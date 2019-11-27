How to Disable Apple CarPlay

Apple CarPlay brings many convenient and fun features to the dashes of even the most economical vehicles today. Plug in your phone, and many of the best functions are projected right onto the vehicle’s screen. That’s a great thing for many people and it works well in most situations, but there may be times when the driver wants to turn the functionality off. Using CarPlay can be distracting and dangerous for teen drivers and it can also disable other phone-to-vehicle functions like Bluetooth.

There are obviously two components to CarPlay’s functionality: The car and the iPhone. Settings on both must be configured in order to disable CarPlay and stop any auto-play services from running any time you plug your phone into your car. Apple hasn’t made it immediately obvious that disabling CarPlay is even a thing, but it is possible with a few extra steps.

iPhone Settings

When the iPhone is first plugged into a USB port of a vehicle that supports CarPlay, the device will alert the user with a pop-up on the screen that asks if the phone should allow CarPlay to be active while the screen is locked. It might seem like saying “no” here will disable CarPlay, but it only blocks the system from connecting when the device is locked. In order to disable CarPlay from the phone itself, you will need to follow the steps below.

iPhones running iOS 13 will need to follow these steps:

Open Settings

Choose Screen Time

Choose Content & Privacy Restrictions

Enable restrictions and then choose Allowed Apps

Disable CarPlay

Devices running other versions of iOS can access the same setting by:

Opening settings Choose General Choose Restrictions Enable restrictions and enter a passcode Toggle CarPlay option to “Off”

It is also possible to temporarily disable CarPlay from the iPhone by selecting CarPlay in the settings menu, selecting the vehicle currently in use, and choosing to disable/remove it from the list. This won’t permanently remove the ability to connect but will require the user to approve the vehicle for use when it gets plugged in the next time. If the user opts against approving CarPlay, the phone will only charge when plugged in each time.

Vehicle Settings

On the vehicle side of the equation, many automakers have included a “kill switch” (it’s not that dramatic) for CarPlay. Ford, for example has made it easy to switch off the functionality in its vehicles. The Sync 3 system in many new Ford models can disable CarPlay by choosing preferences and then selecting the currently connected iPhone. The system will then allow the user to disable that phone’s CarPlay abilities.

Other manufacturers take a slightly different approach. Jaguar asks the user how they would like their phone to interact with the infotainment system when it is plugged in. Users can opt to connect with CarPlay or another method and can have the system remember their choice if they want the option to remain in place for a period of time longer than one drive.

No matter the reason you’re disabling CarPlay or the reason for doing so, nothing is permanent. Any of the changes outlined here can be easily reversed. There’s no harm done by disabling the features and you can switch back and forth as many times as you’d like without any negative consequences.

Editors' Recommendations