Much of the focus in the EV world has been on striving for affordability, but there’s one electric car that’s going the opposite direction. The Cadillac Celestiq is built to be a head-turner, and it may serve as the EV to get for those who don’t mind spending … a lot.

The Celestiq will be unique for more reasons than just its price tag. Unlike other electric cars, the Celestiq will be built by hand to order — and Cadillac says there’s no limit to the kinds of customizations that customers will be able to make. In other words, we may soon see some very expensive, very flashy Celestiqs at some point in the future.

Curious about the new car? Here’s everything we know about the Cadillac Celestiq so far.

Cadillac Celestiq design

The Cadillac Celestiq is a luxury hatchback sedan, and it looks like one. Sure, it borrows design elements from previous-generation Cadillac cars, but the long curved line of the top of the car, coupled with the unique rear lighting, set it apart from both Cadillac’s other cars and other EVs in general.

The interior of the car is set to be just as luxurious. It’ll feature accent lighting throughout, with a massive sunroof that stretches along the top. The glass on the sunroof is electrochromic, so it can adjust in opacity for a more comfortable experience. At the front, there’s a large instrument panel, and on the seats, you’ll find plush, soft-touch leather.

Cadillac Celestiq price

Cadillac has yet to announce specific pricing for the Cadillac Celestiq, but it has said that it’ll be more than $300,000. This is not the electric car for the masses — it’s for those who want a unique car, and can afford to spend big bucks to get it.

It’s entirely possible that each Celestiq will be a little different in price, considering the customization options — though we’ll have to wait and see.

Cadillac Celestiq release date

The Cadillac Celestiq will be released as a 2024 model, and production is set to start in December 2023. That could mean that deliveries start around January 2024.

Those interested in getting one for themselves can join the waitlist.

Cadillac Celestiq colors and models

One of the key tenets of the Celestiq is customizability, and as such there’s no set selection of colors for the car. Customers will work with Cadillac’s designers to build the Celestiq that they want, and that could mean any number of colors or finishes. In press images, the Celestiq can be seen in a nice deep blue, but that’s just an example.

The colors are customizable, but you can’t customize the powertrain. That means that you won’t be able to pay more for larger batteries or more motors, like you can on many other electric cars.

Cadillac Celestiq charging speed and range

General Motors is taking full advantage of its Ultium platform on the Celestiq, which means it will share guts with peers like the Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq. The Celestiq will get around 300 miles of range on a charge, which isn’t bad — but a little lackluster considering the price tag, and the fact that much cheaper luxury sedans like the Lucid Air Grand Touring can get 500 miles or so.

The Celestiq will be able to charge at up to 200 kilowatts at a DC fast charger, meaning that it can get up to 78 miles of range in around 10 minutes, which isn’t bad.

Cadillac Celestiq performance

Because the Celestiq won’t be available in multiple trims, there’s only one powertrain on offer here. You’ll get a dual-motor, all-wheel drive configuration that Cadillac says will deliver 600 horsepower and enable the car to get from 0 to 60mph in around 3.8 seconds. That’s pretty zippy.

We’ll have to wait and see how the car drives in the real world, and what the overall driving dynamics are like.

Cadillac Celestiq tech features

The Cadillac Celestiq will likely be packed with features that make driving the car easier and more comfortable. For starters, the Celestiq will offer four climate zones, essentially giving each person in the car their own controls. As mentioned, the car will also feature an electrochromic glass sunroof.

At the front of the car, drivers will get a massive 55-inch display that’s used for a digital instrument cluster and for infotainment, similar to the Mercedes Hyperscreen. In the back, however, passengers will get their own 12.6-inch screens for infotainment. The Celestiq will boast a 38-speaker AKG Studio Reference stereo system, so you’ll get some serious oomph to your music.

We hope to see CarPlay and Android Auto, however it’s likely those systems won’t be available considering the fact that GM is phasing out support. Hopefully, that will change.

The car will offer some tech-heavy driver-assist features too. In fact, Cadillac says that it’ll boast GM’s new Ultra Cruise feature that will allow for hands-free driving in a range of different situations. It’ll also have features that are standard these days, like automated emergency braking, lane-departure warning, and so on.

Cadillac Celestiq tax credit status

The Cadillac Celestiq will not qualify for the federal EV tax credit, as it is (far) too expensive. The limit for the federal EV tax credit is $55,000 for sedans.

Our Cadillac Celestiq wish list

Most of the stuff we would have liked to see on the Celestiq simply won’t be available on the car. We would have liked a longer range and a faster charging speed, given the fact that the likes of the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, which are far cheaper, can charge at up to 350kW.

We would also like to see CarPlay and Android Auto on the Celestiq. It’s unlikely this will happen, which means that drivers will be stuck with GM’s subpar self-built infotainment system.

