Tesla isn’t scheduled to start building the Cybertruck until late 2021, so reservation holders will need to be patient before they get the chance to slip behind the wheel. Unwilling to wait, a serial video game modifier who goes by the name of Graslu00 created digital, pixelated version of the truck and planted it in the 1997 Nintendo 64 game GoldenEye.

The end result is amazing, and it almost looks like it was part of the game all along; there’s a whole mission built around it. After picking up body armor, which is hugely helpful when you’re an undercover agent chasing bad guys on the streets of St. Petersburg, James Bond runs into a courtyard and finds Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk standing next to the Cybertruck. It’s lower than in real life, partly because it sits on smaller tires, but it’s surprisingly accurate otherwise. The angular design likely made it easier to replicate than a more curvaceous model like the Ram 1500.

Musk opines General Ourumov is hurting the planet by driving a car that’s not eco-friendly, and asks Bond to hop into the Cybertruck to take care of it. He runs off to contact SpaceX after telling Bond to try out a new toy packed into the truck.

Tesla’s first entry into the pickup segment sounds suspiciously more like a diesel-powered model than an electric car when it starts up. After leaving the courtyard, it prowls the gray streets of St. Petersburg while shooting and getting shot at in equal measures. While the truck’s windows weren’t as resistant as Musk claimed during the unveiling, they seemingly do a wonderful job of protecting Bond from enemy fire as he cruises around parked cars shaped like vintage Soviet models.

There’s no evidence the Cybertruck will star in the next James Bond movie, No Time to Die, which is due out in April 2020. We might see 007 in a Tesla sooner or later, though. The company’s upcoming truck is quick, it has up to 500 miles of driving range in its most powerful configuration, and it’s completely silent. It’s not for those looking to keep a low profile, but we think it’d make for a great chase car, especially when decked out with a full panoply of secret agent-spec weapons.

We’ve also found a recent idea for a Lego Cybertruck, making Elon Musk and Tesla one of the most popular memes on the internet today.

Editors' Recommendations