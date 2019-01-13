Digital Trends
Cars

2020 XT6 three-row crossover is a Cadillac for families

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 11
2020 Cadillac XT6
2020 Cadillac XT6
2020 Cadillac XT6
2020 Cadillac XT6
2020 Cadillac XT6
2020 Cadillac XT6
2020 Cadillac XT6
2020 Cadillac XT6
2020 Cadillac XT6
2020 Cadillac XT6
2020 Cadillac XT6

Cadillac spent almost two decades building a lineup of sedans Americans can be proud of, only for buyers to abandon those vehicles in favor of crossovers and SUVs. So Cadillac changed course, deploying the XT5, and then the smaller XT4. At the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, those two models get a bigger sibling in the form of the three-row 2020 Cadillac XT6.

The XT6 bridges the gap between Cadillac’s other XT-series crossovers and the massive Escalade SUV. The new crossover is based on the same basic platform used by the Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave, and GMC Acadia from Cadillac’s fellow General Motors brands. Likely competition includes the Acura MDX, Lexus RX 350L, and the equally new Lincoln Aviator.

What does Cadillac bring to the party that’s different? The same ruthlessly angular exterior styling as the XT4 and XT5, modified to fit the XT6’s bigger frame, for starters. The XT6 looks distinctive but, as with those other Cadillac models, the styling isn’t exactly pretty.

Under the skin, the XT6 features standard front-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive. The sole available engine is a 3.6-liter V6, which produces 310 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque. A cylinder deactivation system lets the engine run on just four cylinders under light loads to boost fuel economy. The V6 is coupled to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The Sport trim level (one of two, alongside Premium Luxury) gets adaptive dampers, a faster steering ratio, and a retuned all-wheel drive system.

The XT6 gets the latest Cadillac User Experience (CUE) infotainment system, with an 8.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. CUE has been troublesome in the past, but the XT6 does get a rotary knob (borrowed from the XT4) that reduces reliance on the touchscreen. Six USB ports (two for each row of seats) are standard, but wireless phone charging is an optional extra. Other options include a 14-speaker Bose audio system, head-up display, power-folding third row, heated and cooled front-row, and heated second-row seats.

Cadillac offers autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert, and park assist as standard equipment. Optional driver aids include adaptive cruise control, reverse autonomous emergency braking, night vision (first seen on Cadillacs in the early 2000s), and the clever rear camera mirror, which switches from a conventional mirror to a screen showing feed from a rearview camera. Cadillac didn’t discuss availability of its Super Cruise driver-assist system, but the brand recently announced that all of its models would get the feature by 2020.

The 2020 Cadillac XT6 starts production this spring. Pricing will be announced closer to that time. Cadillac parent General Motors is cutting staff and cars in order to fund future plans for more electric cars and autonomous driving. But the XT6 is very much a vehicle for the present moment, aimed at exploiting the current buyer obsession with crossovers.

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: heat-powered watches, phone cases with reflexes
ar navgation hyundai wayray ces 2019 holographic feat
Cars

Augmented reality navigation overlays direction information onto the road

Hyundai has unveiled a futuristic head-up display for cars at CES 2019. The Holographic Augmented Reality (AR) Navigation System shows information like directions that appear in front of the driver's eyes, overlaid onto the road.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
fords app based chariot shuttle service is closing down
Cars

Ford’s app-based ‘Chariot’ shuttle service is offering its final rides

Chariot, the app-based crowdsourced ride service owned by Ford, is shutting down in the coming weeks. Launched in 2014, the bus-like service has apparently been unable to deal with competition from the likes of Uber and Lyft.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Toyota Supra leak
Cars

See the hotly anticipated 2020 Toyota Supra in motion before its unveiling

Toyota's plan to once again lure enthusiasts into showrooms involves bringing back the Supra, one of its most emblematic nameplates. Here's what we know so far about the upcoming coupe, which Toyota is developing jointly with BMW.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Roadster
Cars

Rocket technology will allow the 2020 Tesla Roadster to hover above the road

Tesla has officially unveiled the second-generation Roadster. With a 0-to-60 mph time of 1.9 seconds, the Roadster could be the quickest production car in the world. It's is scheduled to arrive in 2020.
Posted By Ronan Glon
bose quietcomfort road noise control ces 2019
Cars

Bose introduces QuietComfort Road Noise Control tech for cars at CES 2019

If you find road noise annoying and tiresome at highway speeds, Bose introduced QuietComfort Road Noise Control (RNC) active sound managment technology at CES 2019 to help quiet your world when you travel in cars, trucks, and SUVs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Lexus LC convertible concept
Cars

Lexus LC convertible concept teases a new open-air flagship

Debuting at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, the Lexus LC convertible concept adds open-air motoring to the sleek LC's resume. But Lexus won't commit to a production version of the car just yet.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Genesis G70 Review
Product Review

If you don't know about Genesis yet, the G70 is going to change that

The 2019 Genesis G70 is Korea’s first attempt to take on the vaunted German trio of BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Competition doesn’t come much tougher than that.
Posted By Miles Branman
Bosch IOT shuttle
Cars

Humans will accompany autonomous shuttles as they take over our cities

Autonomous shuttles could become the first widespread, real-world application of level-five autonomous technology. They won't be entirely human-less, though. Human intervention could keep the shuttles safe and boost consumer acceptance.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Byton M-Byte concept CES 2019
Cars

With a 48-inch screen, this futuristic dashboard is like nothing else

Chinese startup Byton traveled to CES 2019 to unveil a new version of its electric concept that's closer to series production. It has the largest screen ever fitted to a production vehicle.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Bell VTOL CES 2019
Cars

Self-driving, electric, and connected, the cars of CES 2019 hint at the future

Car companies remained surprisingly quiet during CES 2018. But they spoke up in 2019. From electric hatchbacks you can buy in 2019 to super-futuristic mood-detecting technology, here are the major announcements we covered during the event.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Infiniti QX Inspiration concept
Cars

The 2019 Detroit Auto Show: Where new muscle cars, trucks, and EVs convene

The 2019 Detroit Auto Show will be the quietest edition of the event in recent memory, but that doesn't mean nothing significant will break cover inside the Cobo Center. Here are the new cars and concepts we'll see at the show.
Posted By Ronan Glon
argon transform ar bike helemt ces 2019 stills 0449
Cars

Add futuristic AR to your bike helmet with the Argon Transform

Singapore-based startup Whyre have a simple way to make any bike helmet smart, using an attachment which can overlay AR information on a helmet's visor. They showed off the Argon Transform at CES 2019 this year.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet matrix powerwatch 2 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: heat-powered watches, phone cases with reflexes

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff