the picture of environmental friendliness, but General Motors is committed to expanding electrification to all corners of its product lineup — and that includes Cadillac’s big, three-row full-size SUV.

The all-electric 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ begins production next summer, applying the same formula from the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV pickup trucks to a full-size luxury SUV. The Escalade IQ uses the name of a current GM internal-combustion model, but is based on the automaker’s Ultium EV component set, with an EV-specific body structure designed around a modular battery pack.

Texas-sized EV

Interior of the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ.
Cadillac

Those internals are wrapped in exterior styling that makes the IQ look like a Hulked-out version of the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV. The upright profile and beefy proportions are indeed Escalade-like, but the grinning front fascia, lower roofline, and split taillights are straight off the smaller, more svelte Lyriq. Despite enormous 24-inch wheels, GM claims the IQ is 15% more aerodynamic than its internal-combustion full-size SUVs.

Related

The seven-seat IQ is a bit longer than a standard Escalade (no word yet on whether Cadillac will do an electric version of the elongated Escalade ESV) and stands just as tall. A 15.3-inch wheelbase stretch yields a bit more third-row legroom, but passenger space is otherwise fairly close to the standard Escalade. Behind-seat cargo space is down slightly from the internal-combustion model, but the Escalade IQ does offer a 12.2-cubic-foot frunk, which Cadillac calls the “eTrunk.”

Interior tech puts even the standard Escalade’s 38.0-inch infotainment display to shame. A 55-inch display screen spans the entire dashboard. Like all new GM infotainment systems, the Escalade IQ system gets built-in Google features, including Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play. An Executive Second Row package adds individual 12.6-inch screens for second-row occupants, plus a control touchscreen, dual wireless charging pads, and the option for a 40-speaker AKG Studio Reference audio system.

Massive battery pack fights range anxiety

Rear three quarter view of the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ.
Cadillac

An enormous 200-kilowatt-hour battery pack will afford up to 450 miles of range, Cadillac estimates. It feeds power to one electric motor per axle, with a combined output of 680 horsepower and 615 pound-feet of torque in normal mode and 750 hp and 785 lb.-ft. of torque in the Velocity Max performance mode. With maximum power engaged, Cadillac says the Escalade IQ will do zero to 60 mph in less than 5 seconds. A maximum towing capacity of 8,000 pounds is just behind the internal-combustion Escalade’s 8,200-pound maximum.

Cadillac claims the Escalade IQ will be able to recover 100 miles of range per 10 minutes of DC fast charging, 37 miles per hour of charge time using a 19.2-kilowatt Level 2 AC charging station, or 14.8 miles per hour of charging with the included 7.7-kW dual-level AC charge cord. Like the GMC Hummer EV, the Escalade IQ will also be capable of outputting power to charge other EVs, or serve as a backup power source through vehicle-to-home (V2H) charging. The latter will require a software update that will be pushed after launch, as well as the purchase of some V2H-specific home hardware.

1 of 10
The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ on a city street.
Cadillac
The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ on a city street.
Cadillac
The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ against a cloudy backdrop.
Cadillac
Profile view of the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ.
Cadillac
Rear three quarter view of the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ.
Cadillac
Rear three quarter view of the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ (at night).
Cadillac
Interior of the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ.
Cadillac
Interior of the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ.
Cadillac
Close-up of the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ's touchscreen.
Cadillac
An important-looking person luxuriating in the second row of the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ.
Cadillac

Four-wheel steering reduces the turning circle to a reasonable 39.4 feet, Cadillac claims, and enables something called Arrival Mode. This lets the Escalade IQ move diagonally at low speeds, similar to the Hummer EV’s Crab Walk feature. Air suspension is nothing new in a luxury SUV, but the Escalade IQ gets a Low Ride Mode that lets it skim the pavement with the suspension fully lowered (again, at low speeds).

Like the standard Escalade, the Escalade IQ will be available with GM’s Super Cruise system. This allows for hands-free driving on adequately mapped stretches of highway, but still requires drivers to keep their eyes on the road.

Filling a gap in Cadillac’s EV lineup

Cadillac isn’t ready to discuss pricing, but expect the Escalade IQ to fill the yawning chasm between the Cadillac Lyriq, which starts at around $60,000, and the Celestiq, a $340,000m hand-built EV flagship that takes aim at Rolls-Royce. As the only true electric full-size luxury SUV, the Escalade IQ will be without competition for the time being — unless you count the gasoline and diesel Escalades it will share dealer lots with.

Stephen Edelstein
Stephen Edelstein
Contributing Editor
Stephen is a freelance automotive journalist covering all things cars. He likes anything with four wheels, from classic cars…
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV preview: The EV lineup grows again
Front three quarter view of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.

As Mercedes-Benz has steadily expanded its EQ range of electric cars, the lineup has become a bit like the late stages of a Tetris game. It’s mostly complete, but with a few gaps still left. And the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is the piece that perfectly fits one of them.
Mercedes recently launched two other electric SUVs at opposite ends of the price spectrum. The EQS SUV is positioned as the lineup’s flagship, while the EQB is the entry-level model. The EQE SUV slots between those two in size and, presumably, price. The latter hasn’t been confirmed yet, and likely won’t be until the EQE SUV’s planned March 2023 on-sale date.

Design
As the name says, the EQE SUV is a utility-vehicle version of the EQE sedan, which will likely beat it to showrooms by a few months. Mercedes did the same thing with the EQS, which is available in both SUV and sedan body styles.
With its tall, upright profile, the EQE SUV definitely looks like a proper SUV compared to the low-slung EQE sedan. Park it next to an EQS SUV, though, and you’ll have to get out a measuring tape to spot the differences.
The EQE SUV is 0.6 inch narrower and 1.2 inches lower than the EQS SUV, but the most significant difference is in length. The EQE SUV is 10.3 inches shorter than the EQS SUV, with a 2.1-inch shorter wheelbase. And while the EQS SUV has three-row seating, the EQE SUV has two rows. Based on our experience with the EQS SUV’s third row, that’s not a big loss.
The interior design theme carries over from other Mercedes EQ models, with an expansive sloping dashboard designed to accommodate many screens, and multicolor ambient lighting that should look pretty dramatic at night. However, leatherette upholstery is standard, rather than real leather, which Mercedes is now spinning as a vegan option.

Read more
We need more 7-passenger EVs, but the 2023 Mercedes EQS SUV has room to improve
Front three quarter view of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

Mercedes-Benz is continuing to expand its EV lineup, this time with a model aimed at (wealthy) families.
As the name states, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is an SUV derivative of the EQS sedan. With the EQS sedan positioned as the electric analog to the Mercedes S-Class, the EQS SUV is the electric version of the GLS-Class. And like that vehicle, the EQS SUV is available with up to seven seats across three rows.
That makes the EQS SUV an important vehicle not just for Mercedes, but for the cause of EV adoption in general. While the Tesla Model X and Rivian R1S also offer three rows for family-hauling duty, there’s a lot more room in the market for another entry. Given the popularity of equivalent gasoline luxury SUVs like the GLS, Land Rover Range Rover, and Cadillac Escalade, the EQS SUV arrives not a moment too soon.
The EQS SUV is scheduled to reach U.S. dealerships this fall in three guises. The base rear-wheel-drive EQS 450+ starts at $105,550 with destination, while the all-wheel drive EQS 450 4Matic and EQS 580 4Matic start at $108,550 and $127,100, respectively. Although it will be built in Alabama, the EQS SUV won’t qualify for the revised federal EV tax credit because it exceeds the $80,000 price cap for SUVs.

Design and interior
A defining feature of Mercedes’ EQ lineup is aerodynamic bodywork aimed at maximizing range. The typical SUV is not aerodynamically ideal, but Mercedes managed to achieve an impressively low drag coefficient for an SUV — at 0.26, it’s close to the Toyota Prius. But function clearly took precedence over form. Mercedes deserves credit for not going in the polarizing direction BMW did with its two-row iX SUV, but the EQS SUV looks like a melting scoop of ice cream.
More disappointing is the third row, which should be the EQS SUV’s defining feature, but seems more like a useless afterthought. Adults will find it difficult to insert themselves into the third-row seats, let alone tolerate riding in them. As in most three-row vehicles, the rear seats also pretty much eliminate cargo space. And if you want to fold them down to create more cargo room, you’ll have to do it manually as Mercedes didn’t include a power-folding system — a bit disappointing for a six-figure car. The EQS SUV also lacks a frunk; like the EQS sedan, the hood is sealed.
The EQS SUV looks like a melting scoop of ice cream.

Read more
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV aims for affordability with $30,000 base price
Front three quarter view of the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV.

The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV isn’t the General Motors brand’s first electric model, but it might be the most consequential. Chevy has plenty of EV experience, but with the Equinox EV, which is scheduled to go on sale in fall 2023, it’s prioritizing mass-market appeal.

The third electric vehicle unveiled by Chevy this year, following the Silverado EV and Blazer EV, the Equinox EV aims for greater affordability with a targeted starting price of around $30,000. Its compact crossover SUV form factor is also more suited to American tastes than the current Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV.

Read more