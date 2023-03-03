 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Android Auto just got a much-requested new feature

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

Android Auto is an excellent platform that helps bridge the gap between a driver’s phone and their car’s control center, and now it’s getting even better.

The latest update for the Android Auto beta adds an exciting amount of customization to the interface’s widgets. Now, instead of the usual fixed layout that users have grown accustomed to, the widgets are interchangeable and able to be customized to best accommodate a driver’s needs.

A render of Android Auto running in a car.
Google

This means that if a driver wants the navigation menu to be on the right side as opposed to its usual left configuration (as seen in the photo above), they can do that. Similarly, the music player and other widgets can be switched from one side to the other in just a few taps. Overall, the change is absolutely welcome and makes Android Auto an even better resource to rely on while driving.

Related

Changing your Android Auto layout is, luckily, very simple and can be done either on your Android smartphone or the Android Auto display in your car. To change the display configuration on your Android Auto display, select the app screen icon (the nine dots forming a square) in the bottom-left corner. Then, open the Settings app and select Change Layout. In the layout menu, you can select which widgets you want to be closest to the driver, the media widgets or the navigation one.

While the update isn’t anything huge, it’s a frequently requested quality-of-life change that makes the Android experience that much more customizable and accommodating. It’s worth noting that you won’t have the option to customize your widget placements if you aren’t an Android Auto beta tester. Hopefully, the feature will be coming to all Android Auto users soon since it seems like it’s already a very welcome change. If you want to make sure that your device and car get the feature as soon as it becomes publicly available, make sure to have auto-updates turned on.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
ChatGPT is coming to Snapchat to be your new AI BFF
Joe Maring
By Joe Maring
February 27, 2023
ChatGPT-powered My AI chatbot running in the Snapchat app.

Snapchat is best known as a popular social media app for sending photos/videos to friends and watching bad reality shows. But starting today, Snapchat also wants to be your go-to destination for ChatGPT. Yes, that's right — the same ChatGPT technology that caused Bing Chat to declare it wanted to be human.

Per an announcement on the Snapchat Newsroom website, ChatGPT is coming to the Snapchat app in the form of the "My AI" chatbot. My AI will appear in the Snapchat app just like any of your other friends. You'll find My AI on the Chat page, you can view its profile, look at its avatar, etc. At a glance, My AI looks like any of your other Snapchat friends.
My AI brings ChatGPT to Snapchat

Read more
The new Honor Magic 5 Pro smartphone has a truly unusual design
Andy Boxall
By Andy Boxall
February 27, 2023
The Honor Magic5 Pro in Meadow Green.

The Magic is back at Honor, with not one but two new Magic-branded smartphones being revealed during MWC 2023. The Honor Magic 5 Pro joins the Honor Magic Vs folding smartphone and is the company’s latest “normal” non-folding flagship.

Like many Honor phones over the years, it’s all about the camera and an unusual design.

Read more
Xiaomi’s latest smartwatch puts the Pixel Watch to shame in a big way
Andy Boxall
By Andy Boxall
February 27, 2023
The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro worn on a person's wrist.

The world of smartwatches has finally caught up with traditional watchmakers (and Apple) and has discovered that making something that goes on our wrists out of quality materials is the way forward.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro — announced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 — has a stainless steel case, sapphire crystal over the screen, and a soft leather strap. All that makes it far more desirable than ones made out of “lesser” materials. I’ve worn it to find out more.
The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro's elevated design

Read more