  1. News

Elon Musk says there’s a chance the Cybertruck could flop

By

Going up against the likes of Ford’s popular F-150 pickup and sporting a space-age design that has split opinion, Tesla boss Elon Musk has admitted that the automaker’s Cybertruck could struggle when it hits the market later this year.

Responding to a tweet from Tesla Owners Online that predicted that the all-electric Cybertruck will be “a huge hit,” the billionaire entrepreneur said somewhat surprisingly, “To be frank, there is always some chance that Cybertruck will flop, because it is so unlike anything else.”

Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla

However, standing by the Cybertruck’s offbeat design, Musk insisted that it wouldn’t bother him if it failed, saying, “I love it so much even if others don’t.”

He added that while “other trucks look like copies of the same thing … Cybertruck looks like it was made by aliens from the future.” Certainly, few will argue with that assessment.

To be frank, there is always some chance that Cybertruck will flop, because it is so unlike anything else.

I don’t care. I love it so much even if others don’t.

Other trucks look like copies of the same thing, but Cybertruck looks like it was made by aliens from the future.

&mdash; Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2021

In another tweet this week, the Tesla CEO said the Cybertruck will look “almost exactly same as [the] show car,” with “just some small tweaks here & there to make it slightly better,” adding that it will also include newly introduced features such as rear-wheel steering for tight turns.

Musk’s “flop” comment represents the hardest knock suffered by the vehicle since Tesla design leader Franz von Holzhausen smashed one of the pickup’s windows in a stunt designed to demonstrate the toughness of the vehicle’s glass at its launch event in 2019.

Still, the unfortunate mishap didn’t stop a reported half a million people handing over the $100 pre-order deposit for the Cybertruck in the months following the unveiling.

The Cybertruck is expected to launch in three versions, costing between $39,900 and $69,900 depending on how many electric motors it has, towing capacity, and range.

Tesla will build the Cybertruck at a facility that’s currently under construction in Austin, Texas, and is aiming to get it on the market by the end of this year.

And if the Cybertruck does turn out to be a flop, what then? Musk said last year that in the case of the vehicle failing to find a market, Tesla would consider building “some copycat truck,” turning the original version into a museum piece. Oh wait, that’s already happened.

Editors' Recommendations

Blue Origin rocket launch will include youngest person to travel to space

as billionaires ogle mars the space race is back on new shepard 2

Windows 10 21H2 will be the next big update to Windows 10

best surface pro cases microsoft 6 review 3 2 1500x1000

Elgato Facecam is a new webcam designed just for content creators

The Facecam on a tripod behind some lights.

AMD just delivered on a big promise for FidelityFX Super Resolution

A zombie attacking in Resident Evil Village.

Steam’s Switch-like portable console launches this December

Steam Deck

Microsoft resurrects Clippy for redesigned emoji in Windows

clippy 2021

Samsung’s sleek Galaxy Chromebook Go is now available for $300

A teenager in front of the Galaxy Chromebook Go.

Resident Evil Village PC performance patch will fix stuttering, framerate

lady dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village.

Resident Evil Re:Verse abruptly delayed to 2022 ahead of this month’s launch

A gameplay screenshot showing the gunplay of Resident Evil Re:Verse.

Track your pets with 24/7 GPS monitoring with the LTE-enabled Whistle Switch

Whistle Switch Smart Collar

How to watch Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos ride a rocket to space

Jeff Bezos Blue Origin

Netflix could add games to its platform within the next year

netflix composite

Watch NASA’s gorgeous Jupiter flyby with Vangelis soundtrack

watch nasas gorgeous jupiter flyby with vangelis soundtrack by juno