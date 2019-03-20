Digital Trends
Cars

How to buy a Tesla online

Ronan Glon
By
Tesla Model Y official

Buying a Tesla has always been a little bit different than buying a car from other automakers. Instead of recruiting franchised dealerships, which is the status quo in America, the company decided to sell its cars through its own stores, a strategy similar to the one adopted by big tech companies like Apple. The process became even more unique when the California-based company announced it would shift to a fully digital sales model. As of early 2019, Tesla sells its cars online exclusively, meaning motorists can order a Model 3 or a Model Y from the comfort of their couch.

It’s an innovative, forward-thinking approach to retail that’s unique in the automotive industry. Here is how the process works.

Find the model and version that suits you

To start, visit the company’s official website and select the model you’re interested in. Tesla currently sells four cars: The Model S, the Model X, the Model 3, and the Model Y. Each one is offered in several configurations. For example, the rear-wheel drive Model 3 lineup includes standard-range, standard-range plus, and long-range variants. Buyers who need all-wheel drive can select the long-range or performance version.

Tesla clearly states the price of each car on its website, but it warns potential buyers that the figure it provides includes potential incentives and gas savings. Its site lists the entry-level Model 3 at $26,950, because the company deducts the $3,750 federal incentive many buyers are eligible to receive, as well as a $4,300 gas saving, which represents six years’ worth of gasoline. The actual price of the car is $35,000.

Clicking on each version tells you precisely how much you’ll pay for it depending on whether you’re buying it in cash or financing it. You can estimate your monthly payment, which will vary based on the amount you put down, the length of the loan, and the annual percentage rate (APR). Tesla also lets buyers get a more precise estimate of how much money they’ll save after going electric by punching in how many miles they drive annually and how much they normally pay for fuel.

By entering their zip code, buyers can find out approximately how long they’ll need to wait before taking delivery. The more expensive variants of the Model 3 ship faster than the cheaper versions. If you’re in California, you can get the range-topping performance model within two weeks, but you’ll need to wait between six and eight weeks if you’re interested in the entry-level model priced at $35,000.

Configure your car online

Tesla Model Y official

You’re ready to configure your car when you know which one you want, how much you’re going to pay for it, and how long you’ll wait before taking delivery. Configuring a Tesla is simple, because the company’s list of options is relatively short. The standard Model 3 comes standard with black paint and 18-inch alloy wheels. Tesla charges extra for silver, blue, white, or red, and it gives buyers the option of adding 19-inch alloy wheels. The online configurator lists each option’s price. The 19-inch alloys cost $1,500, for example, while the red paint adds $2,500 to the price.

There are no interior options to choose from if you’re building an entry-level Model 3. More expensive variants can receive a two-tone, black-and-white interior at an extra cost. Every 3 can be upgraded with Autopilot, a $3,000 option, and full self-driving capability, a $5,000 option that requires Autopilot. Tesla warns that even the full self-driving option doesn’t turn any of its cars into autonomous vehicles. The company is working on driverless technology, and buyers who tick the box will receive it when it’s ready via an over-the-air software update.

Place your order

Once you’ve built your dream Model 3, Tesla asks for a refundable $2,500 deposit before it processes the order. You’ll need to create a Tesla Account by entering personal information like your name, your phone number, and your credit card details. Tesla notes that buyers can modify their order after they send the deposit. The company assigns buyers a delivery adviser after it receives an order, and that person becomes the customer’s point of contact for the remainder of the transaction. All of the documents — including loan-related paperwork, if needed — are uploaded online, so there’s no need to visit a store.

The delivery adviser notifies the customer as soon as the car is ready. Where buyers take delivery of the car depends on where they live, but the company told Digital Trends that it goes to great lengths to make each transaction as painless as possible. While home delivery is available, buyers who live relatively close to a Tesla store can choose to have their new car shipped there.

What about a test drive?

Tesla Model Y rear

Some Tesla stores keep a small inventory of cars for buyers who want to drive away in a new Tesla immediately. Customers can visit these locations to test drive the model of their choice before ordering it online, but the company pointed out that 82 percent of Model 3 owners purchased their vehicle without driving it first. Those who nonetheless want to try before they buy can contact their nearest store to arrange a test drive.

Tesla knows buying a car without taking it for a spin is risky, so motorists who order online and skip the test drive step can return their car within seven days or 1,000 miles, whichever comes first. Those who drive before buying can return the car by the end of the first calendar day after they take delivery. Either way, the return is final; you can’t ask for the car back if you change your mind, and you can’t swap it for a different car. If you return a Model 3 because you realize you need the bigger Model S, you’ll need to start the ordering process from scratch.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to drive stick in a manual transmission car
mercedes me e commerce in car shopping georges massing der neue benz eqc session intelligence the drive operating strategy s
Cars

Mercedes wants to turn your car into a comfortable shopping mall on wheels

Mercedes-Benz designed its MBUX infotainment system with e-commerce in mind. Motorists can upgrade compatible cars via an over-the-air software updating system, but the brand wants to take this technology to the next level.
Posted By Ronan Glon
lyon airport robot parking system 06 sr alpaca productions
Emerging Tech

Racing to catch a flight? Robot valet at French airport will park your car

Hate searching for parking at the airport when you need to catch a plane? Startup Stanley Robotics recently unveiled a new outdoor automated robotic valet system. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
nvidia constellation autonomous drive simulator
Cars

Nvidia’s new simulator brings virtual learning to autonomous vehicle developers

Nvidia introduced a simulator for testing autonomous vehicle technologies. Drive Constellation is a cloud-based platform technology vendors can use to validate systems efficiently, safely, and much faster than with vehicles on real roads.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

Tesla wirelessly gives the Model 3 a 5-percent increase in power

Tesla again showed the potential of its innovative over-the-air software updating system by making the Model 3 five percent more powerful via a firmware update. The Performance model gained 23 horsepower.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Fiat 500 Abarth
Cars

Fiat wants to transform the cheeky 500 city car into an urban Tesla

Fiat is finally preparing a new 500. Scheduled to make its debut in early 2020, the retro-chic city car will go electric in part to comply with looming emissions regulations.
Posted By Ronan Glon
uber softbank investment stock
Cars

Say goodbye to Uber for good: Here's how to cut ties with the ridesharing service

If you thought that deleting the Uber app would also delete your account, think again. You'll have to deactivate your account, then wait 30 days in order to do so. Here, we outlined how to delete your Uber account once and for all.
Posted By Brie Barbee, Kailla Coomes
2019 BMW X7
Product Review

Who needs a Range Rover? BMW’s X7 has better tech and just as much luxury

The 2019 BMW X7 is the German automaker’s long-overdue entry into the full-size luxury SUV segment. Packing three rows of seats and plenty of tech, can the new BMW take on Mercedes-Benz and Land Rover?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Cars

FWD vs. RWD vs. AWD: How the wheels that turn change the way you drive

Let's face it, you've likely heard front-, rear-, and all-wheel drive mentioned before in some context or another. But what do these terms mean, especially in terms of performance? We’ve got the answers.
Posted By Ronan Glon
how to drive stick driving feat
Cars

Shift it yourself: How to drive stick in a manual transmission car

Driving a manual transmission car might seem intimidating at first, but it's not as difficult as you might think. Knowing how to operate this type of gearbox will serve you well. Here's everything you need to know to learn how to drive…
Posted By Ronan Glon
Waymo One
Cars

Waymo boosts robo-taxi plans with new service center in Arizona

Waymo has announced plans for a facility in Phoenix, Arizona, that will help to service, maintain, and grow its fleet of autonomous Waymo One cars. The vehicles operate as part of the company's robo-taxi ridesharing service.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
vivint car guard setup
Cars

Vivint’s Car Guard keeps tabs on your vehicle when you’re not in it

A simple plug-in that you can place in just about any vehicle, Vivint's new Car Guard will automatically detect if your car is bumped, towed, or stolen and will alert you about it.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC coupe
Cars

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC coupe gets a tech upgrade, keeps quirky styling

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC coupe debuts at the 2019 New York Auto Show with an upgraded infotainment system that incorporates Mercedes' digital assistant. The SUV launches later this year with turbocharged four-cylinder power.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Land Rover Discovery Mobile Malaria Project
Cars

This modified Land Rover Discovery is heading to Africa to help fight malaria

A Land Rover Discovery will be used by the Mobile Malaria Project for a 3,900-mile trek across Africa to study malaria. The SUV is equipped with a mobile gene-sequencing laboratory, as well as everything necessary for serious off-roading.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country review
Cars

Volvo wants to use speed limiters, in-car cameras, and data to reduce crashes

Volvo believes new tech is the best way to improve car safety. The Swedish automaker will let owners set speed limits when loaning out their cars, install cameras to monitor drivers, and use data to design better safety features.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein