2023 Tesla Roadster: release date, specs, rumors, and news

Teslas are already known for being sleek and fast, but there’s an even sleeker and even faster model on the way — Tesla is reviving the Telsa Roadster. The original Tesla Roadster was the company’s first car and was essentially a Tesla powertrain in the body of a Lotus Elise. But the new Roadster is its own thing — and it’s been designed from the ground up.

The new car was first announced as a concept all the way back in 2017 and was originally set to be available starting in 2020. That, obviously, didn’t happen. But that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten about what’s set to be the coolest Tesla yet. Here’s everything you need to know about what we now hope is the 2023 Tesla Roadster.

2023 Tesla Roadster design

The 2023 Tesla Roadster is set to be the most stylish Tesla yet, at least based on the concepts we’ve seen so far. It’ll have an aerodynamic two-door coupe design and a low center of gravity, giving it a sporty and modern look. The car will come with four seats, allowing for more passengers than the original Roadster’s two-seater setup, however, we’re not expecting the rear two seats to be particularly roomy. The car will also have more aggressive styling than the previous model and 19-inch wheels.

The interior design of the 2023 Tesla Roadster will also get a number of tweaks compared to previous Teslas. It’ll feature an all-new dashboard and center console, as well as improved materials, and comforts like heated seats and a panoramic roof. Unlike previous Teslas, the Roadster will seemingly offer a display built into the center console, rather than a floating display. Like some of Tesla’s other cars, the Roadster may get a yoke instead of a traditional steering wheel, though that may also come as an option.

2023 Tesla Roadster performance

Performance-wise, the 2023 Tesla Roadster will be a beast. It’s set to have an impressive zero-to-60 time of 1.9 seconds from its three electric motors and a top speed of 250 mph, though that’ll likely be limited for safety reasons. The car will also have a range of 620 miles on a single charge, making it the longest-range electric vehicle in production.

The final piece of the puzzle is Autopilot, Tesla’s semi-autonomous driving system. The company hasn’t officially announced whether or not it’ll be available on the Roadster, but it’s likely that it will be included in some form. It remains to be seen whether Autopilot will be included by default, or if it’ll be an optional extra.

2023 Tesla Roadster price and release date

While the Roadster was originally announced in 2017 with a planned release date of 2020, that window has come and gone. At this point, we’re expecting the car to be released sometime in 2023. As for the price, it’s expected to start at around $200,000, though if you buy the car with options and performance upgrades, then it could easily cost more than that.

Of course, by the time the Roadster does eventually come out, other electric cars may have taken its place as the fastest or longest-range, and plenty of other companies have committed to releasing their own high-performance electric cars. But the Tesla Roadster will likely still be one of the most impressive EVs out there, and a great option for those who want speed and range without having to sacrifice style.

