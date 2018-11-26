Digital Trends
Cars

General Motors purges factories, staff, vehicle lineup to fund future tech

Stephen Edelstein
By
2018 Chevrolet Impala

General Motors is undertaking a massive cost-cutting plan aimed at freeing up cash to fund the development of technologies like electric powertrains and autonomous driving systems. But in the short term, GM appears set to purge many of the cars from its lineup as it closes factories that build them, while keeping more profitable trucks and SUVs in production.

“The actions we are taking today continue our transformation to be highly agile, resilient, and profitable, while giving us the flexibility to invest in the future,” GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement.

GM hopes to free up $6 billion in cash by 2020, with $4.5 billion of that amount coming from cost reductions. To do that, the automaker plans to reduce salaried staff by 15 percent, and executives by 25 percent. In 2019, GM also said it will stop allocating vehicles to four North American assembly plants, as well as two U.S. powertrain plants and two assembly plants outside North American (in addition to the previously announced closure of a plant in Gunsan, South Korea).

The factories on the chopping block currently build sedans and hatchbacks. The Oshawa Assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, builds the Cadillac XTS and Chevrolet Impala sedan twins. Detroit-Hamtramck also builds the Impala, as well as the Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid, the Buick LaCrosse, and the Cadillac CT6. The Lordstown Assembly plant in Warren, Ohio, builds the Chevrolet Cruze compact.

GM told Motor Authority that the Chevy Volt and Cruze, as well as the Buick LaCrosse, will end production in March 2019. The Chevy Impala will stick around until the fourth quarter of 2019. The Cadillac CT6’s fate is unclear, but given that the luxury sedan just got a significant update, it’s possible that it won’t be axed immediately. GM could move production from Detroit-Hamtramck to another plant.

Not every GM factory building cars was placed on the chopping block, with the Orion Assembly plant that builds the Chevy Bolt EV and Sonic subcompact among those spared. GM said it will put some of the money from its cost-cutting toward future electric cars. The automaker previously said it would launch 20 all-electric models by 2023.

In addition to cutting staff and closing factories, GM plans to cut costs in other ways, such as decreasing the number of distinct parts and platforms used in its vehicles. In the next decade, GM expects 75 percent of its global sales volume to come from just five basic vehicle platforms. The automaker also plans to “compress” its worldwide development campuses and expand the use of “virtual tools” to lower development costs.

GM’s plan is similar to that of rival Ford, which also plans to reduce the number of vehicle platforms it uses in order to cut costs. But Ford’s car culling will be more extreme: It plans to eliminate every car except the Mustang from its U.S. lineup. The third major Detroit automaker, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has already discontinued most of its cars, preferring to focus on popular and profitable Ram pickup trucks and Jeep SUVs.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Rivian R1T electric pickup boasts 400-mile range, supercar-baiting acceleration
2019 Jaguar I-Pace First Drive
Cars

From EVs to forbidden fruit, car lovers have a lot to be thankful for this year

Thanksgiving is about food, football, family, and great deals. For us, it's also about cars. The members of Digital Trends' car team are taking a minute to reflect on what we're thankful for in 2018.
Posted By Ronan Glon
tesla next generation supercharger 2019 9389779058 160c584a96 b
Cars

Tesla’s next-generation Superchargers will arrive in 2019

Tesla is planning on starting the roll out the next generation of Superchargers starting in 2019. According to Elon Musk, they will be within range of at least 95 percent of people in "active markets."
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Volvo Cars at Automobility LA - This is not a car
Cars

Volvo will be at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, but it won’t bring any cars

Volvo has declared that it won't unveil any new models at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, and that its display at the show won't feature a single car. Instead, Volvo plans to focus on mobility services.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
window washing drone for skyscrapers could replace human cleaners aerones
Emerging Tech

Dangle no more: Window-washing drone for towers could replace human cleaners

The maker of a window-washing drone for tall buildings claims it can do the job 20 times faster than humans and is much safer than using workers in cradles that dangle on the side of buildings.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Carlos Ghosn
Cars

Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn ousted, arrested after whistleblower cries foul

Nissan will oust chairman Carlos Ghosn after an internal investigation revealed he underreported his salary to Japan's financial authorities for years. Greg Kelly, one of Nissan's representative directors, will leave for the same reason.
Posted By Ronan Glon
mypark parking app and robot img 2593
Emerging Tech

Collapsing ‘robot’ could save you a parking space on Black Friday

Want to be sure you get a parking spot at the mall on Black Friday? Maybe you should get a robot to guard your place for you. A startup called MyPark is offering exactly that service.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
awesome tech you cant buy yet mundo trailboards feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Glass galaxies, trailboards, tetrahedral chairs

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Cars

Land Rover’s new 2020 Range Rover Evoque is smart off-road and chic in the city

Land Rover introduced the all-new 2020 Range Rover Evoque. The familiar design keeps the outgoing model's shape and dimensions but receives an injection of styling cues from the Velar and never-before-seen off-road tech.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 jaguar i pace review feat
Product Review

Trade in your Tesla. Jaguar's I-Pace shows just how sweet an EV can be

Though BMW is the first premium brand to offer an EV, and Tesla doesn’t skimp on creature comforts, its Jaguar and its I-Pace that introduces luxury standards to the all-electric segment.
Posted By Miles Branman
Danton Arts Kustom Espada
Cars

This French firm alchemized a classic Lamborghini into a hot-rod for four

French hot-rod builder Danton Arts Kustom has turned a 1970 Lamborghini Espada into a hot-rod for four passengers. Nearly every part of the Espada has been updated or modified but the build keeps the coupe's original V12 engine.
Posted By Ronan Glon
mazda apple carplay android auto integration 2014 and newer 7876590714 027b5aa0e4 k
Cars

Now you can upgrade your Mazda with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Mazda is making sure owners of older cars don't miss out on Apple CarPlay and Android Mobile. The company is offering upgrades to the infotainment system of its vehicles dating back to 2014.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
2019 mazda 6 signature turbo review mazda6 fwd xxl 2
Product Review

With torquey turbo power, the Mazda6 finally has the zoom-zoom it deserves

The 2019 Mazda6 finally gets its zoom-zoom back, no longer leaving it in the dust of its more powerful competition. The turbo four transplant from the CX-9 makes one of the segment’s best even better. Find out how it ties with our…
Posted By Chris Chin
2020 Bentley Continental GT Convertible
Cars

The Bentley Continental GT Convertible is a jet setter’s dream come true

Bentley has released the convertible variant of the third-generation Continental GT. The 626-horsepower, V12-powered roadster is identical to the hardtop with the exception of a power-operated top that opens or closes in 19 seconds.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Rivian R1T
Cars

Rivian R1T electric pickup boasts 400-mile range, supercar-baiting acceleration

The R1T electric pickup truck is the first vehicle from startup Rivian. Expected to enter production in 2020, it features one of the most impressive spec sheets of any recent vehicle.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein