Digital Trends
Cars

Lincoln Aviator is a 450-hp plug-in hybrid you can unlock with your phone

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 15
2020 Lincoln Aviator
2020 Lincoln Aviator
2020 Lincoln Aviator
2020 Lincoln Aviator
2020 Lincoln Aviator
2020 Lincoln Aviator
2020 Lincoln Aviator
2020 Lincoln Aviator
2020 Lincoln Aviator
2020 Lincoln Aviator
2020 Lincoln Aviator
2020 Lincoln Aviator
2020 Lincoln Aviator
2020 Lincoln Aviator
2020 Lincoln Aviator

Air travel stopped being glamorous a long time ago, but that didn’t stop Lincoln from reviving the Aviator name (last used by the Ford luxury brand in the early 2000s) for its latest SUV. The 2020 Lincoln Aviator debuts at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, and goes on sale in the United States next year.

The production-model 2020 Aviator predictably looks very similar to the concept version unveiled at the 2018 New York Auto Show, and we don’t think that’s a bad thing. While the front end features a fairly traditional upright grille, the rest of the body is tapered, giving the Aviator a more streamlined appearance than many other SUVs. The idea was to create a look that wasn’t overly aggressive, Kemal Curic, the Aviator’s chief designer, told Digital Trends.

“It’s not meant to attack you, it’s meant to seduce you,” Curic said.

The Aviator takes flight with gasoline and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The standard 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 produces 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque, according to Lincoln, and is teamed with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The top-of-the-line Grand Touring plug-in hybrid will add an electric boost to the V6 for a claimed 450 hp and 600 lb-ft. That will make the Aviator the most powerful production Lincoln ever, Curic said. Lincoln and parent company Ford believe electrification is the way of the future; they plan to add more hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric models even as they shift from cars to SUVs.

Lincoln recruited the Detroit Symphony Orchestra to produce sounds for the door chimes and other non-emergency signals.

Aviator owners will be able to use their phones instead of traditional key fobs, and a 28-speaker Revel Ultima 3D audio system will be on the option list. The SUV will also be available with a long list of driver aids. Traffic Jam Assist can handle acceleration and braking in stop and go traffic while keeping the Aviator centered in its lane, and a park assist feature can execute parallel and perpendicular parking maneuvers automatically, according to Lincoln. Adaptive suspension allows the Aviator to kneel like a bus for easier passenger ingress and egress, or scan the road ahead with a camera and adjust suspension firmness on the fly in anticipation of potholes.

To distinguish itself from other luxury brands, Lincoln tried to make some of these tech features more friendly, explained Megan McKenzie, Lincoln SUV marketing manager, in an interview with Digital Trends. As in the larger Navigator, drive modes get jazzy names like Conserve and Excite, and the Aviator adaptive suspension’s many functions are done largely automatically. Lincoln also recruited the Detroit Symphony Orchestra to produce sounds for the door chimes and other non-emergency signals.

Digital Trends got to peruse 2020 Aviator Grand Touring model with the top Black Label interior trim ahead of the SUV’s L.A. Auto Show debut. Lincoln imported the best design bits from the Navigator — including 30-way adjustable seats and switches in place of a gear shifter — but material quality was a bit inconsistent. The wood trim in particular looked cheap, and there were big swathes of plastic. The Aviator will be available with six or seven seats across three rows. The second row felt more comfortable than Delta Economy, but the third row is best reserved for children.

Pricing information for the 2020 Lincoln Aviator will be revealed closer to its launch next year. While it will likely share a platform with the next-generation Ford Explorer, the Aviator’s array of tech features and upscale design should help distinguish it from the Ford, and compete on equal terms with SUVs from European and Japanese luxury brands.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Volkswagen's electric retro van could deliver your Amazon parcels in 2022
Up Next

Thanks to all-wheel drive, the 2019 Toyota Prius is ready for winter
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
Cars

2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid delivers 50 mpg in a compact package

The 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid marks the first time a hybrid powertrain has been offered in Toyota's compact car over its 52-year history. The hybrid model is based on the updated 2020 Corolla sedan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Rivian R1T
Cars

Rivian R1T electric pickup boasts 400-mile range, supercar-baiting acceleration

The R1T electric pickup truck is the first vehicle from startup Rivian. Expected to enter production in 2020, it features one of the most impressive spec sheets of any recent vehicle.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2018 Chevrolet Impala
Cars

General Motors purges factories, staff, vehicle lineup to fund future tech

General Motors is reducing staff and closing factories in a major cost-cutting plan meant to fund tech such as electric powertrains. GM will kill off the Chevrolet Impala, Volt, and Cruze, as well as the Buick LaCrosse, as part of the plan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
how to drive in the snow poster for 5744011198001
Cars

Caught in a winter wonderland? Here's how to safely traverse it in your car

Snow is fun for kids, but not so much for drivers. If you're going to be driving in winter conditions, don't wipe out; follow these useful tips to avoid getting into an accident.
Posted By Will Nicol
volvos self driving trucks are ready to start work at a mine in norway volvo autonomous truck
Cars

Volvo’s self-driving trucks are ready to start work at a mine in Norway

Volvo is about to launch its first-ever commercial operation using its driverless truck technology. A deal with a mining company will see six of its autonomous vehicles put to work at a limestone mine in Norway.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Porsche 911 prototypes
Cars

The biggest production and concept car debuts at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show

The 2018 edition of the Los Angeles Auto Show is unusually big because it falls between a quiet Paris show and the smallest Detroit show in recent memory. From luxury cars to pickup trucks, here's a preview of what we'll see.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Volkswagen ID Cargo race support vehicle
Cars

Volkswagen’s electric retro van could deliver your Amazon parcels in 2022

The Volkswagen I.D. Cargo concept is an electric, connected delivery van based on the I.D. Buzz concept from 2017. It boasts up to 350 miles of range and cool features like solar panels on the roof and a 230-volt outlet for power tools.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Volvo 360c concept
Cars

Luminar lidar sensor aims to detect if you’re sipping a latte or crossing a road

Volvo and sensor company Luminar Technologies have made a breakthrough in lidar technology that will greatly improve the vision of autonomous cars. The lidar allows an autonomous car to see up to 270 yards away.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Rivian R1S
Cars

Rivian’s all-electric, seven-seat R1S isn’t your typical family SUV

Electric-car startup Rivian's second vehicle is the R1S, a seven-seat SUV with a claimed 400-mile range. The R1S can also do zero to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds, according to Rivian, which hopes to start deliveries in 2020.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Toyota Prius
Cars

Thanks to all-wheel drive, the 2019 Toyota Prius is ready for winter

The 2019 Toyota Prius adds all-wheel drive as an option for the first time, which should expand the appeal of this quintessential hybrid car. But the updates may not extend far enough.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Mazda3 official
Cars

The 2019 Mazda3 gains AWD, a ground-breaking engine, and a fresh design

The all-new, fourth-generation Mazda3 will include Mazda’s revolutionary SkyActiv-X gasoline engine, which uses compression ignition like a diesel, plus a real diesel engine option and available all-wheel drive.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
2020 Porsche 911
Cars

Porsche knows not to mess with the 911, but also knows how to weave in progress

We're getting our first look at the next-generation Porsche 911. Called 992 internally, the model receives evolutionary styling upgrades and bigger changes under the sheet metal. It made its official debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Miles Branman
2019 Honda Passport
Cars

2019 Honda Passport ditches some seats, gains some ruggedness

The 2019 Honda Passport should look familiar, because it's basically a five-seat version of the existing Honda Pilot crossover. Honda claims the Passport is more rugged than its family-oriented stablemate.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein